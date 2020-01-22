Duchess Kate makes her second stop in Cardiff to launch her Early Years survey

I’m not so critical of the Duchess of Cambridge to think that she threw together a “whirlwind 24-hour launch” of her Early Years project at the last minute, as a way to distract from the Sussexit fallout. It’s likely – more than likely – that the plan involved a January launch anyway, and maybe the exact timing was affected by Sussexit, or maybe not. Historically, January has been a quiet month for Kate – and the rest of the royal family – so it is surprising that she would choose to launch Early Years right at this moment, after about 16 months of hype and PR stories about how keen she is about early childhood development and how this is some kind of massive undertaking which has absorbed YEARS of on-the-ground duchessing. And in the end, it’s a five-question survey and only after she’s accumulated the data will she know how to proceed? We’re not supposed to question it, I guess.
So here’s Kate’s second appearance around the Early Years launch. Her first was in Birmingham on Tuesday, with no press and just photos published after the fact. The second event is in Cardiff, Wales and as you can see, Kate was dressed appropriately and conservatively for the appearance. A black turtleneck and an ugly camel coat, frankly. The skirt was cute though – mid-length animal-print.
Kate wants to use the landmark survey to start a national conversation on her early years initiative. She’ll also be in Surrey later, but had to cancel a London visit due to weather conditions which have affected her travel plans. pic.twitter.com/TLUXkImXO3
I also wanted to point out some interesting talking points which have been all over the coverage of this launch:
Run by the Royal Foundation that Kate heads along with husband Prince William, and conducted by Ipsos MORI, the new survey aims to spark what Kate’s office calls a “national conversation on the early years.” She hopes that the results will also guide her future work as she strives to give children the tools and foundations to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.
It is the latest development in eight years of work by Princess Kate. In that time she has immersed herself in hearing real-life experiences of children and carers and learning how experiences in early childhood can lie at the root of many of the toughest social challenges people face.
She hopes to start a “national conversation”… with a five-question survey. Hours and days and weeks and months and EIGHT YEARS of private meetings have led to this, a crowdsource survey on subjects to which, frankly, most child development experts already know the answers. And now she’s claiming that she spent eight years on this? AND that the results of the survey “will also guide her future work.” Which would be… interesting enough on its own, but here’s the language the Royal Foundation used when describing the Early Years project just three months ago:
Her Royal Highness and The Royal Foundation have brought academics, practitioners and charities together to form a steering group to develop a significant new body of work that will ultimately support all efforts to provide children with the best possible start in life. This has been a major body of work and will be unveiled later this year.
“This has been a major body of work” and “a significant new body of work.” I mean… why couldn’t they just say “Kate was keen on doing some photo-ops with kids”? Again, I don’t doubt that Kate cares about early childhood development and kids’ mental health and well-being. I know she cares. What I doubt is that Kate was actually paying attention in all of those meetings she allegedly had with experts for eight years.
While I’m glad to see her doing *something*, esp. on her own, this feels like a road well traveled, that she’s not contributing much, if anything, to.
On a positive note, I think her “natural” hair (wavy) looks SO much better than her pageant hair, but a low pony tail would have looked more professional and pulled together. I love the coat! I think her whole look is great today.
I agree about her outfit, she does look great. I actually love the coat.
“Landmark survey” please send help, I am dead.
OMG, the second hand embarrassment is real.
Kate’s initiative makes Melania Trump’s BeBest Initiative look like the The Moon Landing, Newton’s discovery of gravity or Franklin’s experiment on electricity….it’s TERRIBLE. Does the U.K. have a Dept of Education? Does the U.K. really don’t know the answers to the 5 questions Kate’s “landmark” survey wishes to discover. That survey is an EMBARRASSMENT to the U.K. Kate should fire whoever told her this would be a good idea.
I’m glad that I saw the new hair photos. I’m going through a lot right now (Our office is closing, trying to find a new job before my end date, family illness, just shit hitting the fan in all directions) and I saw a photo of myself from 3 years ago with bangs. They looked GREAT. I had pretty much all but made an appointment with a hairdresser by the end of the day yesterday to get bangs again and to chop a TON of hair off.
