Vanessa Hudgens: ‘people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?’

You know what? I’m actually surprised that more stupid celebrity stuff hasn’t happened already. Maybe it’s taken this long because celebrities had, up until now, thought they were above a peasant-level quarantine. Meaning, self-isolation, social distancing, quarantines, the lack of availability in testing… all of that is for the peasants, the poors. I’m sure that’s how many rich people think. But very few of them are ditzy enough to say it on their Instagram Stories, which is what Vanessa Hudgens did.
The background: Vanessa has been on “lockdown” like most people, and like many celebrities, she’s been doing social media content, like makeup and hair videos. At one point on her IG Stories on Monday, she looks into the camera and talks about how Donald Trump said on Monday that this pandemic crisis could last until “July” or “August.” Vanessa said:
“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bullsh-t. I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable? I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now?”
After that clip was picked up and it went massively viral, Vanessa then posted another video on her IG on Tuesday where she claimed people were twisting her words…?
“I realize that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. it’s a crazy, crazy, time, and I am at home and I am in lockdown and I hope that’s what you guys are doing, too; in full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. Stay inside y’all.”
I’m including the videos below. I think Vanessa sounds baked as hell in the first one, not that being high is a good excuse for this kind of assholery. She’s basically saying that she’s not going to stay in lockdown until July because by then, the coronavirus will have killed off all of the people who deserved to die and it was all inevitable, probably because they were poor and old? Sorry, I don’t really speak Baked Rich Bitch Celebrity. All of this is deeply f–king offensive and her half-assed apology is terrible.
What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens pic.twitter.com/p0vIekdigP
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020
2. @VanessaHudgens says her remarks in the video above have been taken out of context?!
She doesn’t explain how she believes her remarks were taken out of context.
She adds that everyone should stay in their homes. pic.twitter.com/7CfodhkcEb
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020
Photos courtesy of WENN.
This coming from the same woman that carved her name into the rocks at the National park. Not surprised … she’s in her own world.
And who still publicly supports Woody Allen.
Oh geez, I’d forgotten about that. Wow. The self-centeredness is mind-blowing. I don’t know how old she is but seems like she should know better by now. JFC.
Could you imagine being her PR person. Minding their own business. Thinking they’d have minimal work to do and then this happens.
She really came with a trifecta of PR nightmare: the initial video, the video claiming her words were taken out of the context and then the “apology.”
If anywhere is still delivering liquor I’d send a case to her publicist. Your client managing to damage her career and make people hate her while she is isolated and you are likely trying to isolate? That’s…a lot.
Poor girl is probably just upset all the Native American headdresses Coachella-goers planned to culturally appropriate will go to waste.
What a f-king moron.
Let’s even say she meant something else, how is anyone supposed to take context from the dumb-ss way she speaks.
“I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable? I don’t know.” —is this supposed to be a coherent sentence? What IS she even trying to say except something stupid and heartless about people succumbing to this virus.
Her team should invest in public speaking lesson ‘Cause even though she doesn’t really say anything coherent here, somehow she still manages to say something so f-king moronic.
“Some of you will die, but that’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make.”
This made me LOL even though I shouldn’t. This is probably exactly what she meant with that word salad.
Haha!! I heard that in John Lithgow’s voice! Lord Farquaad was a perfectly written villain.
I’m freelance housemanager/nanny and meditation teacher. At this time I’m lucky I work for hospital physicians so I’m working extra in the midst of this but many of my friends are soon to be out of work with no paycheck in sight. At the moment, that is where my mind goes when celebrities chime in… there is so much being impacted by all of this and Vanessa Hudgens is privileged to sit inside and chime in on Instagram while many of her fellow humans around the world aren’t sure how they’re going to feed their families, stay healthy and make it day to day as this all unfolds. She’s an asshole.
This. So much this. Service worker from health care workers, to restaurant workers (cooks, dishwashers, servers, bar tenders, owners), sanitation employees, small businesses, day care workers, the list of people that are going to deeply affected even if it just lasts a few weeks is mind numbing and keeps me from sleeping at night and I have the luxury of being able to complete my office work from home while homeschooling my kids.
This is why you don’t use your phone while you’re high.
All this because Coachella got cancelled lol
That’s exactly what I said on Twitter. She’s drunk / high as hell. And an asshole, obviously. I would have more “respect” for her if she’s posted “I was high. I panicked. I’m stupid and anxious that I can’t do pap strolls to keep relevant. Thank you to all medical staff and caregivers doing their best and putting their health in jeopardy”. There’s your apology.
