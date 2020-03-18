Princess Beatrice probably will postpone her wedding for the *third* time

As we previously discussed, there’s a rumor going around the Bitchy Courtier water cooler that Princess Beatrice’s wedding will have to be postponed. We discussed it on Tuesday, and I just wanted to talk about it again, because OMG, Beatrice really just has the worst luck, doesn’t she? All of the romantic drama with Dave Clark, not being able to hold down a job, her father being a liar and a rapist and a human trafficker, and now this! According to People Magazine, if Beatrice does postpone her May 29th wedding due to the coronavirus, it will be the THIRD postponement of this particular wedding.
Princess Beatrice‘s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi could be postponed once again, this time amid rising concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, PEOPLE has learned. The royal bride-to-be, 31, who is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was set to wed the 37-year-old financier at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29 with a reception to follow at her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s gardens at Buckingham Palace. On Tuesday, the Queen canceled all upcoming garden parties.
Details are still being worked out behind the scenes, PEOPLE understands, and representatives for the couple have not yet commented.
Beatrice and Mozzi — whose family hails from Italy, which has been hard hit by coronavirus — had to reschedule their wedding date twice due to Prince Andrew’s scandal. In February, a source previously PEOPLE of the wedding, “The date was changed two times to adjust [around Andrew’s scandal]. It will be smaller than the original plan.”
Some of you half-joked that this is the universe’s way of telling Beatrice not to marry Edo. I kind of like that idea, because I think there’s something “off” about Edo, just as I’ve thought there’s something “off” about their courtship and engagement. I mean, this year is bonkers and if Beatrice was looking for a way out, this is it. Just say “this global crisis has opened my eyes to what’s really important and it ain’t Edo.” But she won’t do that, come on. Be real. She’s hellbent on getting down the aisle with him. Some suggested that she do some low-key civil service with only a handful of people too. It could be a possibility, and I’m not ruling it out. But the point of all of this was that the Queen was going the extra mile to give Beatrice a special London wedding at Buckingham Palace (or a posh tent in the palace garden). So I doubt she’ll give that up. She probably will postpone AGAIN.
They should just get married privately and scrap the big to-do for now. Have a big party after the virus is gone. Like normal people.
Exactly. But she won’t. You just know she WANTS you to see that dress and tiara!! To be honest…I DO want to see it. Between her and Freeloader’s taste, this could be off the charts lol
But yeah, I agree with Kaiser. I’ve *always* felt this was more of a desperation move on her part (last one in her generation of cousins to marry) and a sort of convenience for him (connections and lots of trust fund/inheritence money) for him. These two have as much “heat” together as a wet sponge. There never seems to be any warmth or “connection” IMO.
Anyway… you do you, Bea. If it was me, I’d choose an immediate family wedding and wait for the party when the world becomes “normal” again.
They could get married and have a party later. Lots of people do that. I threw a party for a cousin who got married at the courthouse and it was really nice and we all had a blast. But then again, our family is not “royal” by any means, lol!
I bet your party was a lot more fun than any stuffy *royal*party!
What’s off to me about Edo is the timeline of his previous relationship and the beginning of this one. It’s hard to imagine but one time, a relationship with a royal family member was gold for business and networking. Not sure how much of her father’s vileness is going to taint Beatrice but that stock has dropped. She wasn’t a paragon of hard work and duty – she’s another one who’s flitted from job to job – and *both* of her parents are utterly vile. But to the extent she doesn’t cause harm in the world, she deserves a chance to have a loving relationship and start a family of her own. Hope this guy is bona ride.
I dont think that guy will stick around or may be he will . 90% I think this guy will stick around beacuse his business looks like shady dealing . Being royal means they will literally protect you from any scandal beacuse they dont want the heir being connected to the scandal. If the guy is genuine he might run for hills after his future father in law is accused of rape but this guy stick around means , he knows being connected to royal is get away from jail time in the future. Everyone wants to remember that married in men in Windsor are different game than married in woman. Philip, Margaret hubby are scandal ridden ones but the palace choose to protect them than diana, meghan etc. This guy may even forever married to bea but love her ?? I dont know.
People may choose not to come either so it’s best to postpone at least the celebration. As for the ceremony have a quick small one and exclude Charles and the Queen.
They should just get married in a civil ceremony. Save the big church wedding for when the pandemic has slowed.
He’s 37? He looks a lot younger. That baby-faced Timothee Chalamet look. I’m not a fan of that look.
Signs are everywhere. Sorry, but there’s something about him.
Yeah, there’s something about him. When he’s with her, he never seems to look at her and she just seems so desperate. Also, I hate to say this but, when the groom is prettier than the bride, there will be trouble. Maybe she should see all these delays as an omen of things to come.
Girl cannot catch a break
For someone born on 8.8.88 (Chinese believe it was the luckiest day of the century), Bea seems to experience a number of setbacks in her life.
Is this a setback though, or a blessing in disguise? The universe is trying to tell her something, she just has to listen to it, but she won’t because big dress, fuss, tiara!
Yes,this is a fate/universe/God’s way of telling you to don’t….as they say if something is THIS hard it is not meant to be.
He should see the signs and RUN while he has the chance.
They should both run-in opposite directions!
At this point it’s about vanity. If you are really serious about the actual marriage and not the tiara and dress, you get married in a small ceremony and do another one later on once this has passed.
the signs girl, the signs!
If I was her, I would skip the big wedding completely.
He is a good looking Fella, buy the dress + cake + family only private wedding day.
Get on with your life together and to hell with all these meaningless details.
In other words, make it legal and get right to honeymooning!
Theres something very feminine and unique about her look. Like theres some kind of like …intriguing sensitivity to Beatrice’s whole aura that I always notice. I’m not sure what it is but I just kinda like it.
Her dude….idk about him.
Really? I think she’s hideous lol.