Hillary Clinton on Bernie Sanders: ‘ Nobody likes him… he got nothing done’

The Sundance Film Festival starts soon, which is why several trade papers have put Sundance previews on their most recent covers. The Hollywood Reporter’s new cover story: Hillary Clinton and her four-part Hulu series Hillary, which premieres at Sundance. Obviously, the docu-series is about Hillary’s life and work and many controversies and campaigns. The director says that she (and Hillary) would have loved to have more on-camera interviews with some of Hillary’s biggest detractors, but all of them turned it down. Which just shows you that most of these people don’t actually give a sh-t about anything they’re saying. The director also says that Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders were NOT asked for interviews, because (I’m paraphrasing) who needs to relitigate sh-t with these old dudes? That being said, Hillary talks sh-t, because of course she does. Hillary SNAPPED. You can read the full piece here. I’m just going to excerpt the Bernie Sanders part, because that’s the part everyone was discussing:
THR: In the doc, you’re brutally honest on Sanders: “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.” That assessment still hold?
HRC: Yes, it does.
THR: If he gets the nomination, will you endorse and campaign for him?
HRC: I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season. I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it. And I don’t think we want to go down that road again where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you try to get some distance from it, but you either don’t know what your campaign and supporters are doing or you’re just giving them a wink and you want them to go after Kamala [Harris] or after Elizabeth [Warren]. I think that that’s a pattern that people should take into account when they make their decisions.
THR: Speaking of, he allegedly told Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2018 that he didn’t think a woman could win, a statement he vigorously denies. How did you digest that?
HRC: Well, number one, I think [that sentiment] is untrue, which we should all say loudly. I mean, I did get more votes both in the primary, by about 4 million, and in the general election, by about 3 million. I think that both the press and the public have to really hold everybody running accountable for what they say and what their campaign says and does. That’s particularly true with what’s going on right now with the Bernie campaign having gone after Elizabeth with a very personal attack on her. Then this argument about whether or not or when he did or didn’t say that a woman couldn’t be elected, it’s part of a pattern. If it were a one-off, you might say, “OK, fine.” But he said I was unqualified. I had a lot more experience than he did, and got a lot more done than he had, but that was his attack on me. I just think people need to pay attention because we want, hopefully, to elect a president who’s going to try to bring us together, and not either turn a blind eye, or actually reward the kind of insulting, attacking, demeaning, degrading behavior that we’ve seen from this current administration.
Hillary has had enough of Bernie Sanders’ bullsh-t and I have to say ME TOO. I’ve been over that old fart since 2016 and his toxic bros have only gotten worse since then. I feel like this is Hillary’s strategy now – she’s not going to run for anything ever again, so she gets to sit on the sidelines as a Democratic elder and say “actually, this is how it really f–king is.” She did that with Tulsi Gabbard too. And yes, I saw all of the Bernie bros and Russian bots attacking Hillary for spilling the toxic-bro tea to THR yesterday. It’s almost like… they’re too stupid to understand that they’re making her case.
Good for her. And I agree with her re Bernie encouraging a toxic culture. I’m really worried about him winning the nomination.
I agree. I’m so glad she’s speaking up.
Unfortunately, a lot of his Bernie Bros are nuts and will probably not get better! Thankfully, she didn’t wait until he was our nominee. Hopefully, people on the fence will listen to her. We still have a chance to pick someone more qualified and not so polarizing!
Goodness, I’m hoping Michael Bennet for the surprise dark horse. He got James Carville’s endorsement last week. He’s incredibly invested and interested in the kids of this nation, and I have kept an eye on him since his takedown of Ted Cruz on Cspan. I feel he would win thepresidency if voters gave him a second, sincere look.
He does encourage it. I mean, the very best case scenario is that he doesn’t discourage it, and that’s still not good.
I do worry though that this is just going to excite his bros even more. A lot of them already hate HRC, so this might do the opposite of what she’s hoping it will. Fingers crossed that won’t be the case, but even if it is, I don’t actually blame HER for it.
Bernie Bros behavior on Twitter is shameful, especially towards black women. Black women are the true base of the Democratic Party and Sanders supporters are doing their best to drive them away.
She’s right, he has no record to speak of.
I’m worried about Bernie winning the nomination, but I’m also worried about him NOT winning the nomination. The Bernie bros are volatile. They’d rather see four more years of Trump than anyone else as President. So while everyone frantically tries to call for unity among the Democrats, the bros are ready to blow it all up. Their intimidation on Twitter is unreal. It’s scary af.