But Kate’s bangs situation reminded me of why I grew mine out in the first place, and how much of a pain that was. I HATED styling the stupid things, and they only ever looked really good 1/5 times.
Ultimately, I have reconsidered my decisions haha.
I got bangs once. I loved them on the day I left the salon… and then hated them for the next two years as they grew out. Not worth it. Good call not going through with it.
I had them basically all of my life! I grew them out a year or two ago, so 28 was the first year of my life with absolutely no bangs haha.
It really isn’t worth it until they invent some sort of product or device to give you PERFECT bangs in minutes haha. My hair also tends to be relatively wavy if I let it air dry, which meant I was blow drying more than I’d like. And if I wore glasses instead of contacts, they’d start to curl against the frame of the glasses lol.
I’ve told my husband and coworkers that if they hear me talking about bangs to just show me photos of terrible ones!
Erinn, get a pair of clip in bangs and play with them. It’s like playing with a friend’s baby: you get the fun, then you get to give them back when before they poop and spit up lol
So sorry hearing about all your stresses. I do hope things turn around for you soon! ❤️. (Love reading your posts btw!)
This is genius advice! I do kind of miss them SOMETIMES, but I realize I only miss them when they were behaving haha. The effort required is not worth it. I have a big forehead so I used to kind of try to hide that, but at some point I just embraced the forehead lol.
The stress is sucky. We’re kind of in limbo because they’re looking to find someone to take over the staff and equipment, so it’s not COMPLETELY dismal. But being in limbo is a different kind of stress. I started talking to a recruiter in the city to try to find me a remote position doing web development, so fingers crossed there. I’m luckier than a lot of people – I can be added to my husbands insurance and he has a very stable job. I’m not worried about losing my home or anything like that, so it could always be MUCH worse. I’ve been mostly positive, but yesterday was just one of those days that everything sort of went wrong (hence the almost-bangs). Today is looking up. Thanks so much for the kindness – I really appreciate everyone on this site. I think we’ve got such a supportive group of posters here, it’s really wonderful. <3
I don’t care for animal print or that length of skirt esp with knife pleats (I’m not a huge skirt person anyway), but I like how clean the rest of the outfit looks. The buttons are godawful, I know she loves a buttony coat but those look cheap. The camel on black looks nice though. I see she’s taking some cues from Meghan style wise…
She looks exhausted.
+1
I think she actually looks fantastic- I almost never actually like her outfits but this one was stylish and professional … like I could see myself wearing this to work (blazers aren’t common in my workplace)
That said, I am really not trying to shame her but it consistently surprises me how low her body weight is constantly. That must be such a pain to maintain! I wish the royals were a little more transparent because I’d love to know her nutrition/exercise regimen, just for curiosity’s sake. I don’t have her build (I’m built more like the York girls so even when I’m thin I’m not THAT thin- so I’m not looking to emulate it). I’m just curious!
I used to be that trim, high school through my 20s. I don’t think it was super natural for me, but I played a ton of sports daily and probably ate too few calories for the amount of activities I was doing (I was also young and eating total garbage because I could lol). Then my 30s hit, and there’s no going back, pretty sure my very bones have shifted! I’d be interested in her regimen too, simply because while she is very trim, she also has muscles built in, so it’s not just diet. I bet she swims, and tennis.
Same—love the coat, boots, skirt, everything.
Me too, this is a great outfit.
I would have liked to see her hair pulled back in a low pony tail maybe, but otherwise, very good.
meghan used to wear like this.
I mean, trying to give her the benefit, from what they have said this is the first wave of her project, I think she is trying to do it in phases and this is the first phase. Now, do I think it was the best way? No. It could have been done a lot better but I see her intention, there can be a better way to go about it.
I think they are trying to get some answers so they know what to focus on, which is fine. It just seems underwhelming and could have been thought out better. But I’m not going to poo poo her actually working.
Here’s what I’d respect. If she/the project said something about how so much work has already been done in this area by specialists that truly know the details and have the knowledge, but she wants to work to bring it more attention to people that can do something about it. More parks and exercise? Better meals? Schooling? Just giving children the attention they need as babies??? She wants to network with the powers that be to get it done, not just know about it. I think that is the battle with stuff like this. Actually getting stuff done instead of political talking points and having it die in committee.
