Katie Nicholl: The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge ‘promote a united Royal Family’

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did their events in Bradford last week, did they look particularly keen? How about when they attended Monday night’s palace reception for the UK-Africa summit? Still no? Don’t get me wrong, they didn’t look “un-keen,” they just didn’t look particularly engaged, particularly happy or like they were basking in a newfound spotlight with Harry and Meghan’s exit. You could make a case for Will and Kate treating everything like “business as usual.” But are they secretly elated now that their plot – mostly William’s plot – to exile the Sussexes has played out? Katie Nicholl seems to think so.

A royal expert has claimed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been given a ‘boost’ following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s step down as senior royals, but thinks Prince Harry has secretly been left ‘heartbroken’. Commentator Kate Nicholl claimed Kate Middleton, 38, and Prince William, 37, were thrilled at the warm reception they got during a royal engagement in Bradford last week. And indeed a beaming Kate appeared extra animated when she arrived at Buckingham Palace alongside William, for their first major joint engagement without Harry, 35. Meanwhile Harry, who returned to Canada to be with Meghan Markle, 38, and eight-month-old Archie, has been ‘putting on a brave face amid heartbreak’, Katie claims. Speaking to Ok!, she said of the Cambridges: ‘The warm reception William and Kate received has given them a huge boost. They’ve stuck to the tried-and-tested approach, promoting a united Royal family and it’s a success.’ Speaking about Harry, she continued: ‘He might be putting a brave face on but I suspect Harry’s heartbroken. He’s a sensitive soul and he’s a sweetheart. The past week must have been incredibly hard. With William busy performing Royal duties, he’s not got his brother by his side right now and his father, Prince Charles, has returned to Scotland.’

[From The Daily Mail]

So… Harry is heartbroken and William is pleased. Harry is sad because he was exiled and William is happy that he exiled Harry. That’s what I’m getting from Nicholl’s words. Personally, I think Harry probably did have some feelings… last year, when everything was reaching Peak Bulls–t. But the way Harry has conducted himself in 2020 tells me that he’s beyond happy about the choice he’s made. As for the Cambridges… as I said in the opening, they didn’t strike me as notably different (keen or un-keen) in their post-Sussexit appearances. Kate in particular seems to have only just realized that she lost her “competition” and it’s back to the drawing board, personality-wise. Also: “They’ve stuck to the tried-and-tested approach, promoting a united Royal family…” They literally exiled Harry and Meghan. They bullied the Sussexes out of the country. So much for a united family.