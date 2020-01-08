Robert Jobson: Prince William & Kate will become a ‘new-look Charles & Diana’

Back in the day, Prince Charles and Princess Diana were wildly popular at home and abroad. Even in the early days of their marriage, Diana was always the star, and that’s when Charles starting feeling so emo about his place in the world, as he was being constantly outshone by his charismatic young wife. So as their marriage crumbled, they continued to put on the show of a stable marriage as they toured the world. Is… that what William and Kate should try to emulate? According to Robert Jobson, YES. Will and Kate are set to become the nouveau Charles & Di.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are a ‘new-look’ Prince Charles and Princess Diana, a royal expert has claimed. Robert Jobson, author of Charles: Our Future King, said the position of Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 37, in the royal family will ‘continue to evolve’ in 2020. Speaking to Hello! magazine, the Essex-born commentator added that the couple are set to become a ‘major force’ in the UK’s soft-power diplomacy.
‘I believe the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s position will continue to evolve, with them resembling more of a new-look Charles and Diana in their hugely successful early days on the world stage, becoming a major force in the UK’s soft-power diplomacy,’ he said.
Mr Jobson added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will use this year to continue to push their own agenda and charity work through their new Sussex Foundation. ‘I would expect them to spend more time in the US and maybe make an official visit to Canada,’ he predicted.
Mr Jobson said he expects Prince Charles to take on the bulk of the Queen’s major overseas visits and will play a central role at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Rwanda. ‘He will probably tour another African country too,’ he added.
I’m going to take what Jobson says at face value for a moment and ask again: should that be the goal? Should British peeps WANT William and Kate to be “new-look Charles and Diana,” touring on a worldwide Keen Tour? I don’t even think that’s what the British people want, nor do I think it’s what William and Kate want. The Pakistan tour last fall was so wildly successful for the Cambridges because it was such a rarity – they had stage-managed every photo-op, they didn’t try to claim that the tour was “private time,” and Kate didn’t flash anybody. They needed months to prepare for all of that. So, no, they can’t do that full time! Really, Jobson is just telling us that William and Kate are keen to be seen as the future king and future queen. That’s all it is.
Is that a good thing?
Why would anyone want to call will and Kate the new Charles and Diana?
Diana had charisma. Kate doesn’t.
Charles has a work ethic. William doesn’t.
Charles and Diana’s marriage crumbled… Jury’s still out on that one.
For all of Charles and Diana’s nonsense, Bill and Cathy will never even come close to the impact they had.
They’ve had years to do something noteworthy … Instead they waited until Harry married up, and used that jealousy to spur them on. And even then, they’re still doing 15mph on 60mph road.
Racist journos and the keen defenders clearly love the taste of mediocrity
I feel the way that she is always waving her hands around when she is speaking is her disingenuous way of trying to appear *extremely* actively engaged in whatever she is having a conversation about for the cameras.
Wasn’t Kate chosen exactly not to upstage William?
Correct
You’ve missed the very real shade in these comments. This is Brit press 101 – read between the lines. This is getting in a jab that W&K marriage is failing like the Wales’ did. It’s not about tours, it’s a snarky strike to KP that they’ve got claws.
That was my initial thought too. The comparison to Diana by itself – okay, Kate is often compared to Diana (as is Meghan) and Kate obviously invites those comparisons at times. But the comparison of them as a couple to Charles and Diana does not seem like its meant to be complimentary.
The not-right gossip villain that rents a room inside me really, really, REALLY wants an insider to go all the way rogue and write a tell-all about all the young royals.
LOL, someone is desperate to tap into the glory days of his parents before it all went horribly wrong.
And anyway they already are the ‘new look’ Chuck and Di when it comes to their PR stunts and leaking about other family members just to look good.
That was my question on another post. Seems a shady comparison to me. Would William even want to be compared to his parents?
But yeah for their future roles Kate&William should be getting that international diplomacy experience in, getting used to engaging with world leaders etc. With Brexit& UK in need of more trade deals, royals probably will be deployed more for that soft diplomacy.
Ok look-why in the hell would ANYONE want to be a new look Charles and Diana especially when Charles is still here??!!?? I still admire Diana, but Kate can only be the best person SHE can be. Will needs to keep his scepter at home and keep his wife happy. Whomever is doing PR at the palace is completely inept. This is full on ridiculous.
I don’t see how comparing the Cambridges to a royal couple whose marriage imploded all over the place is a good thing. Jobbo the Hut is basically saying Will and Kate will put up a good front with problems rolling underneath. Is there three in this marriage as well?
I wonder if this is low key trolling. Like, they are set to be the next Charles and Diana in more ways than one, you know?
But at face value, like Kaiser said….its obviously laughable. Kate just doesn’t have the star power and charisma that Diana has. And I don’t mean that as harshly as it sounds, believe it or not. Not many people have what Diana had. You cant teach it.
If he just means that they are going to become international figures and on tour a lot like Diana and Charles were in the 80s – I think we all know that’s not going to happen. Like Kaiser said, Pakistan was a success mainly for all the ways it differed from their previous tours – no gaffes, fashion or otherwise, no escaping for a night for private time, etc. If I’m remembering correctly, that was their first overseas trip since their visit to Sweden/Norway in early 2018. Of course Kate had a baby shortly after that, but even so, there was a large gap in between. Their interest definitely does not lie in another mega tour like their Australia/New Zealand tour, and I don’t think we are ever going to see them do a tour like H&M’s Oceania tour.
All that said…..this is more or less what we hear every year. They’re soft power diplomats, they’re going to save the UK economy post-Brexit, they’re so keen to get started, etc. At this point, 9 years into their marriage, the RRs just sound silly.
I don’t think they’re like Charles and Diana— on the charisma/star quality side nor the messy public feud/divorce side either. I’m sure Jobson was trying to imply they’re the same cause cheating but W cheated on her while they were dating and W is probably still cheating on her and Kate will continue to take it bc that’s what she’s done for over 10 years. Neither have the work ethic or the ability to connect with people like Charles and Di. He was trying to be shady but he’s wrong on all fronts imo.