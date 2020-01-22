Duchess Meghan posted an IG about a charity visit she made weeks ago

I saw at least one royal reporter being a bitter bitch about this, so you know it’s amazing. Just a few hours after the Duchess of Cambridge surprised everyone with her big Early Years “launch” (which is a questionnaire), the Duchess of Sussex stepped on Kate’s newscycle by posting some photos of the SussexRoyal IG. Meghan was made the patron of Mayhew, an animal-rescue charity, about a year ago. She only did one event with Mayhew (I think?) in 2019. But she apparently stopped by Mayhew in her brief return to the UK several weeks ago. So, this was a delayed announcement. Which the Cambridges do all the time, to get credit for their “private visits” and such. But still, the bitterness! HOW DARE SHE. Here’s what was posted on the SussexRoyal IG:

Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period. The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day. From cats and dogs who have found new homes to animal welfare cases handled in the community – @TheMayhew believes in the power of togetherness and the special bond between humans and animals.

[From SussexRoyal IG]

I do wonder if this is how it’s going to be from now on, and I don’t mean the stepping-on-newscycles thing, although I wonder about that too. I don’t mind the Instagram announcements and the posts highlighting individual charities and all that. But is that all we’ll get while the Sussexes are in Canada? Will they actually do some events with press availability and, you know, photos that didn’t personally shoot, select and choose to post on IG? I’m asking because I’m worried that the Canada House photos – aka The Freedom Photos – are the last “event” photos we get of Harry and Meghan for months/years.