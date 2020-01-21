Prince William & Harry allegedly ‘ended their two-year feud’… according to Will

I guess various media outlets are going to keep running Sussexit stories with the same details, just rearranged in various ways to make Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan look childish or something. It’s especially odd that so many people are clutching their pearls over Harry and Meghan’s potential revenue streams, and the idea that somehow Harry doesn’t have a rather large personal fortune himself. So, here we go: Prince Charles will be “bankrolling” Harry and Meghan for the next year. Apparently, it won’t come from Duchy of Cornwall funds, but rather Charles’ own private income, which… who knows. That’s why people are making a big deal about the “one year” thing – Charles will stop financing the Sussexes in a year, which doesn’t sound like a bad deal for anyone involved. Sources are also going on and on about security and security costs for the Sussexes in Canada. I still have nothing to say about that – Harry and Meghan are legitimately targeted by all kinds of deranged people, some of whom are in their own families. They need security.
Meanwhile, The Sun’s Dan Wooten got another curious “exclusive” about Prince Harry, how shocking. Wooten is the same one who got the curious leak about the Sussexes moving to Canada, a leak which pushed up the Sussexit rollout. Wooten is the same one with a close relationship to at least one person in the Kensington Palace office. Curious how Wooten keeps on getting these leaks, huh.
Princes William and Harry ended their two-year feud after realising it was “now or never.” The brothers decided to hold secret peace talks because both feared the breach might never be healed if Harry moved away. But sources say Harry is still at odds with his father Prince Charles. The peace talks took place away from the official negotiations about the Sussexes’ future — with Kate and Meghan joining in some of the brothers’ discussions.
A senior royal source said: “William and Harry have spent time together privately away from the official Sandringham Summit working on their relationship and discussing their future. It has been ground-breaking in terms of saving their bond as brothers and has been totally driven by them. But Kate and Meghan, who was in Canada, did join in with some of the talks on more than one occasion — which is another sign of a real thaw in their relationship. Things are better. They decided to cut out all the toxic people stirring around them to deal with each other man-to-man as brothers. Given Harry is now permanently moving away, there was a realisation if they didn’t sort things out now, they never would. Of course there have been serious differences in opinions but the family warmth is back. And they’re sad they’re going to be so far apart.”
The brothers have been waging a civil war for the past two years, culminating in Harry and Meghan’s decision to abandon their royal role, relinquish their HRH titles and leave the UK. However, sources close to the brothers said Harry remains at loggerheads with Prince Charles and Camilla following a number of disagreements.
The insider added: “It’s fair to say that the past week has brought William and Harry back together but the relationship with Charles and Camilla is far more complicated and complex. There remains a real lack of trust there and it’s going to take some time to resolve.”
William and Kate are treating the Sussexes’ move to North America like it’s 1850 and boat rides are super-dangerous or something. The brothers could truly keep in touch or visit each other or write letters or emails to each other. It’s not “now or never” and Harry isn’t f–king dying, he’s escaping the racist hellhole clusterf–kery created partly by his brother and his father and the Queen. My very real theory is simply that William is being a lot nicer to Harry right now because William got what he wanted: he successfully exiled the Sussexes. William threw a two-year-long tantrum about his brother marrying Meghan and the tantrum paid off. And yes, this sh-t came from William, he wants us to think that he’s William the Wise, the Great Conciliator.
Photo courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Yeah I think this says quite clearly where Dan Wooton’s getting his information from, for anyone who was doubting.
And therefore who leaked the plans.
He’s almost certainly the one leaking to Blind Gossip too
Yup. Too bad they weren’t smart enough to keep their fingerprints off this as I can’t shake the feeling it will come back to haunt them repeatedly.
I don’t understand why Williams hates Meghan. Is it because he’s racist or because wants the attention all to himself? Or maybe both?
Meghan is the opposite of Kate.
I dont want to say more
He’s jelly because he used to be the pretty one and now his hair is gone, his lips are perpetually dry and his dad dancing proves that he’s just a regular degular white guy, royalty be damned.
Meghan outpaced and outshone him in every arena – showing up prepared, actively engaged, connecting with people (in person and through cameras), more up to date social media strategy and marketing skills. And Harry clearly was unthreatened by having his wife shine beside him- as opposed to Kate and her role as William’s shadow sidekick … The ONLY thing he has that Meghan doesn’t is the royalty thing and even that crown is looking pretty tarnished.
