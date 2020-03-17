Royal aides are still gloating about the phone call ‘prank’ on Prince Harry

I haven’t really talked about the still-alleged “prank call” between Russian “pranksters” and Prince Harry since the story broke. The Russians were apparently posing as Greta Thunberg and they recorded Harry (or “Harry”) talking at length about his family, politics and the environment. I only listened to a few minutes and the voice sounded like Harry, but I’m not great at spotting a lot of those deepfakes. Various reporters have sworn up and down that their “palace sources” have confirmed that it really was Harry on the phone and those same reporters are gleefully gloating about how Harry got duped and how obviously this is going to happen a million more times because Harry was so, so wrong to choose Meghan and his child over THEM. The whole thing – including the “exclusive” to the Sun – has the vibe of a tabloid set-up rather than a Russian scheme, especially since the story fits so well into the anti-Sussex narrative many reporters have already played into for two years. So, there’s more.
On Wednesday the Sun reported that two Russian tricksters pretending to be Greta Thunberg and her father called Harry and got him to open up about him about some of the issues that have kept him in the news. According to Buckingham Palace aides, the affair is proof that Harry might really need the support of royal staff. “It perhaps highlights that there is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes, never publicly spoken about, to ensure things run smoothly and are hitch-free,” one said to the Telegraph. “As they move forward, they do need to invest in proper resources and have the right management, rather than adopting an approach more familiar in show business. Perhaps this incident will highlight that. Let’s hope it’s a wake-up call.”
Another aide who spoke to the newspaper was even harsher. “You can be as accessible, relaxed and as informal as the media portrays you, but as soon as you act like that, mistakes can happen,” the source said. The Telegraph also reported that Harry was forced to change his phone number and email as a result of the prank, something that is familiar to anyone who has ever been phished.
As Meghan and Harry were negotiating their exit from the royal family, plenty of palace aides turned their firepower on the couple and the way they’ve chosen to communicate with the press. Yet based on the glowing reaction to their final visit to the U.K. as working royals, a case could be made that their P.R. strategy is already working. But if Harry keeps fumbling the things us commoners figured out a long time ago, the aides will certainly look prophetic as time goes on.
“It perhaps highlights that there is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes, never publicly spoken about, to ensure things run smoothly and are hitch-free,” said one unnamed staffer who often says this to himself whenever he’s on the receiving end of one of Prince William’s screaming tantrums. From the quotes I saw of Harry’s interview – if it was him – he didn’t say anything bad, he was just indiscreet and silly to believe that he was actually speaking to Greta. Well, lesson learned. Why does it have to be a week-long story about how Harry will TOTALLY regret ever abandoning these poor royal reporters and these poor royal staffers? Oh, right.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Wasn’t there an article that it was the former head of the Royal Foundation that forwarded the e-mail to Harry. It’s people trusting staff that seems to get people in trouble. Just like with the DNC Podesta questioned the phishing e-mail, but then a staff member said it was okay.
Exactly. It was someone that worked for KP and the royal foundation that forwarded the email. He took it at face value. I would have too if I were him. He didn’t say anything bad and this story isn’t doing the damage the tabloids want it to. People feel sorry for him and really liked what he said. He didn’t divulge any personal details. What he said is stuff we already knew.
I personally think KP set him up since this came from the Sun.
Between Brexit and coronavirus, you would think royal aides have more important matters to deal with.
It just makes him more genuine and relatable. Any way you spin this they left with a bang and are not looking back.
The more the press covers this, the more it seems like “someone” set up him (not the Russians) in order to show how inept Harry is without the courtiers and the palace protecting him.
I don’t think its working for anyone except those who already thought that about Harry.
Agree, and I think it’s KP courtiers who gloating because they believe their negative PR shenanigans have been a success. I think VF has been a KP mouthpiece for quite some time with Katie Nlcholl as their go-to RR (refuse to call her a journalist). Now, the author (Erln Vanderho0f) of this article and a bitchy one last week about the Sussexes “reimagined press strategy” must have fallen in step as well. Despite VF’s history with KP, I think the latter article was written because of lack of access (VF was not invited to the DoS final solo engagement at BP).
Other people have gotten pranked by the same people and well Harry didn’t say anything crazy. All they want is an opportunity to stick it to Harry for leaving. That is it.
A whole industry that exists to support a long-standing institution should never sound like a 20 something year olds broken heart after one too many Long Island Iced Teas penning drunken emails to an unrequited hearts desire.
I don’t buy a word of what they’re saying. None of it.
Being ensconced in the tender embrace of the Queen’s/BP’s good graces didn’t stop Andrew from giving his I-don’t-sweat-and-was-eating-pizza Jeffrey Epstein “car crash” interview.
So yeah. Let’s talk endlessly about what Prince Harry *might* have said, none of which was embarrassing. Let’s ignore what Andrew, who has every Royal resource at his fingertips, said.
I don’t think that Harry said anything inappropriate for the most part. But as Kaiser said he was indiscreet. I think that this is a lesson learnt about what subjects he should talk about and to whom.
If this was indeed a setup…wow…would William and Kate and the Coutiers go to such lengths?
That would say so much about this family? The Markles wouldn’t have anything on them at all.
How would William and Kate possibly have set up Russian hackers to do this? The same ones who pranked elton john and some prime ministers? Come on now, be reasonable.
You may hate them, but how would ever even manage the logistics of this setup?
Harry made a really silly mistake, it happens. It doesn’t always have to be someone else’s fault.
I don’t think that Harry said anything inappropriate for the most part. But as Kaiser said he was indiscreet. I think that this is a lesson learnt about what subjects he should talk about and to whom.
If this was indeed a setup…wow…would William and Kate and the Coutiers go to such lengths?
That would say so much about this family. The Markles wouldn’t have anything on them at all.
Yeah, because the palace and courtiers have done such a great job with Andrew, from his “friendship “ with Epstein to his shady financial dealings, they have shown us all how well they do their job.
Harry will learn from this, move forward and thrive!
Exactly Harla. Look how Epstein was apparently at a palace function after his initial arrest. And the Queen was duped into thinking she was speaking to the Canadian PM a few years ago. Not to mention Charles and Diana’s private phone calls or Anne’s love letters that were leaked. Shows that the royal infrastructure isn’t the perfect protection palace aides and the press are trying to suggest it is.
If it was Harry sure it is a lesson learned but his relatives can sympathise as similar has happened to them!
Oh bullshit, even queen got pranked in ’90s were she was discussing the important politics and her celebration for Halloween to the fake prime minister. If these dumb people in royal aides didn’t protect protect the queen from the prank, then harry is no exception. They are trying to make a story out of nonstory because they are none on Sussex . The tides are changing that William is allowing his kid’s story get into the paper every week. That’s what happens when you make the deal with the devil. In summer we might get more pap stroll from Cambridge kids to make up Sussex absences.