Duchess Meghan & Prince Harry held hands as they exited Canada House

HRH Sussexes Visit - Tuesday 7 January - Canada House, London

Here are more photos of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan out yesterday in London, visiting Canada House. According to the Daily Mail’s fashion IDs, the sweater and skirt were from Massimo Dutti, and the coat was Reiss. I’m still feeling like this is too much brown for one outfit, but whatever, girl loves wearing brown. I saw some comments about how Meghan was glowing and therefore pregnant, but… if anything, I think she looks like she’s lost some weight on their Canadian holiday. That’s what happens when you actually get to rest and spend lots of time as a family, and make healthy meals for yourself. My verdict is “not pregnant.” But yeah, she IS glowing. I think she just has a natural glow.

I saw that the Daily Mail is making a big deal about Harry and Meghan EXTREME PDA because they held hands as they exited Canada House, and because Harry briefly put his hand on Meghan’s shoulder here and there. What’s funny is that if Kate had actually allowed William to gently rest his hand on her shoulder without shaking him off, or if they ever dared to hold hands, the DM and every other outlet would be falling all over themselves to declare it so “romantic” and “loving” and “perfect pigeon romance” or whatever.

As for the actual trip to Canada House, I also saw at least one reporter make a big deal about how it’s NEVER done, how royals should never thank an embassy for hosting them when it was a private visit. LOL. The people in the embassy seemed thrilled to meet and see Meghan and Harry and Meghan told people that their stay in Canada was “beautiful.”

Seemingly very quickly, the Sussex Royal office put together an edited video of their visit to Canada House, complete with a music overlay. The video is nice and WHOA that’s a lot of Canadians. But I found the music very cheesy.

HRH Sussexes Visit - Tuesday 7 January - Canada House, London

HRH Sussexes Visit - Tuesday 7 January - Canada House, London

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gesture during their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, in London on January 7, 2020.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Duchess Meghan & Prince Harry held hands as they exited Canada House”

  1. Real Housewife says:
    January 8, 2020 at 7:28 am

    When are they going to lambast her for “breaking protocol” and taking off her coat?! The horror!! They are one of the most tactile royal couples ever, this isn’t new nor is it news!

    Reply
  2. Real Housewife says:
    January 8, 2020 at 7:28 am

    When are they going to lambast her for “breaking protocol” and taking off her coat?! The horror!! They are one of the most tactile royal couples ever, this isn’t new nor is it news!

    Reply
  3. Lala11_7 says:
    January 8, 2020 at 7:30 am

    They’re a very tactile couple and I LOVES TO SEE IT!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  4. fatladysinging says:
    January 8, 2020 at 7:35 am

    My husband is Canadian, and this sounds like his people’s music.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment