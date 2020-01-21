Duchess Kate wore Needle & Thread for the UK-Africa palace reception

The last time we saw the Duchess of Cambridge was last week, when Kate and William did a day full of events in Bradford, England. I had to double-check those photos to make sure my eyes were not deceiving me, and my eyes are fine: over the past week, Kate gave herself a little mini-makeover. She got new fringe, new highlights and what looks like some fresh Botox. I’m not going to begrudge anyone a little upkeep, but it’s funny that the British press has spent weeks harping on and on about the Sussexes’ expenses while Kate lounges around getting her hair done and stopping by her dermatologist for a top-off. It’s expensive to look this dated.

These are photos from last night’s UK-Africa Investment Summit reception at Buckingham Palace. William and Kate were there alongside the Princess Royal, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex. Kate wore a sequined gown from Needle & Thread – I applaud her for the lack of buttons, pussybows and shoulder poofs. It’s a lovely dress, honestly, and I always enjoy Kate in red. The Daily Mail says the dress retails for £410. Which is pretty affordable for eveningwear for a duchess, but if Meghan had worn this, there would ten headlines on the DM alone about how Hollywood Meghan Is Too Expensive And Too Glamorous For the Monarchy. As it is, the British press has framed William and Kate’s appearance as “business as usual” and “look how amazing they are, picking up the slack left by horrible Meg & Harry.”

Considering William can’t see past his own nose on most subjects, it’s little surprise that he made his speech at this reception about how he proposed to Kate in Africa:

“The African continent holds a very special place in my heart,” said the royal dad, 37. “It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.”

[From People]

Which is yet another reminder that I’ve never believed the Cambridges’ official proposal story. Which is fine, I don’t need to know, but I remember that autumn and I remember the conversation about how the Queen wouldn’t allow Kate to move in with William at the Welsh RAF base because Kate was not his fiancee or wife. I don’t know – I just never believed this “romantic Kenyan proposal” story.

Anyway, we should enjoy these photos because the Cambridges will be all we’re getting from here on out.

Photos courtesy of Getty & IG.

51 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore Needle & Thread for the UK-Africa palace reception”

  1. Belli says:
    January 21, 2020 at 7:38 am

    New fringe, huh? We know what that means.

    I really like Kate’s dress, but neither of them look comfortable in the photographs. Maybe the reality of a new workload is starting to hit

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      January 21, 2020 at 8:12 am

      William always has a bit of an annoyed face like “let’s get this over with.”

      Reply
      • Nahema says:
        January 21, 2020 at 8:36 am

        They never look entirely relaxed but they actually look happier than usual to me. I love Kates dress. Red always looks good on her but her hair looks rather mumsy.

        I don’t get why the Cambridges are all we have now though? The Sussex’s will still be in the press non stop.

      • minx says:
        January 21, 2020 at 8:57 am

        I really like the dress, it’s her hair that is bringing the look down.

  2. Chrissy says:
    January 21, 2020 at 7:42 am

    “It’s expensive to look this dated.” Kaiser, you’ve been on fire lately. Your snark is delicious. BTW her hair looks like Farrah Fawcett circa 1976.

    Reply
    • Chica71 says:
      January 21, 2020 at 7:54 am

      Actually the dress cost $600 so it’s cheap by Katie’s standards. I took a dive into Rebecca English’s Twitter ( it’s for the strong only) and there are videos of WillKatie and other members hugging and kissing each other. Lots of commenters drooling about the new fabulous royals. It seem so performative! I think the Wessex was a last minute addition, Sophie’s dress was too small with lots of fat rolls in back. Kate’s expressions were either super enthusiastic or tired/bored. They gonna have a long year!

      Reply
      • Belli says:
        January 21, 2020 at 8:00 am

        The commenters who have spent so long despising Meghan are invested in W&K being “better”. No matter what happens, they will stick to that. They were gushing about Kate walking behind William (knowing her place, unlike the uppity one etc), of all things.

      • Enn says:
        January 21, 2020 at 8:18 am

        Fat rolls? Nothing like some fresh, hot body shaming first thing in the morning!

      • Mellie says:
        January 21, 2020 at 8:41 am

        No kidding, give Sophie a break, she always looks nice and compared to all the others, does her fair share of “work”.

      • Chrissyms says:
        January 21, 2020 at 8:49 am

        I like how the commenters here have acceptable people to body shame. We could say a million things about the royals without doing that. Also let’s not bring Sophie into this. She stays out of trouble and works hard by royal standards anyways.

      • Alexandria says:
        January 21, 2020 at 8:51 am

        Oh come on. You could just say it was an ill fitting dress.

