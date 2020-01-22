Katie Nicholl: The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge ‘promote a united Royal Family’

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did their events in Bradford last week, did they look particularly keen? How about when they attended Monday night’s palace reception for the UK-Africa summit? Still no? Don’t get me wrong, they didn’t look “un-keen,” they just didn’t look particularly engaged, particularly happy or like they were basking in a newfound spotlight with Harry and Meghan’s exit. You could make a case for Will and Kate treating everything like “business as usual.” But are they secretly elated now that their plot – mostly William’s plot – to exile the Sussexes has played out? Katie Nicholl seems to think so.
A royal expert has claimed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been given a ‘boost’ following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s step down as senior royals, but thinks Prince Harry has secretly been left ‘heartbroken’. Commentator Kate Nicholl claimed Kate Middleton, 38, and Prince William, 37, were thrilled at the warm reception they got during a royal engagement in Bradford last week. And indeed a beaming Kate appeared extra animated when she arrived at Buckingham Palace alongside William, for their first major joint engagement without Harry, 35.
Meanwhile Harry, who returned to Canada to be with Meghan Markle, 38, and eight-month-old Archie, has been ‘putting on a brave face amid heartbreak’, Katie claims.
Speaking to Ok!, she said of the Cambridges: ‘The warm reception William and Kate received has given them a huge boost. They’ve stuck to the tried-and-tested approach, promoting a united Royal family and it’s a success.’
Speaking about Harry, she continued: ‘He might be putting a brave face on but I suspect Harry’s heartbroken. He’s a sensitive soul and he’s a sweetheart. The past week must have been incredibly hard. With William busy performing Royal duties, he’s not got his brother by his side right now and his father, Prince Charles, has returned to Scotland.’
So… Harry is heartbroken and William is pleased. Harry is sad because he was exiled and William is happy that he exiled Harry. That’s what I’m getting from Nicholl’s words. Personally, I think Harry probably did have some feelings… last year, when everything was reaching Peak Bulls–t. But the way Harry has conducted himself in 2020 tells me that he’s beyond happy about the choice he’s made. As for the Cambridges… as I said in the opening, they didn’t strike me as notably different (keen or un-keen) in their post-Sussexit appearances. Kate in particular seems to have only just realized that she lost her “competition” and it’s back to the drawing board, personality-wise. Also: “They’ve stuck to the tried-and-tested approach, promoting a united Royal family…” They literally exiled Harry and Meghan. They bullied the Sussexes out of the country. So much for a united family.
What’s going on with Kate’s forehead? It looks so weird in all these photos.
She is trying to figure out empathy?
Too confusing for Duchess Buttons.
That was hilarious, Tiff.
Botox is what’s going on .
Lots of centrally placed Botox, that’s what.
These two have literally come to symbolize white supremacy & racism. Nice that they have finally accomplished something of note that they can call their own.
Don’t forget protecting Uncle Pedophile!
That’s more on the Queen than them…@Mika, but I completely agree w/@Mimi….these two have come to symbolize white privilege at its worst.
Here is my hot take, Katie Nichols: And there is nothing classy, or brave, or respectful about staying in the family that protects a pedophile. This is who they choose to stay with. This is where they are rising their children. That’s all I can think about when I read about those Royals maintaining the “Tried and True” approach.
Did Katie mean to say “white” instead of “united”?
Anyways, I know the royal family being lily white again is the brexiters wet dream so of course they’re cheering
I feel sad for all involved. To lose a mother in that way, at that age, and to have a strained relationship with Dad and the new stepmom (a relationship that caused their mom so much pain) has to be difficult. I hope that Harry and Meghan find the happiness that they so deserve. I also hope that William does as best he can with all of the pressure and the duty. I like to think William and Harry love each other and that Kate is a lovely person….it makes me too sad to think about these brothers backstabbling each other. Who knows the real story?
I know we have all talked/commented about it. But Kate’s weight….the camera adds 10 pounds and she is so painfully thin. This can’t be good. I worry about her.
I’d have no appetite with a great uncle who is a pedo nearby, having to wear my deceased M-I-L’s cursed engagement ring every day, and having to pretend to be fond of my cheating spouse (whose touch I find revolting).
I think it is going to take some time for the Sussexes to find their bearings.
Losing all opportunities to support the Queen is a big blow, especially for Harry who has to rebuild his life in a new continent.
So they may be in a better place now, but actual fulfilment will take time to come.
I hope their couple is solid!
Can we all just agree that Katie Nicholls is full of cr@p?
Considering she is linked to Harry’s lawsuit for her use of phone hacking, there is no way she knows anything about what he is doing or thinking.
Yes they are a united family. United around their Pedo uncle and their lazy heirs.
And I agree Kaiser I think William IS quite pleased. And I think Kate is too slow to realize she has no one’s homework to copy from now. But I think in the long run this will come to bite both of them in the a$$.
I pray it does, that it keenly blows up in their faces and it is exposed once and for all the world to finally know for sure that emperor has no clothes on. Because I used to care, and think they would do good things and they have shown us their asses for YEARS (Kate quite literally) and gotten away with it….
The family just got played. They appear more foolish, inept and irrelevant than ever.
Hugh Grant shared this little tidbit about Katie Nicholl’s use of phone hacks on Harry for nine years. Hugh is firmly on H&M’s side. If you’re not following Hugh’s twitter, you should. He’s terrific.
Wow. So much unity! Impressive. So many nice headlines about the warm unity of the royal family! Everybody believes it! Great news, great work by out favourite royal working couple. Exiled couple so sad, but really it is their own fault. United royal family could not help them since they were really unreasonable.
I honestly don’t mind these people, but they don’t excite me like Meghan does and that is such a loss for the Royal Family going forward. I get that it’s hard to navigate the politics of it all, but with Meghan you feel that she’s deeply involved in what she does and brings her personality with her.
I don’t think reality has set in for everyone yet. At best people will go back to ignoring the royal family and they can skate by on doing nothing but I think the easiest part of their lives is over. They really have to step up. They’re really a pair of idiots for not keeping H&M close.
Well, united now that THE BLACK ONE (or BLACK ONES if you include dear Archie and I know that they did), is gone.
A bill is going to come due for these pathetic assholes and all the tiaras in the world won’t be able to pay it.