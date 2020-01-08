Duchess Meghan & Prince Harry held hands as they exited Canada House

Here are more photos of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan out yesterday in London, visiting Canada House. According to the Daily Mail’s fashion IDs, the sweater and skirt were from Massimo Dutti, and the coat was Reiss. I’m still feeling like this is too much brown for one outfit, but whatever, girl loves wearing brown. I saw some comments about how Meghan was glowing and therefore pregnant, but… if anything, I think she looks like she’s lost some weight on their Canadian holiday. That’s what happens when you actually get to rest and spend lots of time as a family, and make healthy meals for yourself. My verdict is “not pregnant.” But yeah, she IS glowing. I think she just has a natural glow.

I saw that the Daily Mail is making a big deal about Harry and Meghan EXTREME PDA because they held hands as they exited Canada House, and because Harry briefly put his hand on Meghan’s shoulder here and there. What’s funny is that if Kate had actually allowed William to gently rest his hand on her shoulder without shaking him off, or if they ever dared to hold hands, the DM and every other outlet would be falling all over themselves to declare it so “romantic” and “loving” and “perfect pigeon romance” or whatever.

As for the actual trip to Canada House, I also saw at least one reporter make a big deal about how it’s NEVER done, how royals should never thank an embassy for hosting them when it was a private visit. LOL. The people in the embassy seemed thrilled to meet and see Meghan and Harry and Meghan told people that their stay in Canada was “beautiful.”

Seemingly very quickly, the Sussex Royal office put together an edited video of their visit to Canada House, complete with a music overlay. The video is nice and WHOA that’s a lot of Canadians. But I found the music very cheesy.