    • Josephine says:
      January 21, 2020 at 8:20 am

      I don’t get the matchy-matchy with the shoes and clutch. Her shoes are always super boring. There are fantastic shoes out there but I guess she’s only allowed to wear the one style.

      Reply
  3. Originaltessa says:
    January 21, 2020 at 7:45 am

    I wish she’d pull her hair back more. I love it when she has an updo. She really does have a pretty face. I sound like my grandma.

    Reply
  4. TeamAwesome says:
    January 21, 2020 at 7:46 am

    Meanwhile, Edward has never been so pleased to be included!

    Reply
  5. Toot says:
    January 21, 2020 at 7:47 am

    That hair looks very 80s. Dont like, but not my hair..

    As for this group going forward, it’s what the UK deserves.

    Reply
  6. Ina says:
    January 21, 2020 at 7:49 am

    Queen of Frump. Screams mother of the bride dress. Ugh, those phony wide open smiles.

    Reply
    • Belli says:
      January 21, 2020 at 7:55 am

      I don’t understand the smile thing. I get exaggerating facial expressions a bit for the cameras to make sure you don’t accidentally look bored, but she’s consistently extreme about it and surely she’s seen photos?

      Reply
      • Toot says:
        January 21, 2020 at 8:38 am

        She smiles like that because she’s getting jowls from her saggy face that shows when she doesn’t smile like this.

      • Alexandria says:
        January 21, 2020 at 8:55 am

        Kate’s face is fine. You can always talk about her fashion sense or work ethic, there’s plenty of material here. Me thinks her expressions are because she is still uncomfortable and she is clearly playing a role required of her. So she exaggerates because that’s the only way to force the energy level up. It’s what she has to do, not what she wants to do. She has never quite settled into her role as an adult working woman, to me at least. She is most comfortable with children. Nothing wrong with that. Some people are like that but they can still work hard. Anne and the Queen have RBF and I reckon prefer to be with horses anytime, but still outwork her.

    • Beach Dreams says:
      January 21, 2020 at 8:04 am

      It’s such a bright and sparkly dress and yet she still manages to make it look like it came out of some 80s drama show.

      Reply
  7. Marjorie says:
    January 21, 2020 at 7:50 am

    Seriously who has hair like that these days? I’d say only about 70% of it grows out of her scalp. It reminds me of the neck bangs of the 90s before botox got serious.

    Reply
  8. Goal Digger says:
    January 21, 2020 at 7:56 am

    Kate looks like she was enjoying herself in this reception!! She looks very happy this days which is great.

    Reply
    • Beach Dreams says:
      January 21, 2020 at 8:03 am

      LOL she had pained and weary expressions on her face on the way to the event and walking in. She’s going to try to “look happy” because that’s the least she she could do with her featherweight schedule.

      Reply
      • Goal Digger says:
        January 21, 2020 at 8:17 am

        Ooh my! Must we debate and analyse everthing? She looks very happy to me in this pictures period!! Have a good day

    • Ali says:
      January 21, 2020 at 8:36 am

      @GOAL DIGGER

      This is a gossip site.

      Literally that is all people do.

      But anyway there are pictures of Kate looking bored and being unprepared for a group photograph.

      Nothing out of the ordinary.

      Reply
  9. JaneDoesWork says:
    January 21, 2020 at 7:56 am

    I actually like this dress, its a good length. Did anyone else catch the leaked story to the DM about how the Cambridges are relieved by the support shown to them post Sussexit by the media? It made me laugh out loud because it felt very pre-emptive like “We’ve got a nice thing going here, now don’t ruin it by aiming your ire our way….” I tend to think the Cambridges will ride a nice little wave of gratitude from the press and then then the press will find a new scapegoat to replace Meghan. Clearly the Cambridges are worried it will be them.

    Reply
    • HK9 says:
      January 21, 2020 at 8:39 am

      They should be worried because they forgot that the press is loyal to no one. I will sit in my usual corner with my popcorn and watch the slow but sure tide turn, because it always does at the most inconvenient time.

      Reply
      • aria says:
        January 21, 2020 at 8:53 am

        it will take long time but worth it. atleast for next few years press obessed over sussex then cambridges kids be teenager then the real shit show will start. im also waiting.

  10. Beach Dreams says:
    January 21, 2020 at 7:57 am

    Some of the other pictures I saw from this event were hilarious. She was clearly not happy to be doing this and Will was as indifferent to her presence as usual.

    Reply
  11. HK9 says:
    January 21, 2020 at 7:58 am

    Beautiful colour on her. However, I know Katie Cambridge doesn’t do proportion well and loves to make the waist too high on her dresses. If she lowered it 2″ it wouldn’t stand out half as much(sorry it’s the alterationist in me-she won’t die)…but it’s who she is and what she does.

