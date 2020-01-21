“Prince Harry studied his mother’s speech about withdrawing from public life” links

Prince Harry studied his mother’s speeches, especially the speech she made where she withdrew from public life. What Lainey pointed out is so poignant. [LaineyGossip]

Brooks Laich says words about exploring his sexuality. [JustJared]

Florence Pugh eats 11 English dishes with Vogue. [OMG Blog]

Nicole Kidman wore J.Mendel to the Producers Guild awards. [RCFA]

I don’t get why Charlize Theron is wearing so much Givenchy? [Tom & Lorenzo]

Yes, Dustin is right, none of this matters, which is why I’m avoiding so many of the impeachment stories at the moment. [Pajiba]

Zooey Deschanel had an ‘80s themed birthday party. [Dlisted]

This Aussie KFC ad is just bad. [Jezebel]

Michael Moore says the Dems should have a two-woman ticket. [Towleroad]