Everything feels like it’s moving so fast with the coronavirus and what’s being banned and which people we’re yelling at. Just a few days ago, younger people were crowding in bars and restaurants. Now those same people are thankfully self-isolating (possibly because they were yelled at by their Gen X parents). But at least one person is trying to become famous for stunt-queening her way through the pandemic in a particularly gross and reckless way. Her name is Ava Louise and she’s 21 years old and some kind of self-styled Instagram influencer, although she doesn’t seem that popular. She’s mostly just blonde with a body that definitely looks like the product of multiple cosmetic surgeries. And as such, she thinks it’s her God-given right to be famous! Which is why Ava Louise licked a airplane toilet seat and put it on TikTok.

Obviously, there was “backlash,” which is what she wanted. She told People Magazine that she did it because “I’m looking for a record deal and a reality show about my messy life.” She also said:

Louise further incited social media outrage by falsely saying she couldn’t get coronavirus like “the gays” and “rich” blondes in a tweet. In a previous post from March 13, Louise also falsely claimed coronavirus “is for poor people and poor people only.”

“I’m so glad that coronavirus is taking out all the old people,” she added. “I hope it takes me out next so I never get ugly!”

This is either a young woman who is too stupid to function, or some kind of vapid performance art worthy of Andy Warhol. Or both, maybe. I know I’m giving her what she wants (attention), but seriously… if you’re that f–king stupid or attention-seeking to lick a plane’s toilet, then you absolutely deserve to have your name all over the gossip media. Avoid this dumbass at all costs.

14 Responses to “Coronavirus truther Ava Louise licked a plane’s toilet & put it on TikTok”

  1. Nikki* says:
    March 18, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Speechless.

  2. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    March 18, 2020 at 10:04 am

    The Darwin Awards exist for ‘people’ like her.

    • (TheOG) jan90067 says:
      March 18, 2020 at 10:13 am

      HA!! When I saw this on Twitter a few days ago, that’s exactly what I tweeted out: “You can’t fix “stupid”. Darwin, do your job!” lolol

      Look, I realize when you’re young you think you’re invincible. But this is SO beyond stupid. You KNOW there will be others following, and posting this idiocy!

  3. Sayrah says:
    March 18, 2020 at 10:05 am

    This is how far we’ve fallen.

  4. Lisa says:
    March 18, 2020 at 10:06 am

    No words.

  5. Lady Keller says:
    March 18, 2020 at 10:07 am

    She might not get corona virus but I hope she gets the nastiest gastrointestinal virus imaginable. Wishing her a week of s#!tting her pants non stop.

  6. Erinn says:
    March 18, 2020 at 10:12 am

    LOL It’s like… congrats? You’ve now licked a plane toilet. *Pelosi Clap*

  7. TheOriginalMia says:
    March 18, 2020 at 10:12 am

    Bless her heart.

  8. Lady D says:
    March 18, 2020 at 10:14 am

    What an f’n idiot.

  9. Sean says:
    March 18, 2020 at 10:15 am

    Her parents must be so proud…

  10. Alisha says:
    March 18, 2020 at 10:17 am

    This is not directed at you Kaiser, but a general plead for society: can we PLEASE stop rewarding people for stupidity? People like this thrive on attention and should be ignored.