And I say this as someone who just campaigned for Bernie over the weekend. Not because I’m a supporter but because I was chaperoning a group of high schoolers who are learning about elections. I understand wanting to win, but their utter unwillingness to entertain any other outcome but Bernie as the nominees is seriously worrying.
Kamala is out….so the gloves are off….
Payback..is a cruel….bitter…VENGEFUL…….
Kamala being out HAS changed the dynamic.. and, I would prefer anyone else on the slate over Bernie ( I pass on another screaming old white guy) but damn sure I am voting for whomever runs against Trump.
She is 100% right. Bernie has no ability to get anything done. He’s been a politician for decades and has almost no accomplishments to show for it ( except starting a cult of personality that helped Trump get elected)
Sad, but true. He just polarizes people.
I loved Bernie and love how he attacks Trump without backing down or hedging. He is the only candidate that can take on Liz Cheney with a few words, even the press are afraid of her. However, I *hate* a good portion of his toxic internet (and sometimes real life) fans. My only correction to HRC is that his base is both men and women-young and just vicious.
If and when Bernie wins, they will soon call him a sellout because he won’t be able to be as “pure” as they expect him to be. He would have to be a dictator like Trump to get his policies pass the congress.
Bernie voted against Russian sanctions….which Trump also want to get rid of….so how does Bernie go after Trump again? Cause I see so many folks caping for Bernie…based on what he’s SAID…and TOTALLY discounting how Bernie’s “words” CONSTANTLY belies Bernie’s “actions”
I can’t stand Bernie. His followers are the worst and worship him like a God. And the fact that he’s 78 and recently had a heart attack, and somehow no one is talking about this, is really weird to me.
However, I will vote for him if he is the nominee. And while I agree with what Hillary said, I have no interest in reliving 2016 again.
He won’t get the nomination and by some chance if he does, he won’t win. He’s loathsome.
Yes if he’s the nominee I’ll vote for him but I sure as hell hope he’s not.
The fact that so many Democratic voters seem to believe that a guy who has not achieved anything substantial, legislation-wise, despite being in Congress since 1991, will be able to bring about the largest, most comprehensive change to the healthcare system is mind-blowing.
Add to that that Sanders speaks about the GOP base, the much-talked-about white working class voter, with more respect and kindness that the party he wants to represent in a presidential election… Well.
I will not be voting for Bernie Sanders in the primary.
And his followers frighten me.
Same here. There’s too much ‘trumpy’ about him…i recall how he did the they’re all against me whine about the dems and press 4 years ago, has always been convinced his was the only way, and evidently his robocalls in Iowa contain plain lies about opponents, mostly Warren and Biden. Nope.
Ditto. I knew a few in 2016, and they are not present in my life any more. Don’t trust any cult leader, people.
“Nobody likes him.” Rather a mean-girl way to put it, especially by one who has lamented that people unfairly find her unlikeable (lol at a 2007 debate when Obama said to her, “You’re likeable enough.”)
And given the people who Secretary Clinton has liked, lmaybe that’s not a bad thing. She doesn’t seem to be the best judge of character.
I would not be surprised if Sanders raised a boatload of money yesterday because of this.
I remember that – it’s funny, for all the talk about the 2016 primaries, the Hillary/Obama primaries were way more nasty.
Not mean girl at all, and what a way to diminish her assessment as a former colleague.
An effective and popular Secretary of State, an effective and popular Senator from New York, and an effective presidential candidate who won the popular vote and lost only to targeted cheating by her opponent & bitterness from divisive “progressives” who won’t do the work to build a third party and only pop up every four years — and this is the best you can do?
I like Bernie himself but most of his supporters are absolutely psychotic, especially online. And Bernie and team should be doing something to rein them in. How about simply asking them to stop trolling and bullying all the other Democrats? Hillary’s right, it’s especially bad for the women, particularly Warren who agrees with 98% of Bernie’s positions! Why are they constantly gunning for her more than anyone else, including Republicans? Insane.
I really worry that this latest he-said-she-said thing is the end for Warren. There’s a reason she never brought it up. Bernie bros might have voted for her if she got the nom, now they’ll hold a grudge and vote for Trump because it’s just a sideshow that doesn’t affect their lives. My student died in the Ukrainian crash. If anyone votes for a third party in 2020 they are dead to me. I will vote for Bernie, Biden, and of course my pick is Warren. But that jackass needs to remember the Dems NEED to win in 2020 and not make it all about himself if he loses the nom. His petulance and lateness in ceding the win to Hillary is part of the reason So many of his bros voted for Trump or third party. We really need to remember that– the Bernie bros are definitely a part of why Trump won, the gawping morons.
I did like how he responded (via reporter Geoff Bennett) – basically, just kept it moving.
