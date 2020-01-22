“Pamela Anderson got married for the fifth time, this time to Jon Peters” links

Pamela Anderson got married for the fifth time, this time to Jon Peters, who is still alive (I truly didn’t know that). [Dlisted]
Lainey is pretty nice about Duchess Kate’s Early Years launch. [LaineyGossip]
What apps does Jennifer Aniston have on her iPhone? [Just Jared]
Robert Downey Jr. woke up like this. [Go Fug Yourself]
Here’s the Honest Trailer for Joker. [Pajiba]
What would Pete Buttigieg bring to the cookout? [Jezebel]
Tulsi Gabbard is suing Hillary Clinton, lmao. [Towleroad]
It feels like every person on Unexpected is a trainwreck. [Starcasm]
Gordon Ramsay can dance…? [Seriously OMG]
Pearl Jam’s new song sounds like Talking Heads. I’m sort of into it?! [The Blemish]
Commenting Guidelines
Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment