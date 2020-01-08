The Duke & Duchess of Sussex announce they are stepping back from royal life

Well, were we expecting this? I was not. I was not expecting this so soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned from their six-week Canadian holiday. It seems like Meghan and Harry did some deep thinking about their future and what kind of life they want to lead together. And basically, Harry has decided to give up royal life – his birthright, for goodness sake – for love. I was not expecting this on a Wednesday afternoon in January, but here we are. From their Instagram:
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”
“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”
– The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
[From The SussexRoyal Instagram]
What does this mean? In a small sense, it means Prince William won: he successfully bullied his brother out of the country. It means the small-minded, short-sighted British tabloids won too, because they were a large part of the bullying campaign too, in concert with various royal figures and royal press offices. But in the larger sense, the long-term sense, it feels like Harry and Meghan are getting out while the getting is good, you know? They could see the writing on the wall and decided to leave entirely on their terms. There’s still so much to process, I don’t even know. We’ll see.
Update: Buckingham Palace made a terse statement about the Sussexes’ withdrawal, per the Daily Mail: “A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said discussions with the couple on their decision were ‘at an early stage’, adding: ‘We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.’” LOL, so Harry and Meghan just announced this without telling the Queen? They knew if they gave BP time to prepare, they would be thrown to the wolves. So they did it their own way.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I am a bit sad because it means we will get to read less about them and definitely shocked. My colleagues said something along the lines ‘Good Riddance’ – smear campaign has been an effective one that’s for sure
I’m sad too because the racist bullies won. On the other hand, the Cambridges are going to have to stand on their own now and no more hiding behind the Sussexes. I am looking forward to watching the Cambridges fail while the Sussexes live their best life.
@Devon – Living in hope!
Canada is a constitutional monarchy that partakes in parliamentary democracy. This story is about the dynamics within the royal family. Apples and oranges.
Nah, they’re stepping away from the role as ‘senior’ royals, which implies they are keeping their titles.
I think Meghan in particular wants more freedom/control over what she does than what the RF allows.
Exactly this.
Ugh, you just know the Wallis Simpson comparisons are coming.
But the BRF doesn’t work like that. You’re either a working royal or you’re not. There’s not a “half way”
Well, this may fall right into Charlie’s plan to update/slim down the whole works, perhaps? These things aren’t written into law.
Of course there’s a halfway – Eugenie and Beatrice have titles, turn up at family events and do occasional appearances themselves. I read it as him deciding to be more like Diana was after the divorce. She still had a title but she could choose her own causes.
Well… aren’t what they are doing more in line with the York princesses? They are working royals, who still sometimes support the queen. I don’t see why there is so much confusion about this.
Bea and Eug are not working royals. Their charitable work is strictly volunteer.
An author wrote this on Twitter and I kinda agree with her assessment:
“What’s funny about the outrage over this? harry has been very clear that he didn’t want the throne, the titles, none of it. That was true long before Meghan was on the scene. It’s just that now he’s far enough out of the line of succession to leave.”
But he’s specifically keeping the title.
Maybe returning a title isn’t that straightforward. He may keep it, but not use it.
They can’t renounce their titles, Harry was born and he will always be a prince, period. The Duke and Duchess title were bestowed by the queen, they have nothing to do with senior royal status. What titles do people want them to give up?
They are keeping their titles, but in their announcement, they implied that they were moving towards becoming financially independent from the BRF (which, hopefully means the taxpayers money). If that’s the case, as a Canadian, I can only applaud because if they move over here, I don’t want to fund them (we could get rid of the Governor General and the monarchy and be a true republic while we’re at it). It’s a ballsy move that I did not expect quite honestly and if they really do it, they’ll definitely have earned our respect
@Arpeggi, I agree. That is my main gripe with this speculated Canada move is the fact that I don’t want to pay for them. That and the fact that I am not sure how we as a people benefit from more rich folk taking up space and from any attention shed on the monarchy but ¯_(ツ)_/¯ as long as they’re paying and I do agree it’s quite a power move.
Canada is not now nor ever will be a republic. We are a parliamentary democracy. That will not change even if we are no longer monarchists.
There’s tons of info on their website about the changes. Basically they will definitely continue to be royals and carry out official engagements and keep a home in England. But, they want to find a way to (1) relinquish taxpayer funding (which says so much about their ethics) and (2) get rid of the control the tabloids have on their media engagement. The amount of burns inflicted on the British tabloid press in their statement was beautiful.
If they do step back from the royal kitty and earn their own livings 100% (and pay for their own private housing to boot), I will take back my pitchfork sentiments at least about these two.
There is a definite power struggle going on. Buckingham Palace has issued a statement saying lots of things still to be decided and it’s very early days. This announcement seems to have been rushed for some reason, it has not been thought through. There is a lot more to this story obviously and it is very messy indeed.
Exactly. They weren’t bullied off the island. In fact, they clearly stated on their website that IF the Queen wanted them to have a presence in the UK, then Frogmore Cottage would still need to be available to them (which means they are open to either staying or leaving) and IF the Crown wants them to travel overseas on event trips, then those trip must be paid for. Other than that, they want to be on their own, making their own money and decisions and are freely giving up money from the Sovereign Grant & other royal grants that made them beholden to taxpayers and the Royal Rota.
They basically gave Elisabeth, Charles, & William (and the Royal Rota) the middle finger.
Also, ABC Corporate just said via The Hollywood Reporter that IF the Sussex’s want to set up a production company, they already have an office for them in their studio.
So they are gonna be okay.
What’s with the Buckingham Palace statement? Sounds like they’re not thrilled!
It’s so salty! What did they expect to be honest?!
Right? I’m sitting here scratching my head over it.
According to the BBC, no other royals were consulted before this release?? I’m cackling!
That’d be amazing, but their website says they’ll continue using Frogmore as their home base in the UK. How could they say that if they didn’t consult the Queen about all this first? Couldn’t she just say “no thank you, if you’re gone, stay gone”?
It sure sounds like BP was caught off guard by all this though. Crazy!
I think they obviously consulted the Queen about that but probably left as many people in the dark as they could for as much as they could given how that family leaks things about them nonstop.
I think this is like the media lawsuit. They (the queen and Charles) knew that was coming, they just didn’t know the accompany statement was coming. They knew this split was coming, they probably just didn’t realize they were going to announce it TODAY.
ETA and I think that’s bc of Kaiser’s updated point. If BP, CH and KP knew this was coming out today – it would have leaked, more than it has.
They mean the men in grey who leak were not consulted. I am cackling too.
Harry clearly wants to raise his kids outside of the BRF, and who can blame him? Backstabbers, racists, and a pedo. No thank you.
Bwahahahahaha 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 and the plot thickens
There is no way that Harry did this without telling his father and his grandmother that it was happening. He did not say a word to anyone else (including his brother). That meant there was nothing said to senior staff and no leaks. So Buck House is caught out and is now being pissy. This is gonna be fun to watch.
There will be consequences. Maybe they’ll get to keep the titles but maybe she’ll lose the HRH. There will be a fight and it will get nasty.
I just wish that bit about “working to become financially independent” wasn’t in there. He’s worth £20 million, she’s a millionaire… If they’re not announcing that they’re doing it immediately it sounds a bit strange. I just wish they hadn’t opened up that line of attack.
But honestly, this seems what they want and why not? The BRF needs to slim down as it is.
Someone mentioned in an earlier post this may be finances for their own charitable endeavors setting up offices etc as I am not sure of they will continue with the royal Patronages or have their own independent foundation.
I’m glad they put that in there because how much have we heard the screaming about them wasting taxpayers money? I’m sure this is a Carly why they put that part in the statement. So people can’t question how they are going to finance themselves and so there’s no speculation as to how much of the tax payers money they will be using for their stepped back lifestyle.
Then why state they’d be “working at it”? Honestly I’m a fan, but when people with dozens of millions of pounds say that it hits hollow, a bit.
It’s got to be complicated to untangle finances. I doubt all his money is liquid assets, so untangling what’s “his” from what is the BRF’s is probably going to be a process. I, too, am glad that they included the language that they’d be working towards that goal.
@jen good point re: liquidity and untangling.
Harry doesn’t have any royal money, He has what was left to him by his mother and and great grandmother. He is funded by profits form the Duchy of Cornwall, which Charles controls. Perhaps they want to become financially independent before the Duchy passes to William. If there is a permanent rift between them, it’s a smart thing to do.
It is very messy. They need full scale royal protection to remain safe.
@Modiglia
Even if he’s worth millions, the amount and type of security they will need for the rest of their lives is likely to rack up a hefty bill.
Do you think he literally has that cash in the bank and can walk away?
I’m sure there’s enough money there to pay for his own upkeep but it’s no simple task in a family that has income from multiple sources to know off top what money, property, real estate, trusts, and income streams are his.
And that’s not touching how the charities and foundations are set up and whether they can legally run them independently or how they can be run by someone independent from the traditional royal family setup.
Maybe the financial part is to do with Archie’s eventual inheritance?
We are working to become financially independent by setting up a charity? I’m really confused by all of this, tbh. Why humiliate the Queen like this? There’s got to be so much more going on behind the scenes. It’s all very sad to me
Become financially independent means make their own financial decisions as they relate to their charity. Not the charity is their new income. That have plenty of their own earned money now. They want to be able to openly fundraise and pursue endeavors to fund their charities that are far more limited when in the royal family. And, I imagine this move will allow them more personal income opportunities, books, Meghan can revive her lifestyle blog, production deals etc. I think the Obamas post public life is a great example and one they are likely to follow. I think working towards becoming financially independent just means it’s complex to untangle everything at the moment and they have begun the work to do that. Not, working to get a job to become independent. Clearly they have plenty of their own money at the outset.
“BBC Understands that no other member of the Royal Family was consulted before Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement tonight, the Palace is understood to be ‘disappointed’.”
That’s what you get for enabling racism and pedophilia, Queenie.
I love this. But don’t get how that guy Dan Wooley got the scoop yesterday? I assumed someone from William’s camp released it when the rosey stories came out over the weekend again.
But how could William both leak AND not have known aand be surprised?
It’s more likely that fantasy stories were bound to be written after their trip (just like when they went to Africa, and when she went to NY) and that even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a awhile.
Ooh I didn’t know that. Honestly, if that family had been more supportive maybe they would’ve gotten the heads up but as it is…🤷♀️. I really hope someone makes a movie of this. I don’t trust the crown and can’t wait the fifty billion seasons it would take to get to this anyway.
My guess is BP thought they were still discussing it, and could convince them not to do it, and the Sussexes were like NOPE, DOING IT.
If they had made the decision, why continue to negotiate with BP? I’m sure the family is very disappointed, but Harry wants to be Normal Harry raising Normal Archie and he is going for it.
I don’t think this decision is about being normal and raising a normal child. Harry thought his family would help protect Meghan from the abusive tabloids and they did nothing. If anything his family was behind some of the attacks.
No ones gonna see less of them – their QA says we’ll see more with more details.
Not if they are striped of their titles, which could happen.
Still have mixed feelings but ultimately I feel like this will backfire on the RF spectacularly. Meghan and Harry (to a much lesser extent) was their human shield to deflect against their infidelities and pedo behavior. And now that will be gone. And the spotlight will be back entirely in them. They got what they wanted. They won. And now what??
And this also explains why Meghan looked so glowy and happy. She is peacing out of that toxic shitshow.
I do wonder why people give the BRF and KP such credit for Machiavellian scheming when they’re rather inept. You don’t believe an American “commoner” marrying a Prince would get tabloid inches on its own?
What’s up with you defending WillNot and the Palace why pretending to be their fan?
Harry and Meghan have been abused enough by the BRF and the media.
I just said they were inept. If you think that’s defending then… well.
The way Pedo Andy was handled makes me think its more incompetence than ineptitude. How long has HM been on the throne and she doesn’t have a capable crisis PR team?
Mac, I think that’s been clear since before even Diana’s death. Elizabeth has never really understood that her subjects don’t revere her like they had to pretend to revere her ancestors.
@Valiantly Varnished: Agree. It will definitely turn the spotlight on the rest of RF for good and ill, especially since M&H will no longer be part of the Royal Rota. Had Charles or William made even one attempt at public support for them against the waves of lies and abuse from many in the media, they might have have hung in. Now, like his cousins, Harry will remain in the RF but not as a senior royal. He chose autonomy and happiness for himself and his family.
So do I. I wonder what the purpose of the documentary was then and when this decision was made. It wasn’t long ago so were they trying to pave the way for this? Make people feel sympathy so when this came, there would be support? I don’t see it.
That would mean they did it to change their situation, possibly garner sympathy from Liz? Chuck? The press? They cannot be this naive. It would also mean the decision came quickly which is a baaaaad idea.
