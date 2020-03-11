Prince Harry got ‘pranked’ by Russians posing as Greta Thunberg

View this post on Instagram
Sharing an outtake from filming last week for @Queens_CommonWealth_Trust (QCT) as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders in their roles as President and Vice President. Visit our stories to see the QCT highlights from the discussion with these inspiring individuals and find out more about the amazing work they do at @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust • Photo The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton / Crossfire for QCT
Once again, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to highlight and announce some work they’ve done with a patronage via an Instagram. Following the final appearance of the You Coulda Had a Bad Bitch farewell tour, Harry and Meghan posted an IG about their special conversation with some youth leaders as part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. The youth leaders are focused on “mental health, equal opportunities and the importance of supporting youth leadership for global challenges and drive positive change.” The photos are lovely (but Meghan’s dress is kind of blah, but not the point!).
Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan hosted a special conversation at Buckingham Palace with @queenscomtrust young leaders, covering mental health, equal opportunities and the importance of supporting youth leadership for global challenges and drive positive change. pic.twitter.com/ztQMSt2edP
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 10, 2020
Meanwhile, I’m sure everybody will want to discuss the Sun’s “exclusive” about how “Russian pranksters” posing as Greta Thunberg called Prince Harry and spoke to him for a while. This whole story freaks me out in a massive way. First of all, Russian pranksters? Gross. Second of all, how did they get his phone number? Did the Sun provide the Russian pranksters with the number, in exchange for this exclusive? Third of all, yeah… Harry should not have spoken so freely. I listened to about a minute of it and it sounds like him – I fully admit that I’m terrible at spotting deepfakes though. From what I saw and heard, Harry was speaking freely about politics and how Donald Trump sucks and the environment. Anyway, just FYI. Another thing that will be used to bash the Sussexes, although I’d be curious to know how the Sun got this as an exclusive. It feels like a massive set-up.
Honestly if those are his real views I don’t find any of it offensive but of course it is already being spun into something else.
It’s easy to hire an impersonator to mimic Harry’s voice. And of course no follow up to Harry to see if it’s true. What I see is more ammunition for the lawsuit. If the lawyers file papers saying it’s not Harry nor did he give his number to the Thurnbergs it strengthens the case.
Yes am waiting to see if the Sussex’s respond to this – I expect a lawyer is all over this.
I would not be surprised if this was a setup by the Sun. That was my first thought.
There was a followup – BP said “no comment”
Someone pulled the same kind of stunt when Kate had George and it resulted in a death. The Sun are trash for printing this.
That was my first thought.
I want to know why the nurse die though. Does palace pressure the nurse which leads to suicide??
That just seems crazy to me that happened, and it’s really awful to do to someone. I feel really terrible for him, but after reading most of what was said, nothing he said was inappropriate, it’s just too bad for others who want to try and get an interview. Because I’m sure he won’t be taking any more calls from here on out! Some people are just a-holes, get a real f#$king job.
+100…nothing he said was inappropriate at all.
huh. Dan Wootton, huh? You don’t say.
In the quotes I’ve read, nothing he said seemed to be bad, but I eagerly await the RRs who will tell me how horrible it is.
I also eagerly await statements from media outlets condemning this.
This is why their security is so important. In this day and age … the world is just nasty. XO
How would the sun have his phone number. I am just a regular person and I make sure I know who I am talking to before I start going on about someone or things. I would think he would be more cautious.
They use a landline at the rental house? Un-f-ing likely.
It does feel like a setup…how did they get his phone number?
Dan Wooten has a history of getting people to impersonate celebrities so this is very hard to believe.
Just read the transcript. Yeah, he may have said too much over the phone, but nothing was said that was inappropriate. He stuck up for his wife and made clear he left for the sake of his small family unit, he said Trump had blood on his hands for his support of the coal industry, he encouraged who he thought was Greta to keep up with what she was doing, he made clear that the media was out to ‘sink’ him and Meghan, he was even nice about Boris Johnson and refused to comment on the Prince Andrew situation, only making it clear that he and his wife were not part of that. Oh, then he said he’s more normal than his family thinks because he did serve 10 years in the military and told fake Greta that marrying a prince or princess is not all it’s cracked up to be. No lies anywhere!
