Donald Trump lies: ‘I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic’

I don’t know who needs to hear this at this point, but don’t listen to Donald Trump. In a moment of panic about a global health crisis, the president of the United States cannot be trusted to provide honest information. He was never an honest broker in this (or in anything). Do not watch his now-daily press conferences with the thought of “maybe this one will be informative.” Those press conferences are not meant for us, the peasants. The press conferences are his way of dealing with the global economic crisis which sprang from his balls-out mismanagement of the pandemic. And now he’s “changing his tune.” Now he’s flat-out lying about what he’s said and what little he’s done.
For weeks, President Trump has minimized the coronavirus, mocked concern about it and treated the risk from it cavalierly. On Tuesday he took to the White House lectern and made a remarkable assertion: He knew it was a pandemic all along. “This is a pandemic,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”
This is what Mr. Trump has actually said over the past two months:
On Jan. 22, asked by a CNBC reporter whether there were “worries about a pandemic,” the president replied: “No, not at all. We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
On Feb. 26, at a White House news conference, commenting on the country’s first reported cases: “We’re going to be pretty soon at only five people. And we could be at just one or two people over the next short period of time. So we’ve had very good luck.”
On Feb. 27, at a White House meeting: “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”
On March 7, standing next to President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil at Mar-a-Lago, his club in Palm Beach, Fla., when asked if he was concerned that the virus was spreading closer to Washington: “No, I’m not concerned at all. No, I’m not. No, we’ve done a great job.” (At least three members of the Brazilian delegation and one Trump donor at Mar-a-Lago that weekend later tested positive for the virus.)
On March 16, in the White House briefing room, warning that the outbreak would “wash” away this summer: “So it could be right in that period of time where it, I say, wash — it washes through. Other people don’t like that term. But where it washes through.”
That comment on Monday was part of Mr. Trump’s inching toward a more urgent tone in recent days. But his assertion on Tuesday that he had long seen the pandemic coming was the most abrupt pivot yet from the voluminous number of claims and caustic remarks he has made about the disease. On Tuesday, Mr. Trump spent much of a lengthy news conference praising his administration’s response to the pandemic, saying the only mistake his administration made had been a mismanagement of relationships with the news media.
I’m including a video below which lays out some of Trump’s bonkers statements as the coronavirus became a pandemic. Meanwhile, I think a lot of us are thinking about the economic impact of the virus and it’s okay to be worried about that too. The White House and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin now wants Congress to pass a stimulus bill which would ensure $1000 checks for everybody. Plus, bailouts and tax cuts, one would assume. Mnuchin wants a package worth $1 trillion, and he warned of an end-of-year unemployment rate which could top out at 20%. That’s scary as hell.
This is a perfect spot.
Run this over and over through November. pic.twitter.com/M0Kt43mDf5
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 18, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
This piece of trash is so useless. Last week while trump was still telling us to relax cause Coronavirus would just magically go away…. my state and local officials sprang into action to protect and inform us. I am so grateful to have competent leadership in my state because we can count on our federal government for zero right now. The lies will continue.
I seriously started yelling at my laptop yesterday when I read that. The NYT is not letting him get away with that one, at least. Sad thing is, his MAGAts (the same ones who’ve been all “Going out in public and gettin’ Coronavirus to own the libs” all week) will accept this and fight with anyone who claims it isn’t true.
“Going out in public and gettin’ Coronavirus to own the libs”
Let’s hope they stick with their own kind. Cull the herd.
I have not read # 45 red hat looneys commenting about, “you should se my 401k” recently. Hope they are all curled up in bed sucking their thumb.
This whole entire thing is such an unnecessary clusterwhoopsie and all I have to say is thanks again to the dumbfcks who thought in any way that Donald would be better for the country than Hillary Clinton. Seriously. If you made that monumental error in judgment, stop trying to think for yourself because you’re all wet.
Two of my three kids have or have had a bizarre for our family stomach virus. No fever, weird vomit and vomiting, very little stomach pain… Washingon Post has an article in which it seems that when kids get corona, some of them get a stomach virus. I’m convinced they have coronavirus and wish that there were, you know, TESTS available to find out.
But Betsy, the tests are available everywhere. The President said so. He also said they were perfect…then he said “just like the letter. If his lips are moving, he’s lying!
@Betsy, sorry to hear about your kids, hope they get tested and have a speedy recovery.
Geico should have hired Donald to play Pinocchio. It’s the role he was born for.
What a freaking MORON!!!! I’m trying to keep it clean. The fool enrages me!!!
He has shown he is inept as a leader. He has shown us long before we had a national crisis on our hands. My hats off to the Governors who were proactive and led by example.
Right? I don’t like Cuomo (NY) but at least he’s doing stuff and taking this seriously. I’m stuck in NY until this passes. I don’t want to risk going to Exuma at this point and my spawn are finishing up their semester online. One of my daughter’s friends is also with us as her parents are stuck in Italy.
He’s an evil, evil man. He says he knew this was a pandemic long ago, he sat on this information while people dies. How low can he goes calling VOVID 19 a hoax all this time. He has been lying to us for 3 1/2 years. Enough is enough.
*****We will remember in November, vote blue.****
Does he even know what pandemic means? I also thank the state and local govt’s that have taken control and are doing the right things.
