Duchess Kate wore Needle & Thread for the UK-Africa palace reception

The last time we saw the Duchess of Cambridge was last week, when Kate and William did a day full of events in Bradford, England. I had to double-check those photos to make sure my eyes were not deceiving me, and my eyes are fine: over the past week, Kate gave herself a little mini-makeover. She got new fringe, new highlights and what looks like some fresh Botox. I’m not going to begrudge anyone a little upkeep, but it’s funny that the British press has spent weeks harping on and on about the Sussexes’ expenses while Kate lounges around getting her hair done and stopping by her dermatologist for a top-off. It’s expensive to look this dated.
These are photos from last night’s UK-Africa Investment Summit reception at Buckingham Palace. William and Kate were there alongside the Princess Royal, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex. Kate wore a sequined gown from Needle & Thread – I applaud her for the lack of buttons, pussybows and shoulder poofs. It’s a lovely dress, honestly, and I always enjoy Kate in red. The Daily Mail says the dress retails for £410. Which is pretty affordable for eveningwear for a duchess, but if Meghan had worn this, there would ten headlines on the DM alone about how Hollywood Meghan Is Too Expensive And Too Glamorous For the Monarchy. As it is, the British press has framed William and Kate’s appearance as “business as usual” and “look how amazing they are, picking up the slack left by horrible Meg & Harry.”
Considering William can’t see past his own nose on most subjects, it’s little surprise that he made his speech at this reception about how he proposed to Kate in Africa:
“The African continent holds a very special place in my heart,” said the royal dad, 37. “It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.”
Which is yet another reminder that I’ve never believed the Cambridges’ official proposal story. Which is fine, I don’t need to know, but I remember that autumn and I remember the conversation about how the Queen wouldn’t allow Kate to move in with William at the Welsh RAF base because Kate was not his fiancee or wife. I don’t know – I just never believed this “romantic Kenyan proposal” story.
Anyway, we should enjoy these photos because the Cambridges will be all we’re getting from here on out.
Photos courtesy of Getty & IG.