I get that many people will be hit with confinement anxiety but…if you feel it coming DO NOT START A LIVE FEED!!!
She’s been spiraling since the breakup with Austin so I’m not surprised about this attention seeking behaviour.
I read the word she said and was pretty horrified, but watching the video was so much worse because her tone was just so obnoxious and dismissive. between my husband and I, we have five grandparents and his father who are absolutely in high risk. I’m not worried about myself getting sick, but I’m very worried about them getting sick. what an ass hat.
im in the same boat with my grandparents and parents – this dumb ass can go take a long walk off a short pier. what a horrid person.
I just left a note on my mom’s table yesterday as I was dropping off a few necessities for her. She was not home at the time. We had until 12 non yesterday to get into confinement in France.
I couldn’t even hug her or kiss her anyway so it’s best we didn’t see each other. But then I went home and cried because I don’t know when I’ll see her again.
I don’t want to put her at risk, she has preexisting conditions.
The lack of empathy is astounding. People will die NEEDLESSLY. Yes people die every day, but not because a doctor had to triage them and decide that this person was too old or sick to even try anything but palliative care!
Age has not brought her wisdom.
I don’t understand not being worried. I am staying inside, most of the time. I’ve taken walks and will need to go grocery shopping again. My husband works for the phone company, and since that is a utility, he has to work, but the places he is supposed to go at times are blocked to him. So, like, some apartment buildings have decided “no contractors”, and that means he can’t go do the work, but other homes he has entered, and some businesses. So I am assuming that we will both get it and I’m worried about that. Although, I went to a funeral last week and we went to a show at a theater two weekends ago, so we might already have it!
I also find myself worrying about fairly trivial things–will I be able to get my dog’s meds when they run out? Should I still schedule that mammogram that I’ve been putting off for a few months? I would like to get my hair colored, I need to reach out to my stylist and see what they are doing. That can wait but I’m worried about her income and family. Will I be able to get my pool opened? I guess we could try to learn that. Being quarantined when it’s hot seems better with a pool, not that we are quite there yet. I’m worried that the election will be harmed. That isn’t that trivial. Our primary has already been moved
It’s for sure hard to make this drastic change and yes it does seem like it will last a while. I wish I felt optimistic, but all I got is a modicum of hope
I’m with you on the trivial things. It’s like – I’m scared of the whole thing and getting ill or losing loved ones. But then I’ll be thinking about how badly I need a haircut, and the dogs meds… luckily my dog is on anxiety meds, so I could wean her down for sure. But still. And I feel guilty about it? But it’s really mostly a case of things that are habit. It’s hard to reprogram yourself to a completely unknown thing.
I’m not optimistic, but I’m also not as dismal as I’ve been late last week. I’ve got that bit of hope. We only have one confirmed case in my province, 6 presumptive. Our government and businesses have been starting to shut down so many things, that I think for us, it looks like the curve is going to be at least somewhat flattened.
Yes, I feel guilty about it! I think you are right about habit and it being hard to reprogram. I never thought about it like that, and now I feel a bit better. Thank you!
Also, I am super worried about my mom, who doesn’t live near me and so I have no control to exert over that. That’s probably adding to my anxiety. I’m worried I might not see her for a while
Poor little thing is pissed she can’t go to Coachella in some stupid costume right now.
I can believe she said it, I can’t believe anyone still gives her the time of day.
Her posts are really stupid and ignorant.🙄
I know this is off topic, but: What is it with this constant use of the word “like”…??? It seems to be an epidemic of its own. When I learnt English at school, we were building complete sentences…
OMG…here we go again with the privileged celebrity BS, many of them are doing good things, donations, free online concerts/shows, helping their communities out, staying home…then you have this dumbass who ruins it for all of them, yet I’m sure if she needed a Coronavirus test, she’d get one before one of us regular joe’s would.
I’ m pretty sure: the minute she became gravely ill of Corona herself, if she were in pain and would struggle to breathe ect., she would probably sh*t herself and call people heartless who make jokes about the virus…
God she sounds stupid and entitled.
Best Tweet I saw about this: “Who knew the firs celebrity casualty of the Coronavirus would be Vanessa Hudgens career?”
Spoken like a person who’s never had to worry about what happens if you get sick without money or health insurance.
She’s afraid if Coachella doesn’t happen we will all forget she exists…..you know what? That’s actually a great idea. Bye!
Chrissy Tiegan’s take on this debacle was the correct take