“The real ‘hustler’ is suing Jennifer Lopez’s production company” links

The woman who inspired Hustlers is suing Jennifer Lopez’s company. [Dlisted]
I forgot if we forgot to cover Kit Harington & Rose Leslie at the Golden Globes, which probably isn’t a good sign. [LaineyGossip]
Brad Pitt made a cocaine joke about Quentin Tarantino. [Just Jared]
I said the same to CB: this year’s Art of Elysium gala was full of randoms & C-listers. What happened to that event? [Go Fug Yourself]
Hustlers as a Broadway show? Sure. [Pajiba]
Emmy Rossum will play Angelyne? [Jezebel]
Is TikTok homophobic? Probably. [Towleroad]
Alyssa Milano goes makeup-free in a selfie. [SeriouslyOMG]
Re. Lainey’s article: if anything, I’m positive that it’ll be good for Kit to have Richard Madden along for the Eternals ride.
I just realized JLo’s Golden Globes dress looks like that sweater Ryan Reynolds wears to raise money for a children’s hospital; best is when he got Hugh Jackman in on it.
So, lemme get this straight…she’s suing because they copied her life story without paying her but she’s upset and offended because parts of the movie are different from her life story?
Good point !
Hustlers gotta hustle…
Why didn’t she start proceedings when the movie released?
Wait… I am confused about what’s a bad sign about forgetting whether or not you covered R&K at the Globes? Lainey seemed to be saying all appeared well with them (the other evening at least.) Am I missing something?
@lucy totally agreed that it will be great for Kit to have Richard alongside him in the madness that is the Marvel experience (and I’m sure it will be great for Richard to have Kit there too, of course, it’s just Kit is the one who has more visibly struggled with the experience with fame.) and personally speaking I can’t wait to see them back in action together! I’m already excited for that Stark brothers reunion
No link about Justin Bieber and his Lyme Disease? I think it’s important to discuss this as people don’t understand how easy it is to get. Perhaps a separate post?
OMG Sussexes just released a statement that they are stepping back from being senior royals.