There were high-level talks about Prince Harry & Meghan losing their Sussex titles

Before the terms of Sussexit were announced on Saturday, I felt like (maybe) CB didn’t understand what was at stake with the titles. I felt like many casual royal-watchers didn’t get what was at stake for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which is a larger conversation about just how insular, medieval and parochial the royal system really is. Is it a big deal, in the grand scheme of things, globally, that Harry and Meghan are “not using” their HRHs? No. But it’s a HUGE deal for royalists and it’s a huge deal within the Windsor industrial complex. And we still don’t honestly know if Harry and Meghan chose to “stop using” their HRHs or if the palace chose that as a punishment. Here’s more though: according to the Evening Standard, there were high-level discussions about another punitive action: removing their Sussex titles.
The Queen considered stripping Harry of his royal dukedom as well as his HRH title and allowing him to use only the lesser title of earl, the Evening Standard has been told. As “The Duke of Sussex” is one of the ancient royal titles, downgrading Harry and Meghan’s rank in line with their reduced level of official duties was discussed, sources said.
It is understood the suggestion was that the sixth in line to the throne would have been referred to by one of his lesser titles, the Earl of Dumbarton, with his wife being known as a countess — putting them on a par with Prince Edward and Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex.
But the Queen and Prince of Wales did not wish to appear “petty” and felt banning the couple from using HRH in public and for commercial use — while still retaining it — was sufficient.
A source said: “The Sussex title is one of the ancient royal dukedoms given to him ahead of his wedding to Meghan, along with other titles. Removing it was seriously considered and discussed at the highest level.”
Again, I believe that it was discussed. I believe that Harry and Meghan were prepared for the worst case scenario, which would have been being stripped of their Sussex titles and their HRHs and everything else. They were prepared for the worst. And maybe what saved them was Charles and the Queen having a brief moment of clarity that they would have looked like giant, petty a–holes for removing Harry and Meghan’s titles and status just because the Sussexes didn’t want to be targeted with harassment and abuse any longer. Also, I’m going to keep bringing this up: we’ve heard NOTHING about any high-level conversations to strip Prince Andrew of his dukedom or his HRH and he abused trafficked teenagers and was BFFs with a convicted pedophile rapist.
Everything about how this was handled reads as punitive but what exactly are they being punished for?
Punished for daring to act like grown, mature adults who refused to continue being thrown under the bus and used as scapegoats for the Royal Family.
For no longer allowing themselves to be Billy and Andy’s scapegoats.
I guess if they did that it would clash with the “beloved family members” line in her statement. But I do believe they would have been that petty.
But if they aren’t acting in the royal-capacity, it wouldn’t be so strange to remove their titles, right?
And what about their “SussexRoyal” patent and site? Isn’t that commercially using their royal title?
But, titles aren’t removed that often from royal family members. I am saying “not often” bc I honestly don’t know the last time it happened. Edward was still HRH, and became Duke of Windsor after his abdication, and he wasn’t acting in a royal capacity. Diana was still Princess of Wales, Fergie is still Duchess of York (although both lost HRH).
So to take the titles away from H&M would have looked really petty and mean-spirited.
No, they are Royal. He is a Royal born prince. They are the Sussex Royals. They cannot remove the fact that he is a Prince and truly there is no reason to remove Sussex from them or that would have occurred
Even if they have decided not to use their HRH at the moment – they are still royal
Many Royals do not or cannot act as senior royals – they remain HRH. The York princesses for instance.
The BRF has shown their ass time and again, I can’t wait for the world to be rid of them.
The juxtaposition of Sussexit and the “revelation” that Andrew is allegedly a pedophile is the most damning context for the firm. Anyone who doesn’t exclusively get their news from the Daily Mail can see how differently the firm handled these two situations.
The fact that Andrew has skated away from any repercussions from his actions with the support of the Firm while Meghan has been vilified for deigning to work while black is just disgusting.
I don’t know why but I keep getting the feeling that Charles is the one who keeps poking his head in and being like wtf guys. From Andrew to him personally helping them money wise it’s just a sense I’m getting that the queen and William can’t see beyond their noses but Charles sees the long term value in the Sussexes. Which was kinda further confirmed for me by that ridiculous story by Dan Wooten. No reason to bring Charles in unless William was feeling slighted.
And I shall now go and readjust my tinfoil tiara .
I am sure it was discussed and it seems like SOMEONE had a moment of clarity as to how bad it would look .As long as Andrew has his HRH and title, everything they are doing to the Sussexes just looks so bad.
I think the HRH thing was voluntary, honestly. I think Harry probably came prepared to give that up (meaning not use it.) Offering those up from the start saved the Queen from having to actually “take them away” and my guess is that helped them save the Sussex title.
But I also think H&M were prepared to give it all up.
Yes. I think the courtiers, et al, were just that mad and petty to try and punish them by taking away the titles. But someone had a moment of clarity and realized the “optics” of it all. Pedo Andrew still has his taxpayer funded home, his titles, everything and yet the Sussexes should lose theirs for being mature adults trying to get away from all the toxicity. And yeah, H&M were prepared to give it all up.
They kept the Sussex title because Andrew didn’t get Duke of York title taken away. DoY title traditionally goes to the second son of the sovereign but he didn’t get it until he married Fergie. Betty and Chuck didn’t want non stop international bad press so they split the baby and the Sussex offered to drop the HRH. Also Archie is heir to the title as Archie is Harry’s firstborn son. The Windsors would look like monsters for punishing a baby and I bet Harry fought for him.
The Queen can’t strip them of their titles. Only parliament can do that. The Sussexes agreed not to use their titles to avoid parliament getting involved. The Queen has already apologized for Royal family drama distracting the government a few months ago with Andrew. She knows how bad it would be to have it happen again and for something much less serious. Apparently, their use of Sussex Royal is still being discussed. They may have to drop the Royal part. The Royals have agreed to certain rules with parliament over the years. One of them being that they won’t make money off their positions. That’s why the Sussexes couldn’t be part time. MP’s were already calling them out for it. It wasn’t just personal family drama and the Queen potentially looking petty.
I think they’ll have to drop the royal part and just go by Sussex. They should anyways so people don’t accuse them of capitalizing on the association. It’s not like anyone is going to forget that he’s Prince Harry. I think they had it that way in the hopes they could do the half in/half out thing.
Ainsley, I was wondering about “Sussex Royal”. If they want to be free of the royal family (which I completely understand), why would they want their website to have “Royal” in the title? It makes them look like they want to capitalize over being royal without doing the work. It just doesn’t seem to be the clear break they need and want. I hope they drop it.
I’m not sure the Queen could be worse at optics if she was trying to win the prize for worst at optics. Hi, you have an accused pedophile whose title has never been in danger.
Can someone please explain titles to me? I don’t understand how the HRH title is different than the Sussex titles? Maybe I don’t understand what HRH really means?