That said, I do like her in simple outfits, and I like her hair – as I said before, I like vintage cosplay (I’d totally do it if I were her and you guys would loathe me!), and her hair is always giving me 70s vibes!
the embiggening continues…
I’m here for it, I like what she’s doing this time.
+1
And I really like this outfit! Love the skirt and i love a black, long- sleeved turtleneck. I don’t have a coat like that but I’d like one! I’m actually wearing a gold, round pendant like that one she has. I think she looks great, but then again that’s totally my style .
I find the Sussexit saga was it for me. I have been interested and supportive of Monarchy since I was a kid, but apparently Megan and Harry were the last thing that interested me about the Royal Family and now I just do.not.care. Andrew has been taking shady money for “access” for decades and now we know his dirty money is nothing compared to his being a child rapist. Charles is a broken, selfish man and silly man. Will and Kate are too-little-too-late and just too nothing. Phillip has been a sexist curmudgeon since the 1950s and Anne is about as aware of real life and real people as a houseplant.
I just.do.not.care.
I’m pretty much at the same point. I still like to look at the fashion, styling, etc. But the whole BRF is ridiculous.
Yep. Meghan was the best thing that could have happened to the royal family and they blew it.
That side photo is really scary how thin she is. The Daily Mail has a bigger photo–yikes. She’s taking the imitation of Diana a little too far. She looks really really depleted, but don’t blame the recent Sussex drama for that. I do love the top and the skirt, but the first thing I thought when I saw the coat was she was copying Meghan.
So according to Rebecca English, her stop in London today is cancelled due to weather. I’m reading that as too foggy for the helicopter or private plane ride back to the city.
And I think Meghan and Harry will be having a private laugh today over the survey questions.
and to think that pleats make you look fuller and add roundness to your shape!
I like the look. I actually don’t mind the coat. I am always surprised how tall and lean she looks standing next to regular people. How tall is she ? If anything positive comes out of this royal shit show it’s that Kate will push herself more. She had an amazing platform to do some good and like regularly work. She is such a natural with children. It’s her strong spot
I seem to remember that she is 5’10″.
Looking, er, not so refreshed. Poor Kate, having to work.
I’d love to be a fly on the wall and hear some of the conversations this hard working child advocate has with the experts. Unless she’s reading a teleprompter or has an aide whispering to her, it’s very doubtful she can credibly hold up her end of the conversation.
This “launch” would have been fine if it weren’t coming after 16 months of hearing about her mysterious project with lots of promises about how involved she was and how much she was learning etc. If this survey was the first step in the project, I think we would all be more interested/supportive/whatever.
But all the talk about how she has spent 8 years working on this and we have a survey with 5 questions……yeah, its a bad look.
I appreciate she works and I blame the palace on the survey issue. Kate does what she is told. So several people came up with THIS? Wow. I LOVE her wavy hair, it looks very natural. I’m afraid of future pettiness between Kate & Meghan. It’s a coincidence but Kate’s birthday, then her 24 tour.
This outfit is such a knock off of Meg’s outfit from her visit to Canada House before Sussexit. No one else see that?! But I’m sure she will be praised for how modern and elegant she looks…
Kate….STOP you’re embarrassing your country with this initiative. 5 very broad question that will tell you NOTHING. Landmark Study, does KP understand what a Landmark Study means?
All I keep thinking is in the past, right before she announces she’s pregnant, she does a lot of work. It’s like she’s preloading. Lol if I’m wrong please correct me. Her pregnancies generate so much goodwill and would take attention off her in-laws and the Rose bush drama that still lingers.
All these months of embiggening her project and we get a 5 question survey to show for it. Wow. And the RRs are salty because Sussex Royal released 2 photos of Meghan’s private visit at the Mayhew. Accusations of overshadowing the FFQand how it’s outrageous. Simmer done, Skippy! If Kate has released something more substantive after 2 years, then a minor royal wouldn’t have been able to step on her news cycle. Enjoy your irrelevancy!
Ha, ha, ha. I’ve been a Kate defender on many fronts, but this is simply an absolute embarrassment. How incredibly inept and pathetic. I also appreciated the comments of all those who have a background in this field; y’all were very interesting.