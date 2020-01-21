Prince Harry finally flew to Vancouver Island to reunite with Meghan & Archie

As a Sussex-defender, I know I’m not supposed to say this but wow, I was actually pretty concerned about the fact that the Royal Family seemingly trapped Prince Harry in London for nearly two weeks while Meghan and Archie were back in Canada. Meghan flew back to Canada just after the Sussexit was announced on January 8th. The plan was that Harry would stay in London for a matter of days and hopefully hammer out the bare bones Sussexit deal and then fly back to Meghan and Archie within a week. But the family kept him there for two weeks, working at a snail’s pace on the deal and encouraging him to make appearances. My concern was that the palaces are nests of vipers and that various people were probably telling Harry that instead of “abandoning” the royal family, he just needed to abandon his wife and child.

Well, it didn’t work. It was never going to work. You know why? Because as soon as Meghan and Harry knew they were leaving, it was like a huge weight off their shoulders. They were both so happy. Harry had already made up his mind and I’m proud of him for knowing his own mind and refusing to be manipulated by the vipers. Harry flew out of England yesterday and he’s back on Canadian soil:

Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to reunite with Meghan and baby Archie after the couple finalized the terms of their split from official British royal family duties. Photos in UK media showed Harry walking off a plane early Tuesday on Vancouver Island, where the family spent time over Christmas.

The Duke of Sussex attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on Monday, where he met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, before flying across the Atlantic. A royal spokesperson told CNN they would not comment on the family’s private schedule.

So, family time with Meghan and Archie in Vancouver Island and then what? We don’t know. But Meghan is such a planner, I’m sure she’s figured out where they’ll set up their permanent homebase. Toronto or Vancouver, I would assume. And maybe a pied-à-terre in New York or LA? Who even knows.

Also: TMZ had this bizarre story about how Meghan is a next-level political Instagrammer and she’s been putting subtle “political” messages in SussexRoyal IGs for months. Which… duh. Of course she has. Did TMZ just notice that?