Meghan will be fine. Harry? The man doesn’t know how to operate outside of the protection of the RF. He probably thinks he’s seen it all but …. I don’t know.
And holy shit BP was blindsided? I can’t wait for everyone’s next move.
This. Plus, how are the RF going to do once they’re gone? Charles and Anne (outside of the Queen) are the hardest working of the lot. They’re not young either. Even if Charles goes another 30 years, with his intention of a slimmed monarchy, he’s not going to have much help in William and Kate. They’re definitely going to reap what they’ve sown.
@valiantly varnished exactly! Be careful what you wish for, Bill. Think we can expect to hear an uptick in rose bush reporting over the next twelve months.
“And this also explains why Meghan looked so glowy and happy. She is peacing out of that toxic shitshow.”
With her family intact and that has to piss them off even more. Harry chose not only a woman, but a biracial one over the firm.
It sounds like Meghan and Harry are giving the back of their hands to the whole dysfunctional royal ménage. Stay tuned.
I mean, they’ve been planning this before Archie was born (see: lack of title.)
Good point about the lack of title for Archie! Yes that’s a clue this has been at least an options for a while.
Yep.
I also think that the People magazine exclusive last February where many of Meghan’s unnamed friends were quoted extensively about her struggles and feeling globally bullied was a sign that this was going to happen eventually. At that point, she had only been Duchess of Sussex for about 10 months. There is no way in hell that she did not give those friends permission to speak out.
I’m not so sure W wants this. This is really, really bad for the monarchy as an institution. This, coupled with the Andrew news, is catastrophic for the RF.
You know I hope it is but they are like rats – very tenacious.
Just like it was Edward VII abdication , but the RF survived.
But the Royal Family is not popular now. Maybe in the UK. I think after the Queen passes, there may be a lot of departures from commonwealth countries. And with the Andrew scandal, it’s looking pretty bad.
William would never want this. Never. For all the right and wrong reasons, PW would never want this. Harry and MM sent a very public FU to the entire family, including their 93 year old grandmother, The Queen. The Queen never wavers, she’s always been “never complain, never explain”. For example, She didn’t interfere with Charles and Diana (which enraged Diana fans, me included) but that’s how she runs things. She does her duty and expects everyone else to do the same. Harry was always my favorite and the press has been horrible to them, however I can’t bring myself to feel sorry for a Prince of the British Realm. I hope his mental health is better, those boys have PTSD from their mother’s death. But I am disappointed in all of this.
I was done with them the moment they go to one of the poorest continents and then bitch about how bad they got it. Kind of like me telling one of my chemo patients that I have a slight headache: boo hoo.
It’s all relative silly🙄, if you have cancer, my headache is still painful and real for Me.
Alrighty then.
African people understand racism and groups have come out to say that they were happy that the Sussexes made the statement on African soil and were not offended by it in the least.
I think this isn’t as big a deal as it sounds. There was a long Q&A on the People website. It sounds like they’re foregoing a small portion of royal funding (that has a lot of strings attached) in order to be able to act more independently, but still be Royal Family, represent the crown, and still get funded by Prince Charles.
I posted something similar down thread. I think they’ll be moving away from Charles’ funding as well, but the Queen’s funding is what comes with stipulations like no earning an income. They’ll be royalty without the rules.
What I want to know is if they can accept freebies now. Can designers dress Meghan for free now? That alone would greatly reduce their reliance on Charles.
An honest (my own) superficial thought was FASHION! Now we will get to see the Meghan we have always wanted to see…if she can accept freebies or endorse certain brands etc. I know it is superficial. But I am all about the fashion. Also, I am so happy for them! I am also happy that now all the attention will (eventually) be back on William and Kate where it needs to be. Hopefully, it will be reported on how they do not work much and more rose-trimming episodes. As an American, it does seem like the Monarchy is on its last legs.
I agree actually reading their statement it doesn’t sound quite as drastic as some of the headlines have made out.
But that’s not how the BRF works, you can’t be a “working royal” funded by tax payer money and also have a side hustle. You can be like Zara, and not have a title and do want you like. But with the title comes tremendous responsibility. I’m afraid they are going to lose their titles. And that’s not good for anyone. Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are not funded by tax payers, their appearances are voluntary. I don’t know, I just don’t like this.
I just read over their updated website. Their page on media is excellent. It sends a strong message that they want news about them to be accurate, that they have not been getting that through the Royal Rota (I learned so much!) and they are choosing a different way to allow other news media to cover them.
This is brilliant.
I said it on the other post, but I’m happy for them. It feels a bit like the royal family (cough william and courtiers) and the british media got what they wanted. But it also feels like Harry and Meghan have taken control of their own lives and while they still want to make a difference and will allow news access to them, they’re not putting up with the vitriol and untruths published before. And news about them comes from them FIRST.
Honestly I don’t care if I hear another thing about the royal family at this point. The monarchy feels like a burning ship. I’ll keep going to Harry and Meghan’s instagram/website for info on them and that’s good enough for me.
It’s a shame. Meghan could have been amazing for the monarchy’s image. Petty, small-minded, racist and jealous people did this to themselves. I hope they’re happy. I think the Sussexes will be just fine.
I just finished browsing that also. I was impressed with how well thought out and detailed the info was. Very detailed about expenses and who pays. They are definitely trying to remove themselves from taxpayers support…The part about the Sussexes removing themselves and their press releases from the Royal Rota and setting up their own press release system cracked me up! Good for them! Taking control of the reigns.
The British/royal press is gonna be livid. They really thought they could bend these two to their will and have them fall in line and Meghan and Harry were like, ‘Ummmm…naw, we good. We know Oprah, The Obamas and Serena Williams’.
So know they will spend the rest of their days writing stories from other sources that the Sussexes have welcomed in their personal royal rota.
And the financial thing is gonna be sooner rather than later as know that Apple project they are producing will bring in a nice check along with the other things I’m sure they had lined up. They would not have put that in there if they have not prepared.
I’m sure the royal press is pissed – they wanted to bash Meghan, but also wanted her to keep trying to please so they could bash her more.
Now that’s she’s bowing out, who will they use to distract from Willie’s wondering willy, and the pedo uncle?
The whole execution of this was well done.
I’m also sure Harry got a taste of private life in Canada on their break and was like “yeah I want more of this!”
Good for them! They should do whatever makes them happy and content to be their best selves. Two things stood out in their statement: Harry and Meghan emphasized that they were seeking financial independence and focusing on their charitable efforts to be a positive force for change in the world.