    Reply
  12. Bella DuPont says:
    January 21, 2020 at 7:58 am

    Who wouldn’t need a little fresher after just winning such a monumental battle? Dislodging the biracial upstart and her wannabe prince husband was sweaty, tiring work, so fair enough on getting a new look for all the re-newed attention they’ll now be enjoying.

    Also, what a wonderful strategy, replacing the overly competitive Sussex upstarts with a more fitting couple: the greying, deeply uninteresting Wessexes. Next to them, the Cambridges look even younger and more sparkly than ever.

    Well played, Cambridges. Well played.

    Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      January 21, 2020 at 8:06 am

      And the unseasoned royals are back in business! This time with the Black folks firmly on the proper side of the carpet.

      What’s with all the cackles, though? You cannot tell me these Oatmeal and Mayonnaise people are genuinely having that much fun.

      Reply
  13. tcbc says:
    January 21, 2020 at 8:06 am

    I think she looks nice.

    Her dress is conservative, but there’s nothing wrong with that. I hate the notion that women who dress “modestly” (I don’t know if that’s the right word, but I’ve heard it called that before) are automatically matronly. Some women, like Ava DuVernay, prefer that style and look gorgeous while wearing it.

    Reply
  14. bucketbot says:
    January 21, 2020 at 8:12 am

    Now, I only read a few Royal articles, skipping a lot of them because….. ugh, usually when something new happens. So set me right please if you must. Is the The kensington Palace instagram now going to stop with the long Photo descriptions that they started doing after Meghan began doing them for the SussexRoyal instagram, or am I reading too much into it?
    It seems like its going to back to square one for these two. No competition so why bother with doing more than the bare minimum.

    Reply
  15. calibration says:
    January 21, 2020 at 8:12 am

    I mean, the crazy laugh! What is any of that about? Her face looks so forced. I feel bad for her that she feels the need to look like that. and it’s only going to get worse without the support of the Sussexes. I guess Ed and S will step in and become the second runners to the Cambridges.

    Reply
    • Alexandria says:
      January 21, 2020 at 8:36 am

      If the Wessexes like to play second fiddle or willingly pick up what the Cambridges can’t, let them be. This family is just one dimensional wo Harry and Meghan. Let them remain plain oatmeal and just slowly become redundant please. However I doubt it very much.

      Reply
  16. African Violet says:
    January 21, 2020 at 8:27 am

    I hope he wasn’t trying to rally kenyans to support him by reminding them he proposed in the country.

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      January 21, 2020 at 8:37 am

      Apparently so, or at least to support the British via the fact of a British royal figure deigning to propose to his girlfriend in a former colony. It’s such a throwback.

      Reply
  17. Dee says:
    January 21, 2020 at 8:30 am

    Oh, yes, the extra heavy “hair” is back. She can’t resist it.

    Reply
  18. Becks1 says:
    January 21, 2020 at 8:32 am

    Objectively I think the dress is okay, but she has a few other dresses that are pretty similar to this one (think of the dress she wore in Ireland last year) so I’m not sure why she needed another sparkly cocktail dress that she cant style quite right. But, I guess we are going to see fewer re-wears at this point since the “other one” is gone.

    The cheek kissing was so perfomative and the entrance pics of Will and Kate are really awkward.

    Reply
  19. Maria says:
    January 21, 2020 at 8:34 am

    “I could think of no more fitting place than Jecca Craig’s father’s reserve to get down on one knee.” Fixed that.
    Wasn’t there some kerfuffle over when he actually proposed? The date book at the reserve stated mid October but Kate had been papped in London during that time? And there was some other toff he knew who’d proposed to his partner in Kenya carrying the diamond ring around too so William co-opted the story. Don’t know the details on these things for sure though, and it’s not that important, I just remember hearing them.

    Is it really new fringe? Looks just like it’s been styled that way. Anyway, I like the dress, I prefer her in red or green.

    Reply
  20. Mich says:
    January 21, 2020 at 8:37 am

    I love the color of the dress and think I would love her hair if it was a few inches shorter.

    Reply
  21. Alexandria says:
    January 21, 2020 at 8:41 am

    The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. But please don’t marry into my family, we can’t take it.

    Reply
  22. Nev says:
    January 21, 2020 at 8:45 am

    Expensive to look this dated.
    Fantastic READ.

    Reply
  23. Tash says:
    January 21, 2020 at 9:00 am

    That lady in a white dress (last picture) is gorgeous!! 😍 I love everything – her jewelry, hair, dress, etc. etc….and that’s it, that’s the only nice thing I have to say.

    Reply

