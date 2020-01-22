Duchess Kate launched her Early Years initiative with a five-question survey

How long have we been talking about this Early Years initiative? The discussion began in earnest in autumn 2018, because that’s when Camp Cambridge claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was hijacking all of the attention away from what would have been THE moment for Kate to “launch” her big, epic project. The launch never came. There was a lot of keenness and a lot of hype for the eventual launch. Kate even threw a fancy big-girl party at Buckingham Palace for the mysterious initiative back in February 2019. When the Cambridges and Sussexes separated their offices & charities last year, the newly-revamped Royal Foundation website even said that Kate would launch Early Years by the end of 2019. It didn’t happen, nor did they really describe what was actually being “launched.” But it’s happening now, against all odds. So what is being launched and how does it involve trousers & pussybows? From the KensingtonRoyal IG:
Today The Duchess of Cambridge launches #5BigQuestions 📋 on the Under 5s, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation. The survey is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people across the UK as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes.
5 Big Questions on the Under 5s aims to spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come.
Earlier today The Duchess kickstarted the launch of the survey during a visit to MiniBrum at @thinktankmuseum, where she was shown around the interactive, child-sized mini-city by children who helped design the space and spoke to parents and carers about the survey.
On the 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s Survey, The Duchess said: “Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them. As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children. I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. My ambition is to provide a lasting change for generations to come.”
From what I understand, the 5 Big Questions is just the first phase of Early Years, and the results “will be revealed in March and will determine the Duchess’s next steps,” according to the Daily Mirror. The Mirror also emphasized that THIS is what she’s been doing for “eight years,” which… she spent eight years coming up with a five-question quiz, and when she sees the results, only then will she know how to proceed? As for the questionnaire, it’s very… uh, simple. From the BBC:
1. What do you believe is most important for children growing up in the UK today to live a happy adult life? Rank from most important to least important:
Good physical and mental health
Good friendships and relationships
Access to opportunities
Access to a good education
2. Which of these statements is closest to your opinion?
It is primarily the responsibility of parents to give children aged 0-5 the best chance of health and happiness
It is primarily the responsibility of others in society to give children aged 0-5 the best chance of health and happiness
It is the shared responsibility of parents and others in society to give children aged 0-5 the best chance of health and happiness
Don’t know
3. How much do you agree or disagree with this statement? The mental health and wellbeing of parents and carers has a great impact on the development of their child(ren)
Strongly agree
Tend to agree
Neither agree nor disagree
Tend to disagree
Strongly disagree
4. Which of the following is closest to your opinion of what influences how children develop from the start of pregnancy to age five?
Mostly the traits a child is born with (i.e. nature)
Mostly the experiences of a child in the early years (i.e. nurture)
Both nature and nurture equally
Don’t know
5. Which period of a child and young person’s life do you think is the most important for health and happiness in adulthood?
Start of pregnancy to five years
5-11 years (primary school)
11-16 years (secondary school)
16-18 years (further education)
18-24 years (young adulthood)
Don’t know
All equally important
I… don’t understand why Kate is crowdsourcing this information and will only know how to proceed once the results are in? I mean, she’s supposedly been meeting with child-development experts for the better part of two years. And this is what they came up with? I have a questionnaire of my own for Kate.
🗣️ We want you to have your say in the biggest ever conversation on early childhood and help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. It take just 5 minutes ⏱️ to answer #5BigQuestions on the Under 5s — click the link in our bio and join others across the UK in letting us know your thoughts on raising the next generation. We recognise that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes, so let us know what you think!
The survey is… not good.
They’ve not asked any demographic questions. People’s experiences and answers will change based on where they live, whether they have children and how many, their socioeconomic status, their age… They can’t draw any meaningful conclusions from the data they’ve collected!
What plans do they have to implement beneficial schemes for parents and children? And how are they going to decide that from the answer they get?
“Ok guys, 70% of respondents think nature and nurture are equally important to a child’s development, so therefore we’re going to…” Can anyone complete the sentence?
So disappointing for all those years (apparently) spent preparing this.
“Ok guys, 70% of respondents think nature and nurture are equally important to a child’s development, so therefore we’re going to…”
Well the obvious answer is to “wear a pussy-bow blouse”. Failing that maybe try a nice coat dress?
