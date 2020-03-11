Prince Harry got ‘pranked’ by Russians posing as Greta Thunberg

Once again, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to highlight and announce some work they’ve done with a patronage via an Instagram. Following the final appearance of the You Coulda Had a Bad Bitch farewell tour, Harry and Meghan posted an IG about their special conversation with some youth leaders as part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. The youth leaders are focused on “mental health, equal opportunities and the importance of supporting youth leadership for global challenges and drive positive change.” The photos are lovely (but Meghan’s dress is kind of blah, but not the point!).

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan hosted a special conversation at Buckingham Palace with @queenscomtrust young leaders, covering mental health, equal opportunities and the importance of supporting youth leadership for global challenges and drive positive change. pic.twitter.com/ztQMSt2edP — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 10, 2020

Meanwhile, I’m sure everybody will want to discuss the Sun’s “exclusive” about how “Russian pranksters” posing as Greta Thunberg called Prince Harry and spoke to him for a while. This whole story freaks me out in a massive way. First of all, Russian pranksters? Gross. Second of all, how did they get his phone number? Did the Sun provide the Russian pranksters with the number, in exchange for this exclusive? Third of all, yeah… Harry should not have spoken so freely. I listened to about a minute of it and it sounds like him – I fully admit that I’m terrible at spotting deepfakes though. From what I saw and heard, Harry was speaking freely about politics and how Donald Trump sucks and the environment. Anyway, just FYI. Another thing that will be used to bash the Sussexes, although I’d be curious to know how the Sun got this as an exclusive. It feels like a massive set-up.