Even though they had every reason to be unhappy at the way they were hounded and vilified in the press over the last year, I believe that ultimately they’ve made the best decision for their marriage and family free of constraints from the RF. I wish them well.
That’s better for everybody they weren’t getting what they wanted in the family. And the family weren’t happy with a lot of the things that were happening. Hope them a happy life and to achieve there wishes from now on. And leave the others do their own thing. We are only 8 days into the new year so please let’s remember that everyone. I love everybody so whatever you say I won’t take it as an offense.
Good for them, they are not really relevant in the line of succession so it’s really no big deal.
They need to live and be happy, not constantly attacked because harry choose to marry a biracial woman.
The very people who wanted her to leave and spent years abusing her at every step are now saying how dare she leave 🤣🤣
Clearly a lot of mentally ill people out there.
I’m sure I heard piss Morgan tell her to go back where she came from, now he is in a rage.
Now lazy Kate is really in trouble.
Meghan will go and now you really have to Step up and actually do some work.
I predict two more babies form lazy bones to make sure she doesn’t work.
I say only one more baby. That’s all Will will allow. But yes she will definitely have another “I dont want to work” baby.
VV, I thought you were sure she’d get pregnant again in 2019?
My guess is that she would very much like to go back to work as an actor, her chosen profession. This is a woman that built her career to a very successful place before marrying, rather than finding a rich aristocrat at University. Insults to her work ethic are pretty hollow.
Morgan gives me a rage stroke
This is so disrespectful to people who have had strokes
@He he That’s a reach, sometimes people embellish to make a point. Saying I’m dying laughing” isn’t disrespectful to the dead. Saying “I’m pissing myself” isn’t disrespectful to the incontinent. Your comments seem like they just want to pick fights with people. Not cool
What do you want to bet non-senior-Royal Meghan still does more royal “work” than Kate?
Of course she will. And Canada and the U.S. will benefit from her energy and creative spirit. I thank the BRF and the British press for sharing them with us!
That could be part of why they are leaving so they don’t have to dim their lights so the Cambridges can look better.
Posted this in the other post but this seems to be the relevant one.
Such an interesting turn of events.
They wouldn’t have done it if they didn’t believe they had the ability to capitalise on their fame, via speaking engagements, fund raising events etc.
The difficulty in their case, would be to sustain this celebrity till the end of their lives.
Unlike former politicians for example, who bring a wealth of experience to the table, H&M mostly bring the glamour of royalty, and the more they distance themselves from it, the more that aura will fade. Harry & Meghan Windsor, without royalty are just nice, moderately successful people. What they have to say isn’t particularly ground breaking outside of the bubble of royalty.
Unlike celebrities, they cannot afford to tarnish their image via advertisement which would have been a huge source of revenue. I also don’t see Meghan going back to work, so keeping themselves in the spotlight will not be so easy in say 5-10 years from now without the humdrum regularity of the royal parade.
Hopefully this will work out for them. They deserve to be happy.
I can see them collecting cheques now while they’re “celebrity status” as you say and then invest it so it can continue to grow
And with William and Kate, they’re friends will probably give up their homes if they want to holiday (they already do)
This.
I feel like people forget or maybe aren’t aware of how much attention Anne, Andrew and Edward got decades ago. Andrew in particular was popular in much the same way Harry is now. That all faded away once William and Harry got older and the spotlight could shift to them.
Harry and Meghan are big now, but if they want to remain relevant and set themselves up to live as they currently do for life, then they’re going to have to work really hard and smart this decade to build a different kind of image, because the second the Cambridge children are grown 99% of the interest in the royals will divert to them.
They are both hard workers. They probably got tired of ribbon cuttings and decided to get real jobs.
Harry is STILL the grandson of the Monarch, son to the heir to the Monarch, brother to the third in line to the Monarch and uncle to the fourth in line. His son is the first, acknowledged, mixed raced person born into the line of succession to the British Monarch. We also Still talk about princes and princesses from obsolete Prussian houses. Harry and Meghan’s celebrity will be ok.
There is a huge difference between being a prussian princess trivia and continuously generating the millions every year needed to sustain their standard of living provided they forgo access to duchy of cornwall/sovereign grant money
I agree. Look at that royal Christmas luncheon every year with all the descendants of George V. Full of people who were once grandchildren of a king or a sibling of one that nobody remembers anymore since QEII had her own family and they lost importance. Even Margaret’s children live quiet and rather anonymous lives (and satisfying ones from what is written).
But they have a good decade or so of celebrity before people start obsessing on who George, Charlotte and Louis date and marry. Just the way of the world.
I agree Mrs. Bump. The upside of this move is that they can now have a Zara & Peter-like status both in terms of finances as well as a bit of autonomy. Plus, they get to duck out of some of the duties senior royals are expected to attend. However, one big downside is that part of their allure is the BRF, the trappings and the pomp and circumstances. Yes, they are building a brand but it wouldn’t have had as much traction or as much public acclaim if they were simply plain ole Henry and Rachel from Leeds & LA. So, they do need to strike while the iron is hot.
Andrew was essentially selling the BRF and that’s what people are wanting to buy. I think H/M can and will have good to moderate success with their foundation and even hope that it will become a powerhouse BUT if they become like Ned and Wallis then they are dead in the water. I’m thinking they will be pulled back into the fold though before it gets that far. The BRF truly needs their energy and vision and they/Harry may founder a bit without institutional backing. I think Charles will be instrumental in pulling them back in s few years and carving out the space that H/M want and need (to survive) and it will be mutual—especially if they are to be a significant support for William when he takes the throne.
This will get messy and the ramifications will take years to play out. Half in half out won’t work and BP have already slapped them down saying ‘complicated issues will take time to work through’. They won’t be allowed to keep royal titles, Duchy money, and the royal duties they like (patronages passed down from the Queen, the Commonwealth) while also doing whatever work they want and getting paid without BP supervision. In particular the public political neutrality expected of the royal family could become an issue. They should have just cut ties and looked to America, but the costs of setting up alone and security probably made that look unattractive. (I know, her Suits millions and his private inheritances… the big philanthropic foundations have endowments in the high hundred millions or more and their ~£30m might buy them two fancy houses.)
I can’t even be mad that this is a (minor) win for William because it’s a HUGE win for Harry & Meghan. They look sooooo joyous and I am living for it! That’s the sweet, sweet joy of freedom right there.
Totally agree. Good for them!
They are smart and probably see the writing on the wall for the BRF – they can do great things without that snake pit of a family dragging them down. I look forward to seeing what they do in the future.
I have so many questions! What about the cost of their security? How can they still live at Frogmore Cottage for free? Most importantly- will I never get to see Duchess Meghan in a tiara again??? Sob!
I could totally imagine them traveling around and using their star power to raise money for relief after various disasters a la Bill Clinton and George Bush used to do.
If you go on their website they explain all of this (not the tiara stuff lol). They are keeping Frogmore because the Queen is allowing it. Security is out of their hands so they have to keep it (UK mandated)
How does this effect the lawsuit against The Fail on Sunday?
Any UK Barristers or Solicitors out there?
Yes, the website has very detailed information about everything! Worth a read through….
Good on them!
I’m thrilled for them. Now, they can hopefully be free to do what they want with their lives, and do what’s best for their son. They’ll be free from the more rigorous royal constraints and out from under Will’s attempts to stifle them. As an added bonus for me, I can only hope this means a lot less of the royals in the gossip world. I’m so sick of hearing about the entire lot of them. I’m old school. I like my celebrity gossip to be about the Hollywood types.
Their website has a bunch more information. If I’m reading it right, by giving up the money from the Queen that pays for their staff, they’ll be able to earn their own money, ditch the royal reporters, and live outside of the UK as they please, with Frogmore as their UK home base. From what I gather, they’ll be royalty without the rules and restrictions?
Good for them, from where I’m sitting, seems like the BRF benefits waaaay more from their presence than the other way around. Get out while the gettings good and they are at the top of their earning potential. I can see why the BRF would be disappointed with this, they can’t deflect their bad behavior with negative press about the black girl in the family. I hope Harry and Meghan are ultra successful in all they do!
So they’re going to be part-time (rather than full-time “senior” royals) as they “work” towards financial independence.
They could “work” towards this financial independence for a very long time. Pretty good gig.
If financial independence means they are still taking money from the Duchy and the security won’t be covered by them, then it doesn’t mean very much. Charles will probably increase their allowance.
I sincerely hope William goes back to being a d*ck no access to his kids to the press… They think they have really won.
Harry told everyone TWICE to leave Meghan alone. Media didn’t want to do it so he and Meghan did what’s best for them and their family. I respect it. The only I’m surprised about is that he didn’t wait till Lizzie died. Good luck to KP with the workload and keeping the media fed!
It seems as though the Queen has put a hold on this all.
What exactly is the Queen putting on hold?
What kind of hold? I mean, if this is what they want to do, how can she stop them?
So, if you read the Q&A on Sussex Royal –
this is still a big deal but not as earth shattering as it seemed before. It seems essentially they are rejecting their sovereign grant money in order to get out of participating in the royal rota and to be able to earn their own money. (my guess is that its more about raising money, but we’ll see.) It doesn’t say they are rejecting money from the Duchy of Cornwall. It specifically says they will continue to support the queen and travel on her behalf as asked.
They are keeping their titles, keeping Frogmore, keeping their patronages. It sounds like they just figured, “if you [the press] keep insisting that you have control over us bc of the sovereign grant, guess what, we wont take the sovereign grant.”
it’s pretty genius!
Yes and they can focus on work they want to do.
If they keep money from the Duchy of Cornwall then the “working towards being financially independent part” is misleading. You are either independent financially or you are not.
I really wish that part had been omitted because this will invite an awful lot of scrutiny and it risks overshadowing everything else.
Yes, this is what I said above, but it seems to have angered some of the hive.
Free house, money from Charles. Sounds like they are as keen to “get to work being financially independent” as Kate is keen to get
to work doing much of anything. The lot of them are scammers.
I think “working towards financial independence” makes sense, especially for their staff and foundation. Those finances have to be all entangled so I can see it not being as simple as just not taking the funding from the SG.
Now I don’t know if they are still taking money from Charles, that part isn’t clear. My guess is that they might, because that’s technically not “public funds” but he still reports it, so we will find out if he is, it wont be a secret. I wouldn’t be surprised if he still funds them but in a much more limited way. Like, they host a reception at BP or CH, and Charles pays for it, or for Meghan’s dress, or something. They are still going to do work on behalf of the monarchy, so I’m not sure how it will all shake out.
I just really think this is about escaping the royal rota, and maybe escaping the control of William down the line.
They’re still doing A LOT in, as they say, carving out a more progressive role in what is an institution (those words matter). You can find something to criticize, but this is a huge step for an incredibly antiquated institution. Maybe I should say a baby step…I’m sure this isn’t the end of what they plan to do. They have to start somewhere.
My thoughts aren’t really clear on this yet. Still trying to process
As for the BP statement, Charles and HM probably got a heads up in a way but they didn’t take it seriously because a) they didn’t think they would leave and b) thought they could talk them out of it and c) dismissed it as regular complaining
Anyone else reckon James and Louise could become working royals now? I know Charles wants a slimmed down monarchy but I doubt the Cambridges want to take on the work load of two other royals
I think the announcement was a dig at William and to keep him out of the loop on it.
Go on Duchess and Harry!!!!
So, if the announcement came as a surprise to the Palace, my guess is the leaking and speculation about their Canada plans barely 48 hours off the plane helped convince the Sussexes that they would never win in Britain. They may have planned a more deliberate discussion with senior royals but since they were continually troubled by damaging leaks from palace staffers and unable to get support from their family, they went with the nuclear option! I bet the palace staff and British press never thought they would go this far and figured they could get away with real petty behavior. I wish them all the best, but am sad things seem to be going down this road. I don’t know how they separate themselves and become private citizens. It’s too bad they didn’t get their own version of a year off in Wales like the Cambridges where they could try and create a middle ground with a more private life.
Christa, I think this is a good point. I wonder if this was being discussed, and then the Dan Wootton story came out, which was more true than I thought, for sure, and so the Sussexes figured someone leaked so they just put this out there to end all speculation.
I think the bullies won. I was surprised to read that they are stepping down from being senior royals because I thought they were coming back ready to rumble, but i can also say I am not 100% shocked because they have to take care of their mental health. Does minor royals put them on Even footing with Beatrice and Eugenie?
I think ultimately it is for the best as I think a republic is the way to go and I can’t wait to see what they make of themselves.
Actually royal life isn’t what it’s made out to be… no point in fighting for something you don’t want. The princess fairy tale was a lie. They’re thieving imperialist sexist racist snobs who protect pedophiles / rapists. They don’t deserve anyone’s respect. The British press may be bullies but they will find this at most a Pyrrhic victory and they know it. Meghan isn’t going anywhere: she just slammed her door in THEIR faces. I am sure Meghan and Harry gamed it out, crunched the numbers, and realized they could do so much more if they were free of the financial constraints.
“The bullies won” only if you think the Royal Family is a noble institution worth being a part of.
It isn’t.
Kate must be heaving a huge sigh of relief — now that she doesn’t have to compete with Meghan, she can go back to being 100% keen with 0% effort to back it up.
They’re still forging ahead with their foundation. I’m guessing they’ll still be getting loads of publicity for their charitable work, it just won’t be official royal family stuff. Kate will still look lazy in comparison, maybe even more so.
I wish i knew how to link to their Q & A. It answered a lot of my questions. And stuck it to the royal rota, which i loved!
I read the whole article and have no idea what it means. Does that mean that the taxpayer is no longer on the hook, and what will happen here in Canada, do they finance themselves? And what about her citizenship, can she still be in line to be a citizen if they spend half the time in Canada? The DM implied that she still owns property here, but I believe she told her house back in 2017.
Actually doesn’t the statement just say they will balance their time between England and North America–it doesn’t specify in Canada? North America includes Canada, U.S., Mexico. So could be intending to spend a lot of time in the US as well.
They will stop getting funds from the Sovereign grant but continue to receive funds from the Duchy. Since they still have their HRH titles they will also continue to receive security (funding for which are not discussed as per law).
They kind of are getting the best of both worlds.
So that means that Harry is taking himself and Archie out of the line of succession and Andrew moves 2 notches up! UGH!
Maria, why on earth do you keep stating this. It’s not true.
@coffee, they still get money from the Duchy, and the Brits still continue to pay for their security? What about when they spend time in US and Canada, I don’t want to pay for them!
Sorry I posted twice by mistake.
So what does this mean for his position as Counselor of State?
This is…something. And I don’t think it can be blamed on William.
It is something indeed. Everyone who said it would never happen for this or that reason (Meghan’s UK citizenship prospects, counselor of state stuff, etc.) was quite wrong.
The statement says they are carving out a new role “within this institution” and also references
“continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages” which does not sound like a hard exit from the BRF.
I was never really sure why people were saying they wouldn’t do it because of her citizenship application. It was basically a formailty. She wasn’t going to be needing to hand in CVs at Waitrose or anything.
The BRF has no place for multiculturism in their family they don’t want biracial woman to be their front, another reason to go republic.
On one hand, it feels like the bullying media and the boring, stodgy Cambridges won. On the other hand, I think this move will give them the freedom to live life more on their own terms. I can totally see them starting a charitable foundation that champions progressive causes and for them to make a real impact and to do so in a more inspired way than they would have while constrained by the BRF. Meghan was the best thing that’s happened to that family in a generation and they lost her. Byyyyyye.
Good for them, they are taking control of their lives to protect themselves and their son. Its clear the ‘Firm’ was using them to protect Andrew and embiggen and protect the Cambridges.
If its true BP we blindsided by the announcement it means something has gone down behind closed doors – the Palace says the discussions were at an early stage which means that TQ and Chuck were aware and were possibly trying to talk them out of it but again sh!t has gone down. I think that this being leaked played a part in them announcing it themselves – *cough* William *cough*.
The UK press are going to paint it as all Meghan’s fault – its clearly a joint decision and something they both feel they need to do.
The Cambridges and the RF better be prepared for the fall out over this – the Sussex’s are pretty popular. The narrative around the Cambridges is going to be about how they ‘forced’ the Sussex’s out – I wonder how long the marriage will last now that there is no one for them to hide behind now.
The Fail has already started.
The Fail has a headline with “Megxit” in it.
Harry and Meghan clearly thought this through and hired consultants and public relations people to get everything ready to go. They certainly have a project plan written up and are ready to execute.
I bet Wills is screaming into a chintz-covered pillow right now.
I feel sad for them in the sense all the racism thrown at her won. However, monarchy is so outdated I can’t feel bad for two less royal in the world. Being a royal is not his “birthright”. He’s just a man.
I think they win more than lose, honestly, although I think (I know) they still won’t be left alone. I hope they are in a good place, emotionally.
Is it just me but it seems they are still working for the crown, just not getting paid? I would just say “fuck you” to that fart of a queen nd live my life lol
I’m shook. But so excited for them.
Is their situation going to be comparable to Madeleine of Sweden, who doesn’t perform royal duties but supports her mother’s charity?
Good for them!!! Ride off into the sunset together away from the sexiest and racist world comments!!!! So happy for them! They will be so much happier with their son like this. This is all about protection. They need to protect Archie. I would do the same. No wonder they were glowing and happy in those pictures from the other day!
Was totally shocked by this. I’m a bit sad about it because it should never have come to this. This is the divorce the Royal reporters were talking about. They really are a great dynamic couple and now they have new waters to navigate. Maybe in the grand scheme of things, they’ll be similar to the York princesses in terms of Royal duties and obligations. It’s going to be rough going and hope they have things lined up to do this. They need to move fast to capitalize on this. They both looked great yesterday but Harry seemed a bit pensive. No way going into this marriage did they anticipate this happening. There really should be a press conference. And of course, it will all be Meghan’s fault because she refused to be belittled and be their punching bag. Seriously. the Royal family is disgusting the way they left her out there. Truly hope the Sussexes get through this stage happy, healthy and thriving, surrounded by lots of support. The U.K. really is a small, small country.
Good for them. I didn’t see this coming, but on the other hand; this is what is happening in the other royal houses of Europe as well. In Denmark only the crown prince’s eldest son will receive a grant in the future, None of the other kids including his brothers 4 kids will be financed by taxpayers. Princess Madeleine of Sweden has recently done the same thing.
I think this is really smart of them. There has already been much speculation that after Elizabeth dies, the royal family will be streamlined. That means only Charles and Williams family will receive taxpayer funding. They’re forging their own path now so they can be independent of British funding when the time comes.
They can still represent the Queen and royal family, but that can be done from anywhere in the world. With this new arrangement they can achieve their philanthropy goals much more efficiently without royal oversight and hopefully, less intrusive and abusive media attention.
The Queen released a statement saying its in early stages lol
I think Harry and Meghan are forcing the Queen, Charles and William to get in with their plan since its all been released.
Can we all agree that it was always THEIR decision to leave the BRF? No one is ‘exiling’ them.
The RF will take away the titles, just wait. They do not want to seem to support the “charity”
Sure, they can be stripped of the Sussex title but at the end of the day Harry is a prince by birthright.
Sounds good. Harry has enough money that they won’t be on the bread line. Cut the cord!
I wouldnt be so sure of that. If the titles go, so does the security and the funding from the Duchy and the patronages. I dont think living like commoners is the plan.
Definitely not the plan!
Harry has money inherited from Diana’s estate & from the Queen Mother. He isnt hurting for cash. Security stays too as do the patronages. Commoners, I think not.
I would think he has some money that, wisely handled, would let them live comfortably. Maybe not on a “royal” scale.
I knew it!!!!! I said this just an hour or so ago! I am so so excited for them and what is to come.
I have mixed feelings about this, however, I wish Meghan, Harry and Archie nothing but the best.
This move will definitely highlight how disinterested people are in Elizabeth, Charles, Camilla, Kate and William. Except when Kate and William trot out the minors.
Furthermore, I feel like this spells the demise of the British Royal Family….
Kaiser and the fellow celebitchy members, I need more than a minute to wrap my head around this….
People really need to read what they’re saying. Nowhere does it say they’re leaving the royal family. They’ll still be royals, part of the family and doing royal work. Just never “full time”. They’ll do it then go do stuff in North America, as well as commercial stuff- my guess is along the lines of stuff the obamas do post presidency. As well as their obligations to the commonwealth.
I would highly recommend reading their website, it makes things a lot clearer. Sussexroyal.com
To me bps statement says nothing more than we haven’t worked out all the details yet, please bare with us.
Again, this is a smart decision from them for multiple reasons. Most important is that they’ll be able to exercise more freedom in ensuring their family’s well-being and happiness. They also have the opportunity to distance themselves from a “family” whose dysfunctions and questionable/disturbing activities have become more public in the past year.
And as for all the comments about their finances…they’ll be fine. Even without the titles (should they eventually give that up), they have significant earning potential. There are countless people out there who will be happy to support them and follow them on their post-royal work.
I am so proud of them. Standing up to bullies (especially when they are family) is so hard. They have turned the tables in proper fashion now. They play by their rules and aren’t afraid to walk. Karma is coming for William. Bet there is going to be a lot more focus on the Keen marriage of the Keen future king and Queen. Maybe M and H can avoid visiting with Uncle Andrew forever
I’m not one to believe that this is a win for William. Harry now gets to live the life William and Kate wish they could live. A life free of strings, intrigue, and manipulation. He allowed his worst instincts to give Harry and Meghan and out.
Also, I hope Kate take notes. Although her children will not face the kind of racism as Meghan, her husband is setting the tone for how all of the spares will be treated in the future.
This times 1000. William has now bullied two of the most interesting people out of the family and he has to hope pictures of George in 100 identical Peter Pan collars will keep the press off his back while he goes gardening. You dished it our Bill now enjoy it coming back for you and yours. Your youngest aren’t even in 1st grade yet and you have driven the bus over them.
So that means that Harry is taking himself and Archie out of the line of succession and Andrew moves 2 notches up! UGH!
This absolutely, truly, purely, 100% means nothing of the sort at all.
Not surprised. If they’re really smart about it, they’ll eventually break it off as much as possible to avoid the backlash that’s likely coming the RBF’s ways in the next decade or so. True independence may be impossible given their public profile, but they can play this very smart if they so choose.
Seems like they successfully pulled a Katie Holmes!!! I am cheering them on all the way & excited to see them live their best lives. Looks as if they realized that no one was going to help them, and they needed to help themselves.
Okay but WHAT WILL THEIR LAST NAME BE?!
Also, what if this has been part of the plan all along? Perhaps Meghan was apprehensive about joining the royal fam, so they had a trial period, and after a few years she was like, “yeah this is bullshit” and they set their backup plan into motion.
Petty AF but love how the Sussex Insta announcement was perfectly timed for North American audience while completing catching the UK media off guard and after hours 😂😂
Right? That’s some downright passive-agressive ninja shit, right there.
This is so 1930s, Edward gave up the crown for American divorcee, Wallis Simpson. Back then, the world was on fire just like now and WW2 happened.
I really hope it is not. History has a way of repeating itself.
I am happy for them! Take control of their life. They will be billionaire in no time. If Harry is not call to go to War, as things are unfolding.
I know I am seeing doom. Sorry.
Edward was forced to abdicate because he was spilling secrets to the nazis. He even hoped that hitler would reinstate him as king.
This kind of sucks for us- the most likeable and interesting royals are leaving? BOO! I am also rather disappointed that they (seemingly) allowed the press/KP negativity to get to them like this. Hopefully the move/mobility will make them more visible to the public while also allowing them to be more hands on with their various interests and help affect real change!
This makes complete sense if you think of them as employees of the crown. Employees want to be valued and fulfilled. It’s not only salary and benefits – it’s how you are treated as an employee. If I’m being treated like shit by my employers, and I’m a valuable employee with a lot to offer out in the marketplace, you better believe I would set up another opportunity and walk out the door. And that’s just what they’re doing.
The crown might do better by approaching the RF like employees. Andrew would have been let go as a liability a LONG time ago. Kate and Williams would have been warned for underperforming, and placed on a plan for increasing their productivity.
Honestly good for them. The tabloids literally created the story that she photoshoped herself in their Christmas card picture! Meg and Harry spoke openly about the pain caused by the tabloids clearly thinking that being that vulnerable openly their relatives and the press would have a heart but they didn’t let up. Tweet I saw today, ‘meghan stole harry he is but a shadow of the top lad with his nob out we used to love. Evil wench.’ The very people who criticized them endlessly are mad they’re leaving? That’s been my personally experience with bullies, they think they’re entitled to bullying and to a victim of their bullying. You don’t’ have the right to anger or protect yourself. When I’ve been in situations like that its easy or your encouraged somehow to ‘hope’ it’ll get better and deny reality that it’s not and they’ve shown no changes in their behavior to stop treating you poorly. good for them for being proactive. I really feel harry is thinking of the well being of his wife and son as he ages.
harry really feels powerful on his own outside of the royals doesn’t he? Man after the queen passes and the dust settles from that, do you think the royal family will have much popularity or patience from their tax payers? Will is awful publicly and hates working, Charles at least works more but he’s been behind some of these smears of meg and harry so again I feel this the last of this royal family especially after Andrew has been outed this year. Just my opinion, not as informed on the BRF as many of the commentators on here are but man, this is huge today.
Good for them.
The monarchy is antiquated, classist, a drain on resources. Better to go.
Also LOL over their blindsiding the Royal family
LOL, bloody hell!
So, Buckingham Palace was clearly blindsided, meaning H&M just released the announcement on their own terms and let the cards fall where they may.
Wow. My sense is the HMQ and Charles are apoplectic right now.
Well. They should have done more to protect these two. They should have told Dull Bill to zip it and stop feeding blind source stories to the British tabs to undermine his brother. They should have done a lot of things, but no, they just allowed the British press to Jack the Ripper poor Meghan, leaving Harry no choice but to skedaddle out of the country.
The statement that they are ‘senior royals’ does not quite fit into the ‘heir and spare’ narrative. So I’m not clear on that, from their POV that’s the case, but on video i.e where Charles is seen asking Megan and Harry to walk behind, he used the term ‘Seniors only’ to Harry when telling Megan and Harry to stand back. (this kind of stuff is so petty I don’t know how anyone who grew up outside the firm deals with it). The Sussex want to create their own brand hence ‘financial independence’. I wish them luck and happiness. This creates change and the royals hate change but if M&H can get some of the culture of Monarchy’ updated in a positive way, they will be doing their duty. But those older royals don’t welcome any change, they fear it, so I wish H&M the best.
All they need is 10 good earning years (“celebrity” earning years), and with smart investments, they will be set for life. If they are smart (and Meghan is certainly very smart), they will be fine.
Harry already has tens of millions of dollars from family inheritances, and probably much more in investments. They need no money.
Here is what this means. Harry & Megan will continue to work at the same pace making the RF still look good but not have to “fight” the palace. Will & Kate will now be on full display soooooo they better be prepared to get their numbers up in a meaningful way because they won’t have the Sussexes to kick around anymore. While Charles & Camilla know what to do, Will & Kate will flounder and the PR machine will implode. The fallout will be spectacular.
What led to this decision? Leaks? Ultimatums? The disinformation has begun. They are not relinquishing their titles.
Security was provided by the RCMP during the 6 week stay.
The press has metaphorically killed the second golden goose.
The myth that propelled the trolls is even more apparent as a lie. Prince
Harry is not a paid actor who needs their support.
To continue to ‘not put a foot wrong’ keen Kate will probably have another baby to complete with King Archie. So she will be standing as usual doing nothing.
Bill will provide us with answers from his capitalist friends and become even smaller as the unwashed masses continues to be apathetic.
Nature abhors a vacuum. So in an
attempt to meet the expectations of the trolls the press will ramp up their bullying towards the Middletons and Cambridges.
Parts of the Commonwealth will carry on as if the royal family does not exist.
Good for them. I don’t know how they have lasted this long with the poison that they have faced by the Brits. The British media should be ashamed of themselves for some of the stuff they have written.
Wow I have to say I’m surprised at this news, I had kind of thought that they would have to adopt a ‘stiff upper lip’ approach to everything that’s been thrown at them and try to get on with life as it is. Fair play to them for making this decision, it can’t have been an easy one at all. To me the monarchy is all pomp and ceremony and completely outdated, but I imagine when you’re in it, especially from birth, it’s a completely different story and this must have been a daunting decision to have to make. I hope they continue their good charity work in the future.
Meghan and Harry will be paid millions and I mean millions of dollars to do speeches across the world… they will be fine. The Royal Family on the other hand will have to change drastically. The Queen is old, Charles is old, Camilla is old , Anne is Old and the Cambridge kids are very young, That leaves William, Kate and Edward/Sophie….Good luck with that.
New theory:
Harry Windsor, Governor General of Canada
Is that legal though?
As long as Canadian taxpayers aren’t going to be on the hook for anything having to do with this, then good for them. I like them and think that the hell they’ve been put through by the press and the RF has been unimaginably awful, but I can still think of hundreds of things that deserve taxpayer money before any member of the royal family. Meghan and Harry included. If they need 24/7 security in North America, they should pay for it themselves.
Frankly, I called this months ago, though I didn’t think it would happen this soon.
IMO, people who didn’t think it would come to this didn’t factor in these facts:
1. Harry HATES the British Press. He was civil to them when he was on his own, but once Meghan and then Archie came into the picture and they were not only hostile but flat out racist towards his wife and child, being civil to them and even tolerating them was out the window.
2. It’s no secret that Harry wanted out of the Royal Family long before he even met Meghan. Constantly, it’s always been said that the only reason he stayed was because his Grandmother asked him to. But let’s face facts – Liz is 93 now. She doesn’t have long left wrt being Queen. IMO this “split time” thing is only for the benefit of his Gran. If she dies or just fully steps down at any point, Harry, Meghan and Archie will 100% be gone. (IMO Archie and whatever siblings he has will end up going to school somewhere in North America and NOT the UK).
3. Meghan doesn’t care one wit about the Aristo Set or being a part of it. People have tried desperately to say that she does, but no she doesn’t. She’s American. She likely could care less about the intricate workings of the British Class System and being part of it. It’s why she’s always kept her pre-royal circle of friends. (Abigail Spencer was spotted with them in Canada over their holiday there). All that talk in the British Press about Meghan not having any friends? They were talking about how she does not have any friends among the toffs and such. So *of course* she doesn’t care about leaving that stuff behind. She didn’t marry Harry to get in with those people. So she doesn’t care if leaving means leaving that stuff behind too.
4. Meghan knows how to hustle. She’s worked since she was 13. Leaving and earning her own money is NOT some daunting thing for her. She always did it once before. And Harry did two torus in the Army. Two REAL tours and would have happily stayed in the Army having a lifelong career there if he hadn’t been forced to leave because of the Royal Family wanting him to take on duties. I said months ago that the only thing keeping them there was security cost and probably a lot of red tape regarding charities and such that are tied up under the Royal Family name or whatever. That once they sorted those two things out, they would split. And now here we are.
So yeah, it IMO, was always going to come to this, though I did think it would happen more once the Queen was gone. But I think the Andrew mess might have been the straw that broke the camel’s back for Harry, when the family rallied to support Andrew but not the bullying his wife and child were getting.
And BTW, this is NOT going to make Harry and Meghan look bad. Frankly, it makes the Royal Family look bad AND the RR are only mad because now that they aren’t senior Royals, it’ll be even harder than it’s already been to make money off of them for clicks. I feel no sympathy for the Royal Family or the RR over this. It just shows how up their own asses they all are that they didn’t see this coming.
And finally, I think that break in Canada really opened Harry’s eyes into what peace and safety for his family was like. Once he got a real taste of that, well . . . again, here we are.