This entire thing seems like little thought went in to it.
“Ok guys, 70% of respondents think nature and nurture are equally important to a child’s development, so therefore we’re going to…”
…have another baby and hope people forget about the whole thing?
It also overlooks the relationship between many of those factors. Looking at the first question – my guess is that KP clearly wants people to say “good physical and mental health” are the most important (or they want to educate people to understand that), but for so many, good physical and mental health are tied to things like access to opportunities and a good education, or good friendships and relationships.
Also, if people outside the UK can complete this survey, without demographics questions the results will be heavily skewed and will falsely represent the UK’s needs.
She really is so lazy. Like can you imagine if Meghan had been one millionth as bone-ass-idle? At least it is finally launching, I guess?
I just about died when I saw this last night. She’s launching it with a survey? What the hell has she been doing for the past two years? Don’t even get me started on the 8 years thing.
She’s doing this survey so she can know where to focus her work??
Lordy. No wonder they wanted Meghan out of there.
These are utterly meaningless questions that don’t quantify anything to actually do something to help kids in the early years. And the questions aren’t properly drafted and neutral.
The worst part is pretending she worked on this for eight years. It’s a sloppy survey and she’s better off saying it was drafted on January 8, 2020.
Lame. They should be embarrassed.
8 years of work and she ended up with a 5 question survey?!?
What?
I’m doing a campaign right now and the survey is the very first part to gather information for insights and possible strategies. It’s not the launch itself….this should be behind the scenes work.The questions are so also not good as stated above. What real insight is she hoping to gain from these 5 questions? My research professor would throw these questions out.
yes but, and I’m no parent, the questions seem basic and a no-brainer? These are just lazy questions.
And agree that this should be behind the scenes work. This is not something to launch imo.
My sociology prof in undergrad would have chucked them as well. They don’t actually measure anything of value.
Hahahhahhahahahha
This literally is what I used to produce at my old job. My boss was an obsessive micromanager who also overthought everything, and the result would be useless crap like this that anyone else could put together in 10 minutes. That’s government bureaucracy for you.
This actually makes me worried for the Cambridges. Now that they don’t have H&M to fall back on, its going to be very obvious that the work aspect of the firm is definitely not their forte. Its a shame really, if they weren’t so awful and toxic they could have let Harry and Meghan do a lot of the work (what they do best) and they might have made a good complement to one another as a team.
People are upset that Sussex royal posted about Meghan visiting her patronage.
One Instagram post overshadowed kate
ALI if Meghan with a dog can overshadow a full 8 year project and Prince Charles at Davos, then the Royal Family has a huge problem.
That’s pretty much exactly what I said on Twitter. If Meghan’s visit can overshadow Kate’s “whirlwind tour” – the problem isn’t with Meghan.
Well. That’s…lame.
So this survey proves she hasn’t really started with her early years project. A survey is one of the first things you do when working on a project. Plus, this survey isn’t good and I don’t see how it is going to help her “research”. It’s laughable.
This ‘launch’ happens every year. So I’ll believe it when I see it.
She’s like the girl who cried launch lol.
I am embarrassed for her.
And this is so, so obviously an attention grab. Oof!
This is a joke right? A questionnaire after two years then initiate the plan in two months? Meghan came up with a cookbook that made money for Grenfell (sp). UNDER A YEAR. The irony is Kate’s projects will not get any play outside the UK; everyone is waiting to see what Harry and Meghan will do.
The karma bus is now rolling to pick up its first passenger.
Ok
Q1 I’ll give her a pass. Good to know priorities and all.
Q2 – throwaway! First of all, of course it’s both! Second, what would the answer change?
Q3 – even more of a throwaway! What kind of parent thinks “it’s ok if I’m batsh*t crazy, it won’t impact my kids”. Dumb!
Q4 – throwaway – how would this impact any action?
Q5 – again, I bet most parents would answer all. So who cares?
Where are the questions on demographics? Income? Current parental needs? Kids needs? Special needs, good and pad points of school?
What about surveying teachers? Pediatricians?
This is such a media attention grab! Meg would have been crucified. Difference is, she is not lazy so she never would have pulled this sh*t.
I’m passionate about the early years and mental health and we know so much about how to address these issues with proven good outcomes. So why is this questionnaire still reading like an uneducated, child-free investigative essay process?
How much would it suck to be a world expert on this issue and invested your time and energy into briefing Kate and she ignores you and goes with this trite rubbish?
Well Kate is an Art History Major, with no work experience whatsoever, but they at least should hire people that know how to do something like this project. That survey is useless.
I don’t like to pick on Kate because I’m a contrarian and it’s over done. But this is just stupid. Child development experts know the real answers to these questions already. What a waste of time. Can’t she just hire a non profit specialist, tell them her vague idea, let them design the project, then show up at the end and take the credit? I still enjoy a good pussy bow though. 80’s cosplay works for her.
My god, she’s so underwhelming. So this is the result of all the “meetings” she’s been taking. I guess the plan was to initiate the results of this survey when she finally becomes consort. You can sure tell she’s never actually worked in a real job. Pathetic!
I’ve seen Buzzfeed quizzes that are more informed and effective. This is a sad waste of money. It’s insulting that this is being held up as legit work.
2 years of work (and what we’re told is her passion and life’s work) and a 5 question survey is the best they’ve got?
That survey should have happened a year and a half ago or so and Kate should be launching an initiative based on those answers
Pathetic. Absolutely pathetic.
I thought she was working with academics and practitioners who were leaders in their field? They would know how to properly conduct quantitative research, not this nonsense. This reads like a freshman’s first survey attempt in a research methods course… yiiiiiikes.
This feels like a college psych assignment for early childhood psych 101. Make a five question questionnaire, etc etc. like an overnight assignment… not a two year project.
My guess is this is part of the reason Catherine Quinn left. Besides her contract being up, she saw this train wreck of an “initiative” and probably decided she didn’t want her name attached to it. If Quinn wanted to go anywhere else and be taken seriously after her babysitting job she had to peace out before the launch. It sucks though because I think if given more leeway Quinn could have really helped. Sad Kate and/or William was resistant to her help.
I know many ECEs and day care supervisors, so all I can say is, there is current research that can answer every one of those questions. (People’s opinions aside because who cares what people think, we need to know what the research says) What she needs to do now is do something with that information. Which means she has no idea that the answers to her questions already exist, which means, this is a clusterf-k.
This is embarrassing. My first research assignment at the psychology university was much more elaborated than this. And I was a freshman then with six months of university experience behind me and doing the work all alone.
It looks like KP does their most to not let the public feel the vacuum Sussexit left in the RF company, so they threw together this basic “opinion survey” (I apologise to all opinion survey professionals here) thing for Kate to make it look like something meaningful is happening behind those gates.
The sad thing is that probably a real survey on this topic merged with this kind of reaching potential would be very very interesting for everybody.
Welp, this is what royal work looks like, folks! This is what the British media and Royal Family wanted. Two years of planning and leadup and the results are…this? Where on earth would this be acceptable, outside of the royal family? The message they’ve sent the world is that all that matters is the RF be white. Not the work (clearly, if this is the example of a 2 year initiative). Whiteness trumps work ethic, quality of work, quantity of work, and substance of work.
The world’s got the message loud and clear.
They don’t even know enough to be embarrassed by this, do they?
This is white mediocrity at work. Reporters are hyping this survey launch as a result of all her years of work of in this area- imagine praising the launch of a survey which anyone could do using survey monkey etc. Shouldn’t her team have already collated the info (there are loads or studies on this area already) and be at some type of soft solutions stage rather than waiting until March& survey results for the next steps?
To be fair most solutions around child development are probably tied to funding which veers into the political so this is a tricky area for her focus to be anyway.
No questions if it’s a 1 or 2 parent home…
No questions on which parent bares the brunt of the parenting responsibilities
No questions about the amount of children in the home…adults….
Wow.
I have a nine month old baby. Let me take a look at the questions and see what it’s about.
I don’t like to bash her. But this is the dumbest “survey” I’ve seen in a long time. Any customer feedback survey I’ve ever taken was longer, more detailed and more thought out than this bs. I’m sorry but there were no professionals involved here.
I am so embarrassed for her. Are they tossing her to the wolves to get savaged now? Because that is just shameful. I feel if she handed those in for homework she would have gotten a grade C. the royals need to stop trying so hard. They can’t become Meghan. go back to not being seen or heard and only release a photo now and then.