He thinks a pandemic is a large black and white animal from China.
Expecting Donald Trump not to lie about what we all saw and heard with our own eyes and ears is like expecting my grouchy Senior Cat not to hiss and growl at Junior Cat when Junior tries to eat from the same dish. Some things are just inevitable. The sun comes up in the morning and sets at night, and Trump lies.
He also said he’s a stable genius, so…
“I felt,” said by the master of critical thinking and the scientific method. California is well cared for under Gov Newsom.
POS lies every time he opens his mouth. Am I allowed to say I fervently hope he was lying when he said his test was negative?(Actually doubt he ever took a test)
I don’t believe for a second that he took a test. I think he’s like a kid in his thinking…if there’s no PROOF that something exists, he can pretend that it DOESN’T exist.
but he was in close contact with SO MANY people who have tested positive, and it’s so communicable, that I think he’s probably positive, too.
Don’t know if this already appeared here, but Daniel Dale @ddale8 posted this on Twitter a couple of days ago:
——-
Asked what it was like to take the test, Trump says, “Not, not uh – something I want to do everyday…you know, it’s a little bit of a — it’s a little bit of — good doctors in the White House, but it’s a test. It’s a test. It’s a medical test. Nothing pleasant about it.”
———–
Trump sounds like a kid giving a book report in front of the class when he never read the book.
I don’t believe he was tested, either. He had no idea how the test was done. He apparently also looked surprised when someone described the test later. Hadn’t even occurred to him to find out earlier so he could fake it. At least read the Wikipedia article, Donald.
He looks jaundiced.
Meanwhile, Ivanka is lifestyle blogging about how wonderful it is to be quarantined with her kids. Disgraceful
He does look unwell. Fingers crossed!!😁🤞🏻🤞🏻
Don’t you think he looks tired?
YES!!
https://www.pinterest.com.mx/pin/349732727295209761/
An antidote to Trump is the international updates by the UK physician John Campbell: His latest YouTube video is:
https://youtu.be/urPjrPBKZy4
He has a couple more today on specific topics like immune function.
I subscribed (free, just means you can zip to a list of the person’s videos in YouTube) so I could easily look at his previous videos also. He is easy to listen to and doesn’t scream.
Needless to say, he very diplomatically says he is very disappointed in the way the US has been handling the situation and worries about us. He is not too happy about his own government, either.
A really dreadful situation is brewing in poorer countries that have so much less access to the medical care needed for the serious cases. Their healthcare system will be overwhelmed quickly. They don’t have the ventilators needed for respiratory failure in the 5% requiring hospitalization, for example. No country has enough, but we have the resources to hopefully build more if social isolation strategies work to slow the virus down enough to buy us the time. Poorer countries may have only a handful or less of ventilators.
This poor excuse of a man/oxygen thief cannot help but lie every time he opens up his horrid mouth.
Oh word? You knew first, Cheetolini? Then why didn’t you DO ANYTHING?
‘Cause he’s a psychopath,
not only did he not do anything to contain or mitigate, he ACTIVELY made it worse when he encouraged people to go out and go to work.
horrible person, and horrible “leader”.
I no longer read message boards so as not to get enraged by something I have no influence over (as a brit). But would really appreciate if anyone can let me know if sentiment is changed at all for maga’s or has it been a double down in belief?
From what I’ve seen it depends, most are pissed at the way he’s been handling it… but then you have the ones who are saying the $1000 checks will “save us all”… I personally think more and more are coming over to the side of opposition. My dad is getting tired of him and he’s been a MAGA since day one. (Don’t ask)
I’ve been waiting for them to have their wake up call since 2016. All populist leaders lose their support after their voters notice how truly incompetent they always were.
The thing is Trump supporters, especially the most rabid ones, arent pro-Trump as much as they are anti-Libs. Pissing libs off is all they care about. Its really that simple and that petty. Thats why they voted Trump. If you want MAGAts to stop praising Trump, you need feminists, minorities, and immigrants agreeing with them. They love Trump because he pisses off libs just by existing.
He’s such a dipshit.
And still reporters sat and played along…calling him out hours later is lost, I will never understand how at least one doesn’t just say no here’s what you’ve said and rattle off his past lies while they’re in the room…I don’t think I could just say nothing to pacify this childish egomaniac. So what if you get tossed? Since he and his inept clan isn’t getting challenged, why even have reporters there? I no longer watch…just daily repeat of what isn’t actually being done. I’m a news junkie, but now have to turn it off just to save my sanity.
I would applaud one of those fools heckling the tangerine turd on the spot and calling him a f***ing lying sack of shite but I would not hold my breath awaiting such a display of courage from the feckless media tools who enabled this disgrace all the way to the White House.
Don Lemon: Trump is Gaslighting
He plays clip after clip of Trump downplaying and denying the virus for the past three months.
Don Lemon is so great!
My God, that orange ahole is so stupid, and even his followers are much dumber.
What an absolute Berkeley Hunt.
That’s cockney rhyming slang for non-UK bitchies.
The only reason I pay attention to his press conferences is to watch his continued mental and physical deterioration.
Here’s a great visual of the timeline of Trump’s statements from John Heilemann.
https://twitter.com/jheil/status/1240056993290821640