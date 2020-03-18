Duchess Kate & William will ‘shift’ their work so they can focus on coronavirus

You know what I think is somewhat interesting? The Duchess of Cambridge’s struggle-survey went away with a whimper and not a bang. To her credit – lol – she actually did a halfway decent launch for it, and she spent several days straight doing multiple events to hype the five-question survey. Of course the survey sucked, and of course Kate couldn’t keep up that level of commitment to an issue, because hair appointments and buttons. So it just… went away. And here’s something to keep your eye on too: the results of the survey are supposed to help inform Kate about what to do next. Seriously! We were told for weeks that Kate was “credible” on this issue (early childhood development) and this very particular Not A Vanity Exercise would also “determine” her “next steps.” Whichever way the wind blows, I guess.

I bring all that up because the wind is blowing in a different direction. Credible, Keen Kate is setting aside eight years of grueling early-childhood research (cough) to focus more on the coronavirus now. Or something?

In what could be a sign of things to come for the royal family, William and Kate swapped an annual St. Patrick’s Day parade for a video message of support sent to the Irish Guards on Tuesday. The parade was not canceled due to coronavirus—the majority of the regiment are currently deployed overseas—but it is symbolic, arriving as the royal family is in the process of reassessing their work in the age of Covid-19. For their part, the Cambridges plan to shift the focus of their work to supporting the nation as the country attempts to cope with the pandemic. William and Kate will temporarily divert their attention from young children (Kate’s primary work) and conservation (William’s key cause) to helping the vulnerable and providing support to the British public as the nation deals with one of the greatest challenges since the war. “At a time like this, the royal family is very important in providing stability and support to a worried nation,” a source told Vanity Fair. “The Cambridges are not in the vulnerable sector and they want to help. Their aides are going through the latest government advice but it’s fair to say the focus of their work will shift. Supporting the community and vulnerable people in society is more important right now.” The Cambridges remain in residence at Kensington Palace, their London home, where they plan to continue working within the government guidelines.

[From Vanity Fair]

They remain at Kensington Palace? It’s strange because Kate did another “normal” appearance at Sainsburys in Norfolk over the weekend. It’s been said that Charlotte and George’s school has shut down because of coronavirus, and it would not surprise me whatsoever if the entire Cambridge family had decamped to Anmer Hall. I would expect that too, so I don’t know why Katie Nicholl is emphasizing this idea that Kate and William are hellbent on staying at KP during a pandemic. But that’s not the point of Nicholl’s story. The point of Nicholl’s story is that William and Kate are trying to get “credit” for promising to do work around coronavirus. As if buttons and clown ruffles will solve a global pandemic. It was truly just two weeks ago when Prince William thought coronavirus was SUPER funny too.