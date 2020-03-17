Keri Russell on her menswear style: ‘I don’t want to be part of the competition’



Keri Russell has a new cover profile and interview in Shape Magazine. She’s promoting her new horror thriller, Antler, which is out mid April. I saw the trailer for that on Pajiba and it looks bonkers! I would totally watch that, I love horror, but it turns out Keri is a scaredy cat. In fact she gets startled even when someone tells her they’re coming in the room. She told that to Shape, you can read it there, and she also described her workout philosophy and her fashion, which I found the most interesting. She wears menswear-inspired looks because she doesn’t want to be part of the “who looked the best” conversation.

She loves working out

“I’m definitely a physical person. I’m happiest when I work out. You need that hit—where everything is moving and pumping and you instantly feel positive. I feel my absolute best—my sexiest—after a good workout. Right now, that’s usually a tough bike ride. Or I’ll dance around in my room to loud music and do moves I remember from a pregnancy video I had. But if I have a good chunk of time, I’ll go to a gym and do exercises using a band that a trainer taught me 20 years ago.” Her skincare routine

“I have dry skin, so I use super-creamy Eve Lom Cleanser (Buy It, $80, sephora.com). Two years ago, my makeup artist—who gets me ready for the fancy things—said, ‘You know, you should do this facial before an awards show.’ So I went to the Joanna Vargas spa, and after I did it I was like, ‘Oh, this is what they’ve all been doing.’ You know what really works, actually, which I just was telling my girlfriends about? That weird mechanwical [microcurrent] device called the NuFace. I do notice a difference. Beyond that, I try to wash my face at night.” Her style philosophy

“I go for a certain style that’s handsome tailoring, masculine taste. Especially with red-carpet events, I don’t want to be part of the competition. I don’t like to be the main attraction—I just want to feel good. But the stress of those events and the way you are picked apart, the way there are people who look right and who look wrong, is hard. Matthew and I watched some power poses at the Met Gala one time. It was incredible. We were next, and Matthew turned to me and said, ‘I am so frightened right now.’ I was like, ‘You should be. This is just terrifying.’ There are certain people who can do it, and I marvel at them. But it’s just not me.”

[From Shape]

She sounds really low maintenance actually, and the rest of the interview is good too. Keri says she tries to eat small meals throughout the day and that she loves riding her bike, even in the cold. I could really relate to what she said about exercise. I’m that way too in that I need to do something physical every day or I feel sluggish. I’ve been sick for over a week and have only been able to do light exercise and it really affects my mood. (I think I’m on the other side of it now, knock wood.) As far as her style, I think she just loves that menswear look along with wanting to step out of the style conversation. She said in the intro to the piece that she’s emulated tough guys since she was a kid. However she often veers fug in her fashion choices, which sounds deliberate. Oh and I can vouch for the NuFace! I have one too and I love it. (I got mine off eBay as it was over $100 cheaper, but that’s a risk.) It’s a little electrocurrent device you use with conducting gel and it really lifts and tones. The main issue is that I forget to use it.

