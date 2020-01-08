“The real ‘hustler’ is suing Jennifer Lopez’s production company” links
  • January 08, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Michelle Williams, Thomas Kail attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

The woman who inspired Hustlers is suing Jennifer Lopez’s company. [Dlisted]
I forgot if we forgot to cover Kit Harington & Rose Leslie at the Golden Globes, which probably isn’t a good sign. [LaineyGossip]
Brad Pitt made a cocaine joke about Quentin Tarantino. [Just Jared]
I said the same to CB: this year’s Art of Elysium gala was full of randoms & C-listers. What happened to that event? [Go Fug Yourself]
Hustlers as a Broadway show? Sure. [Pajiba]
Emmy Rossum will play Angelyne? [Jezebel]
Is TikTok homophobic? Probably. [Towleroad]
Alyssa Milano goes makeup-free in a selfie. [SeriouslyOMG]

Jennifer Lopez attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

9 Responses to ““The real ‘hustler’ is suing Jennifer Lopez’s production company” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    January 8, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Re. Lainey’s article: if anything, I’m positive that it’ll be good for Kit to have Richard Madden along for the Eternals ride.

    Reply
  2. SamC says:
    January 8, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    I just realized JLo’s Golden Globes dress looks like that sweater Ryan Reynolds wears to raise money for a children’s hospital; best is when he got Hugh Jackman in on it.

    Reply
  3. Nottoday says:
    January 8, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    So, lemme get this straight…she’s suing because they copied her life story without paying her but she’s upset and offended because parts of the movie are different from her life story?

    Reply
  4. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 8, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    Why didn’t she start proceedings when the movie released?

    Reply
  5. xdanix says:
    January 8, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    Wait… I am confused about what’s a bad sign about forgetting whether or not you covered R&K at the Globes? Lainey seemed to be saying all appeared well with them (the other evening at least.) Am I missing something?

    @lucy totally agreed that it will be great for Kit to have Richard alongside him in the madness that is the Marvel experience (and I’m sure it will be great for Richard to have Kit there too, of course, it’s just Kit is the one who has more visibly struggled with the experience with fame.) and personally speaking I can’t wait to see them back in action together! I’m already excited for that Stark brothers reunion :D

    Reply
  6. ME says:
    January 8, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    No link about Justin Bieber and his Lyme Disease? I think it’s important to discuss this as people don’t understand how easy it is to get. Perhaps a separate post?

    Reply
  7. Keekee says:
    January 8, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    OMG Sussexes just released a statement that they are stepping back from being senior royals.

    Reply

