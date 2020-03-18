Princess Beatrice probably will postpone her wedding for the *third* time

As we previously discussed, there’s a rumor going around the Bitchy Courtier water cooler that Princess Beatrice’s wedding will have to be postponed. We discussed it on Tuesday, and I just wanted to talk about it again, because OMG, Beatrice really just has the worst luck, doesn’t she? All of the romantic drama with Dave Clark, not being able to hold down a job, her father being a liar and a rapist and a human trafficker, and now this! According to People Magazine, if Beatrice does postpone her May 29th wedding due to the coronavirus, it will be the THIRD postponement of this particular wedding.

Princess Beatrice‘s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi could be postponed once again, this time amid rising concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, PEOPLE has learned. The royal bride-to-be, 31, who is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was set to wed the 37-year-old financier at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29 with a reception to follow at her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s gardens at Buckingham Palace. On Tuesday, the Queen canceled all upcoming garden parties. Details are still being worked out behind the scenes, PEOPLE understands, and representatives for the couple have not yet commented. Beatrice and Mozzi — whose family hails from Italy, which has been hard hit by coronavirus — had to reschedule their wedding date twice due to Prince Andrew’s scandal. In February, a source previously PEOPLE of the wedding, “The date was changed two times to adjust [around Andrew’s scandal]. It will be smaller than the original plan.”

Some of you half-joked that this is the universe’s way of telling Beatrice not to marry Edo. I kind of like that idea, because I think there’s something “off” about Edo, just as I’ve thought there’s something “off” about their courtship and engagement. I mean, this year is bonkers and if Beatrice was looking for a way out, this is it. Just say “this global crisis has opened my eyes to what’s really important and it ain’t Edo.” But she won’t do that, come on. Be real. She’s hellbent on getting down the aisle with him. Some suggested that she do some low-key civil service with only a handful of people too. It could be a possibility, and I’m not ruling it out. But the point of all of this was that the Queen was going the extra mile to give Beatrice a special London wedding at Buckingham Palace (or a posh tent in the palace garden). So I doubt she’ll give that up. She probably will postpone AGAIN.