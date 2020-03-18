Coronavirus truther Ava Louise licked a plane’s toilet & put it on TikTok

Everything feels like it’s moving so fast with the coronavirus and what’s being banned and which people we’re yelling at. Just a few days ago, younger people were crowding in bars and restaurants. Now those same people are thankfully self-isolating (possibly because they were yelled at by their Gen X parents). But at least one person is trying to become famous for stunt-queening her way through the pandemic in a particularly gross and reckless way. Her name is Ava Louise and she’s 21 years old and some kind of self-styled Instagram influencer, although she doesn’t seem that popular. She’s mostly just blonde with a body that definitely looks like the product of multiple cosmetic surgeries. And as such, she thinks it’s her God-given right to be famous! Which is why Ava Louise licked a airplane toilet seat and put it on TikTok.

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane 🥰😅 pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

Obviously, there was “backlash,” which is what she wanted. She told People Magazine that she did it because “I’m looking for a record deal and a reality show about my messy life.” She also said:

Louise further incited social media outrage by falsely saying she couldn’t get coronavirus like “the gays” and “rich” blondes in a tweet. In a previous post from March 13, Louise also falsely claimed coronavirus “is for poor people and poor people only.” “I’m so glad that coronavirus is taking out all the old people,” she added. “I hope it takes me out next so I never get ugly!”

This is either a young woman who is too stupid to function, or some kind of vapid performance art worthy of Andy Warhol. Or both, maybe. I know I’m giving her what she wants (attention), but seriously… if you’re that f–king stupid or attention-seeking to lick a plane’s toilet, then you absolutely deserve to have your name all over the gossip media. Avoid this dumbass at all costs.

Everyone is roasting me on Facebook ….Facebook users don’t deserve to live lol so why would I be insulted — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 18, 2020

To everyone asking me for money JUST STOP BEING POOR! Idc u lost your job cuz of corona this is the old people’s fault I’m not fixing it with donations SMD! — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 18, 2020