PS: As @acquarius64 pointed out, it could also be a “fake Harry”. I mean, the Greta Thunberg was a dupe too, right? But again, if it’s the real H, there were “no lies detected” in his responses!
I believe the same Russian pranksters also got a call with Bernie Sanders pretending to be Greta. So this is their M.O. If I were Greta, I’d be passed that people are out there impersonating me. It might make it harder for her to get phone calls with others, not that she needs the support of celebrities, but still.
I agree with the posters above. Nothing he said was bad but will certainly be used against him. Hopefully it doesn’t impact the SussexGlobal Foundation efforts. Gosh I just know Willileaks is laughing his ass off while sitting on the s****er reading this on his iphone. For Harry’s sake I hope it’s fake. This is all very suspicious. And Russians too? Other people use Russians to rig elections and gain office and other powerful positions. These a holes are using it to stalk Harry? They must be so desperate for clicks and money. So sad.
And another thing. I’m surprised he would take a meeting like that over the phone and speak so freely about things like that. I would have thought his team would want a face to face for security and cross promotional purposes. I’m so confused!
I really don’t believe it’s him because I don’t think he’d be so stupid to speak so freely in a situation where he didn’t know 100% who he was speaking with. I mean this is a man who wouldn’t even give a written list to his own family for fear of it being leaked!! Not to mention someone who’s in the middle of a phone hacking court case (so I’m assuming he’s extra careful/paranoid about phone calls). And the he’s going to bash his family, the US president, and share such personal information with a stranger?! I really don’t think so. Also, he didn’t say anything that isn’t already common knowledge or that might be inferred based on other comments he or Meghan have made (the tRump stuff, which was weird anyway because wouldn’t he have so many other things to rail against than coal?! That seemed out of left field IMO). Again this makes me think it’s fake.
I believe it’s fake too. They added just enough truth to make it sound real. This is just another tactic to undermine the Sussexes and to try to diminish their plans to be financially independent of his family.
You know, the more I think about it, the more I agree with you. why would Greta and her dad be like “so Prince Andrew, huh?” And Harry would prob think the same.
This why the Sussexes need protective services and knowledgeable staff.
IF this is true I think Harry had to know it was a set up. He has been screwed over so many times by the media. Why would “Greta” ask him about Prince Andrew? I personally think he knew and wanted to get some stuff off his chest. He didn’t say anything inappropriate. But he is clearly done with the RF. The Sun is stupid to do this because Harry will sue over this whether it is real or fake. The British tabloids are incredibly dumb and vile.
Harry setting it up himself? That’s a weirdass leap. Try again.
I didn’t say he set it up. I said maybe he knew it was a set up and just talked. We don’t know, we are just speculating. But I highly doubt it is real and is fake.
No, I think she’s responding to a post that got deleted.
I actually enjoyed reading his thoughts. There was nothing incriminating or unexpected. I’m sure the media will gloss over his discussion of their campaign against himself & Meghan. I especially liked that he hinted at the rest of his family’s lack of inclusiveness.
Wtf? In what world is Harry taking calls from Greta Thunberg without proper vetting? How are we supposed to believe she got his phone number? This can’t be real. If it is, Harry needs to clean house. Nonsense.
Love the picture of Harry and Meghan with the young black leader. That’s how they roll. Inclusiveness. Royalty is all about exclusion. That’s just not Harry. Love him for this.
I guess taking taking a phone call with Greta isn’t completely unrealistic but still saying all of this over the phone is ???. If this is real, he didn’t say anything bad so meh. Greta should look in to legal action for people impersonating her though.
These same people got to Elton John apparently. I suspect it’s far easier than we would like to believe to get a famous persons phone number. In the early 2000s an American morning show (KROQ) got through to the French President with little effort.
I believe it is him because what he had to say was rather tame. Aside from the Donald Trump part, there’s hardly anything newsworthy in there.
I will be very surprised if it’s really prince Harry. If they aren’t making any phone calls to Meghan’s father for fear of taps, why would he just take a call from “Greta” and start shooting his mouth off? Mind boggling.