“I just asked @SenSanders for his reaction to @HillaryClinton saying “no one likes” him. He said, “On a good day, my wife likes me, so let’s clear the air on that one.” He then pivoted to talking about impeachment. More tonight on @NBCNightlyNews”
Preach it Sister Hillary
Hilary on health care for all: NEVER EVER
My family needs Medicare For All.
She literally tried to help pass universal health care in the 90s. Like, this isn’t even ancient history. This was a hugely publicized reform movement in that era. I remember it, and I was a young kid at the time.
The reason she’s telling you it can’t be done now is because the Senate is Republican controlled. You cannot get universal healthcare through without a clear Democratic majority in the Senate. Obama tried it again in the 2000s, and we wound up with the ACA as a compromise because Lieberman was caucusing with the Democrats as an “independent” and was their dependent vote to get it through. He refused to go for a public option. That’s how we wound up with the hybrid model.
People need to understand how much healthcare reform has been attempted REPEATEDLY over the last thirty years, and each time, the Republican party is the one that has primarily stood in the way. If you want Bernie’s vision for America, you have to fight for Congress. Bernie Sanders will be a lame duck president without a clear majority behind him. That’s why his likability to his colleagues is a legitimate issue of discussion. It’s all well and good to poise yourself as a rebel, but if you’re not actually rebelling but attempting to fix the system using the system, you have to work with the system.
Thank you, Veronica.
When she saw that Congress would still block health insurance for all, Hillary at least brought in health insurance for children (the CHIPS program).
The assault on universal coverage started earlier than 30 years ago. The reason we have Medicare-for-Seniors only is because Medicare-for-All was blocked by the same forces that block it today, plus the American Medical Association (doctors). Ronald Reagan, still an actor, worked for the opposition. The LBJ Democrats scaled back their proposal and offered doctors healthy payments for treating Medicare patients, and still had to rely on the emotional atmosphere following the Kennedy assassination to pass any of the Great Society bills.
Mistreatment and inequality are America’s default systems.
Yes, you need the House and the Senate to pass legislation. Bernie can’t do health care by executive order.
I was hoping you’d cover this!! She’s 100% correct.
He’s a user. He signed up to run in the 2016 Democratic and STOLE Hillary’s data. He agreed to the rules, then when he got trounced, he sent out his flying monkeys to claim the thing was rigged. He has nothing to show for his decades (except some weird and offense ramblings about rape fantasies and how people get cancer). He was boosted endlessly by Russia. He hired Tad Devine. I read somewhere but cannot find a source that he said he wouldn’t run in 2020 if Warren did. He has no political capital.
Yeah, but weren’t there rumblings of the DNC rigging the nom towards Hillary? She’s not this angelic heroic figure, either. (Although yes, I’d take her over Dump)
As for the current Dem candidates, I’m gonna quote Bonnie Tyler and say I’m holding out for a hero…
I’m sad Kamala is no longer in the debates, she brought so much. Everyone on the stage feels meh now…. Even Warren, who I felt was strong, withered under Bernie… How would she do against Trump? So now I’m putting all my chips on Michael Bennet… I think he will surprise people.
Warren went after Bernie when the debate was over. That’s the scrapper I want.
The democratic national committee leaked information to undermine bernies campaign, including emphasizing the fact that he was Jewish to raise anti semitism against him. This is 100% fact. Look up democratic leaks in 2016.
Yeah Hillary rigged it by getting more votes. Can you imagine her nerve?
Bernie is only a Democrat when he wants establishment money to run for President. That along with the toxicity of his campaigns, I hope he doesn’t with the primary.
The rumblings were unfounded rumors. It’s amazing how long these smear campaigns last.
I had no idea about the Bernie bros until I heard about ‘them’ on a news program this weekend. How awful is that?! And why hasn’t he publicly denounced this stuff, or has he and I missed that too? That is just about as bad as the MAGA people.
On a shallow note, she looks amazing here! And as for what she said… no lies told. He and his supporters are toxic and divisive.
HRC is 100% right! I absolutely will NOT vote for Bernie if he wins the nomination.
I would. But I’d bring a barf bucket.
Bad move !! Division at democrats will do to win Trump 😡
@Guest I guess you want another four years of Trump then. I’m voting whoever gets the nom.
I’d vote for him (tho I don’t think he’ll get the nomination) but so much of any future success would depend on his VP pick. Who would sign up?
My father – Bernie Bro extreme – emailed this headline to me yesterday and said “I think we’re agreed never to mention her again.” Like he was cancelling Hillary on my behalf. This is my whole life story. “Woke” men who see no problem with their causal sexism.