Prince William & Harry allegedly ‘ended their two-year feud’… according to Will

I guess various media outlets are going to keep running Sussexit stories with the same details, just rearranged in various ways to make Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan look childish or something. It’s especially odd that so many people are clutching their pearls over Harry and Meghan’s potential revenue streams, and the idea that somehow Harry doesn’t have a rather large personal fortune himself. So, here we go: Prince Charles will be “bankrolling” Harry and Meghan for the next year. Apparently, it won’t come from Duchy of Cornwall funds, but rather Charles’ own private income, which… who knows. That’s why people are making a big deal about the “one year” thing – Charles will stop financing the Sussexes in a year, which doesn’t sound like a bad deal for anyone involved. Sources are also going on and on about security and security costs for the Sussexes in Canada. I still have nothing to say about that – Harry and Meghan are legitimately targeted by all kinds of deranged people, some of whom are in their own families. They need security.

Meanwhile, The Sun’s Dan Wooten got another curious “exclusive” about Prince Harry, how shocking. Wooten is the same one who got the curious leak about the Sussexes moving to Canada, a leak which pushed up the Sussexit rollout. Wooten is the same one with a close relationship to at least one person in the Kensington Palace office. Curious how Wooten keeps on getting these leaks, huh.

Princes William and Harry ended their two-year feud after realising it was “now or never.” The brothers decided to hold secret peace talks because both feared the breach might never be healed if Harry moved away. But sources say Harry is still at odds with his father Prince Charles. The peace talks took place away from the official negotiations about the Sussexes’ future — with Kate and Meghan joining in some of the brothers’ discussions. A senior royal source said: “William and Harry have spent time together privately away from the official Sandringham Summit working on their relationship and discussing their future. It has been ground-breaking in terms of saving their bond as brothers and has been totally driven by them. But Kate and Meghan, who was in Canada, did join in with some of the talks on more than one occasion — which is another sign of a real thaw in their relationship. Things are better. They decided to cut out all the toxic people stirring around them to deal with each other man-to-man as brothers. Given Harry is now permanently moving away, there was a realisation if they didn’t sort things out now, they never would. Of course there have been serious differences in opinions but the family warmth is back. And they’re sad they’re going to be so far apart.” The brothers have been waging a civil war for the past two years, culminating in Harry and Meghan’s decision to abandon their royal role, relinquish their HRH titles and leave the UK. However, sources close to the brothers said Harry remains at loggerheads with Prince Charles and Camilla following a number of disagreements. The insider added: “It’s fair to say that the past week has brought William and Harry back together but the relationship with Charles and Camilla is far more complicated and complex. There remains a real lack of trust there and it’s going to take some time to resolve.”

William and Kate are treating the Sussexes’ move to North America like it’s 1850 and boat rides are super-dangerous or something. The brothers could truly keep in touch or visit each other or write letters or emails to each other. It’s not “now or never” and Harry isn’t f–king dying, he’s escaping the racist hellhole clusterf–kery created partly by his brother and his father and the Queen. My very real theory is simply that William is being a lot nicer to Harry right now because William got what he wanted: he successfully exiled the Sussexes. William threw a two-year-long tantrum about his brother marrying Meghan and the tantrum paid off. And yes, this sh-t came from William, he wants us to think that he’s William the Wise, the Great Conciliator.