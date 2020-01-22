Duchess Meghan posted an IG about a charity visit she made weeks ago

I saw at least one royal reporter being a bitter bitch about this, so you know it’s amazing. Just a few hours after the Duchess of Cambridge surprised everyone with her big Early Years “launch” (which is a questionnaire), the Duchess of Sussex stepped on Kate’s newscycle by posting some photos of the SussexRoyal IG. Meghan was made the patron of Mayhew, an animal-rescue charity, about a year ago. She only did one event with Mayhew (I think?) in 2019. But she apparently stopped by Mayhew in her brief return to the UK several weeks ago. So, this was a delayed announcement. Which the Cambridges do all the time, to get credit for their “private visits” and such. But still, the bitterness! HOW DARE SHE. Here’s what was posted on the SussexRoyal IG:
Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period.
The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day.
From cats and dogs who have found new homes to animal welfare cases handled in the community – @TheMayhew believes in the power of togetherness and the special bond between humans and animals.
I do wonder if this is how it’s going to be from now on, and I don’t mean the stepping-on-newscycles thing, although I wonder about that too. I don’t mind the Instagram announcements and the posts highlighting individual charities and all that. But is that all we’ll get while the Sussexes are in Canada? Will they actually do some events with press availability and, you know, photos that didn’t personally shoot, select and choose to post on IG? I’m asking because I’m worried that the Canada House photos – aka The Freedom Photos – are the last “event” photos we get of Harry and Meghan for months/years.
I do think she’s got something planned with Mayhew! Omid had the CEO on his podcast a few weeks back and I believe they hinted at something
“I saw at least one royal reporter being a bitter bitch about this, so you know it’s amazing.”
Kaiser, you get better every day!
Based on the fact that Meghan and Harry left, I am assuming this maybe a conincidence. The whole stepping on each other’s news cycle is petty in any direction. I see Meghan and Harry pass that! And for their sake, I hope they stay low (not because they should but because it honestly seems like it is what they desire) but when they make an appearance it is worthy and with substance. A thing we have seen from them in the past.
They’re doing a big Sussex launch this spring. We’ll be hearing a lot more from them really soon. I think it’s smart to lay low for a while and then have a big splashy launch of their foundation. Since the Sussexes are no longer part of the rf, how would they know when Cambridge stuff launches? There’s nothing to see here, folks. Just RRs realizing “oh shit! We killed our meal ticket!”
Besides, didn’t we hear about this amazing Broken Britain Early Childhood initiative last year on the same day as the Together cookbook launch? Some folks need to sit their asses down and shut up.
terrifically bitchy to post this on the very day we’ve all be waiting (keenly) for. Took Kate years to come up with a vague and meaningless questionnaire while Meghan just bobs in to one of her patronages whilst she was in London, “just passing, thought I’d pop in”.
Real question. Why does the media say Meghan posted a photo on Sussex Royal, But for the Cambridge’s it’s their team? In addition to a Sarah L, I believe their is a social media “expert” on the Sussex team that looks after these matters.
Given the Duke’s arrival in Vancouver with a spring in his step, I am sure they are more interested in things other than posting on Instagram.
I tend to believe that for the most part, they take and or select the photos, and write up a draft caption and have someone else on their team proof it all over and get confirmation from the royal couple before posting it. They MIGHT be doing it all on their own – but most organizations or even just public figures have a team at their disposal. I just have a hard time believing that any royal is doing the actual posting and deleting of comments and doing mundane things like that.
For some reason I read this headline with glee. They are standing by their word to continue to work for their charities/patronages and they are. Good for them.
RR are already bitching that they stole the spotlight from Katie Keen’s eagerly awaited new initiative. They don’t even realize the implications of this: H&M are so popular that photos from a week-old visit can overshadow FFQ&K Keen witj no effort whatsoever. 🤷🏻♀️
Their website indicated they would be abandoning the Royal Rota and working with a greater variety of media in addition to using social media.
I would wait for their Foundation launch to get a better idea of their media plan moving foward.