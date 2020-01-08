“The real ‘hustler’ is suing Jennifer Lopez’s production company” links

The woman who inspired Hustlers is suing Jennifer Lopez’s company. [Dlisted]

I forgot if we forgot to cover Kit Harington & Rose Leslie at the Golden Globes, which probably isn’t a good sign. [LaineyGossip]

Brad Pitt made a cocaine joke about Quentin Tarantino. [Just Jared]

I said the same to CB: this year’s Art of Elysium gala was full of randoms & C-listers. What happened to that event? [Go Fug Yourself]

Hustlers as a Broadway show? Sure. [Pajiba]

Emmy Rossum will play Angelyne? [Jezebel]

Is TikTok homophobic? Probably. [Towleroad]

Alyssa Milano goes makeup-free in a selfie. [SeriouslyOMG]