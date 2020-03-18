“Glastonbury Festival is cancelled, no Taylor Swift as headliner this year” links

The 2020 Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled. Taylor Swift was the headliner this year. (I bet her tour will be postponed too, right?) [Just Jared]
I appreciate when Drake & other celebs give us new content during the pandemic. [LaineyGossip]
Chet Haze keeps giving us updates about his parents. [Dlisted]
I’m enjoying the archival fashion – here are some of the “best greens.” [Go Fug Yourself]
Gritty addresses the nation, is more trustworthy than Donald Trump. [Pajiba]
Coronavirus in a time of Mardi Gras. [Jezebel]
Chrissy Teigen’s tone-deaf coronavirus tweet. [The Blemish]
I love all of these balcony-music videos during the crisis. [Towleroad]
Jimmy Fallon & Jimmy Kimmel are both doing their monologues at home. [Seriously OMG]
Everybody loves Tom & Lorenzo’s new book! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Chrissy just stop already. My God. Does she really think the majority of her followers are rich? Just enjoy your mansion and the fact you probably have an assistant grocery shop for you.
The Cuomo video in the featured links is great. I don’t usually like either of them much (though Andrew has been growing on me this week).