The Sun: The Sussexes are considering moving to Canada & giving up their titles?

Dan Wooten stopped complaining about the vegan food at the Golden Globes long enough to come up with an “exclusive” story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The exclusive? It’s all about how Harry and Meghan are considering a move to Canada, with a bonus of “they’ll give up their titles.” For the love of God, what is this messaging from the royal family? To be clear, I do not think Wooten has sources within the Sussex camp. I absolutely think that people like Wooten are being briefed regularly by Kensington Palace though. And that’s the lens through which you should read this story:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to move to Canada for a significant portion of this year as they actively consider their future role in the Royal Family. Long-term options being floated include the Sussexes relinquishing their HRH titles or relocating their office to Canada. The Sun has learned they will start discussing their plans with senior royals — expected to include the Queen and Prince Charles — in the coming days. But sources stressed the talks are preliminary and nothing has yet been finalised.
The couple have told close friends they want to spend some of the next two months working out of Canada after a six-week trial holiday over Christmas and New Year was deemed highly successful. Friends of the couple in Canada and the US are supportive of the move, which they say comes after the couple have been sidelined by the monarchy.
A pal revealed: “It is true that Harry and Meghan will spend a fair amount of time in Canada over the next couple of months and possibly going forward too. Right now they are starting talks with their family about their plans for the future. Those conversations are at a very early stage. There is a very careful and serious process to go through which they are going to respect. But it is clear they are on a different and unique path, and they are very much thinking about what the future looks like for them.”
The friend went on: “That could include being based in Canada or the possibility of walking away from their HRH titles, although hopefully it will not come to that. It’s been a very tough year — they’re newlyweds and they have a young baby — so they’re looking at what their life looks like in the future. Everything is on the table.”
Canada has replaced an African state as the number one option for the couple to make their semi-permanent base outside of the UK.
I will never get over the decision, en masse, by the royal reporters and royal commentators to simply ignore the original reporting about Prince William wanting to EXILE his brother and sister-in-law. That was the beginning of all of this, and after William – rightly – got slammed for such medieval machinations, the story changed to “Harry and Meghan WANT to be exiled.” Hint: they do not want to be exiled. They want to be able to live their lives and do good work and for that, ill-tempered Willy wants them sent away.
They won’t have trouble getting job offers here. She could always go back to acting. He could work for a charity. I wonder if it would be easy to give up the perks of being “royals” though. I just don’t see them doing it.
Sure, Jen. I’m sure that Meghan and Harry’s friends talked with Wootton, the reporter who writes every time false stories about them and who works for The Sun who is in the lawsuits with them.
Nice try to write a fanfiction Dan!
I just stopped believing anything most of these royal reporters report. It is clear who has credible sources and who hasn’t.
When will they stop making up these BS fantasies? First, they can’t just set up house in Canada, They would both need work visas which take a minimum of 3 months. A Canadian employer making a job offer must obtain a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) from the federal human resources authorities. The purpose of the LMIA process is to demonstrate that there is no Canadian worker available for the employment position before the company hires a foreign worker, thereby protecting the Canadian labour market. If Harry were to step out of the line of succession and take up life as a private citizen here, fine, but most Canadians would bristle at the thought of having to finance a lavish life with loads of security for a member of the BRF to live here. And what would be the point? They have more than enough to do back in the UK and in some of the poorer commonwealth countries in Africa so no, the Sun is, as usual, full of shite.
Why is the original reporting about William wanting to exile them true and believable, but this reporting is not? You have no idea who has real royal sources and who does not. You have no information to validate either way.
Sounds like some serious fan fiction. Another commentator remarked that a lot of this “Sussexes are leaving Britain” is related to the lawsuits. And that seems to be true…,get them out of Britain and the lawsuits go away. And it’s always conveniently overlooked that Meghan has to remain in Britain in order to obtain citizenship. I guess certain people lap this nonsense up, but anyone astute enough can see through the media lies.
I agree that all of this “possible moving to Canada” is because of Williams machinations but Harry is sixth in line for the throne. I can see this happening. I mean what are the chances he will really get to become king? I would totally ditch that toxic family ツ
This isn’t going to happen.
If this is coming from Kensington, they know it’s not going to happen and when it doesn’t happen they can whisper, “See? For all their talk they *do* love their aristo British life and their titles.” That is, of course, if the Kensington branch can think that far ahead.