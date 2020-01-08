The Sun: The Sussexes are considering moving to Canada & giving up their titles?

Dan Wooten stopped complaining about the vegan food at the Golden Globes long enough to come up with an “exclusive” story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The exclusive? It’s all about how Harry and Meghan are considering a move to Canada, with a bonus of “they’ll give up their titles.” For the love of God, what is this messaging from the royal family? To be clear, I do not think Wooten has sources within the Sussex camp. I absolutely think that people like Wooten are being briefed regularly by Kensington Palace though. And that’s the lens through which you should read this story:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to move to Canada for a significant portion of this year as they actively consider their future role in the Royal Family. Long-term options being floated include the Sussexes relinquishing their HRH titles or relocating their office to Canada. The Sun has learned they will start discussing their plans with senior royals — expected to include the Queen and Prince Charles — in the coming days. But sources stressed the talks are preliminary and nothing has yet been finalised.

The couple have told close friends they want to spend some of the next two months working out of Canada after a six-week trial holiday over Christmas and New Year was deemed highly successful. Friends of the couple in Canada and the US are supportive of the move, which they say comes after the couple have been sidelined by the monarchy.

A pal revealed: “It is true that Harry and Meghan will spend a fair amount of time in Canada over the next couple of months and possibly going forward too. Right now they are starting talks with their family about their plans for the future. Those conversations are at a very early stage. There is a very careful and serious process to go through which they are going to respect. But it is clear they are on a different and unique path, and they are very much thinking about what the future looks like for them.”

The friend went on: “That could include being based in Canada or the possibility of walking away from their HRH titles, although hopefully it will not come to that. It’s been a very tough year — they’re newlyweds and they have a young baby — so they’re looking at what their life looks like in the future. Everything is on the table.”

Canada has replaced an African state as the number one option for the couple to make their semi-permanent base outside of the UK.