I don’t know if he hates her but I can definitely see why he would feel threatened by her.
I doubt they even interacted much when Harry returned to the UK. William is now spinning this to make Charles the main villain and absolve himself of all involvement in this situation. I’m looking forward to seeing how Will and Charles will start throwing each other under the bus; it’s been a while since we’ve seen them taking swipes at each other via the press. May they both come out the worse for wear.
@Beach Dreams, I’m trying to figure out exactly why William is throwing Charles and Camilla under the bus in such a blatant manner. Is it because of William’s role in the numerous Meghan and Harry leaks? And goodness, how many times can you say “William doesn’t have any issues with Harry, it’s all Charles and Camilla!” in a single paragraph? It’s almost like William thinks the public somehow blames the Cambridges for Harry and Meghan leaving.
William has done some unforgivable shit so excuse me for not believing this one.
@S808 William has all the worst qualities of his father.
I am excited to see who he trashes since harry will be gone.
@S808, I thought the same thing after reading the excerpt because it reads like a deliberate plant to make William look like the better man–even better than his father; whom he has just thrown under the bus, along with Camilla.
It’s definitely about to be William vs Charles and I can’t wait lol
I get the “now or never” mentality. If it’s widely believed couples should never go to bed angry, then it’s doubly important you don’t move to another country still bitter and feuding. Sure they can meet up later, but I think it’s a bit disingenuous to pretend the physical distance won’t add to the emotional distance between the two, whether they want it or not. With the Summit and all this is actually a wonderful time to talk it out, assuming this story is true.
Off on a tangent, everything that’s happened in the the last few years throughout the world has me trying to be healthier so I live long enough for all the biographies and history to be written. I can’t wait!
Dan Wooton, is trying to create another rift btwn Harry and Charles, just because Charles will be bankrolling them, they want to set another agenda, to stop Charles from giving them money. Probably, Charles has a disagreement with Harry, so what, who doesn’t with their parents. Lets not feed into hateful Dan Wooton’s agenda. He hates Meghan with venom, he has Samantha and Thomase’s numbers on speed dial. He admitted it himself.
William is an ass. Just going to continue to leak crap to Dan Wooten, further cementing his involvement in the leaks. All to score points against Harry and Charles. William the Magnanimous! Catherine the Keen! They are so good to the wayward puppies that are the Sussexes. The feud has been brewing for a long time. There’s no way it was resolved in two weeks. If that was the case, where’s the PR stunt showing the brothers embracing after a tense dinner? Or Willy dropping his bro off with a hug and teary eyes?
William is a bore. Good that Meghan and Harry left a situation that was toxic all around.
Don’t believe it one bit. Will just couldn’t handle some folks going for him online.
Of course they ended their “feud”. Harry is out of the UK with his unwanted- by -many family and willy is now free to show all his work and effor towards his patronages *eye roll* and rose trimming.
I can’t imagine being a dick to my sibling during the most important and special time in his life, His marriage and birth of his first child.
I think it’s a good thing. They are brothers after all.
Note the use of the word “civil war” as though to indicate there is mutual hostility and destructive acts from both sides… Even if this was the case, as with many civil wars, both positions will not be equally valid.
Mended their feud…whatever Dan. Maybe they did, maybe they didn’t, maybe Harry said “you know what, lets just move on” and maybe William said “I’m sorry for putting you and your wife through hell.” (Ha, I doubt the last one.)
But what is interesting to me about this article is how it admits that there was a 2 year long “civil war” – which does not make William look good – and acknowledges that there is a rift between Charles/Camilla and Harry/Meghan. My guess is Charles isn’t going to like that and we are in for a bumpy ride at this point. I said yesterday that I thought we were going to see a lot of public squabbles between those two as they take the public temperature on Sussexit.
Camilla was at an event yesterday and when asked if she would miss H&M, she said “course” but in a kind of snarky way .
Well this is some interesting fan fiction for William’s telenovela style fantasy he has going now.
Sorry Billy, I’m just not buying it. But can’t wait to see what garbage you have to throw out when the gloves come off against Chuck.
People CAN grow it’s obvious Harry has changed a lot since then but if you choose not to forgive him that’s your business.