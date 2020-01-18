The Duke & Duchess of Sussex gave up their HRH-status for freedom

I honestly thought we would get some kind of major announcement about the Sussexes on Friday, but no – reportedly, the issues were still being worked on at the close of royal business on Friday, like security, titles and finances. Except that everything seemed to have come together by today? Weird. My guess is that they timed this so that the news would make the front pages of all of the Sunday papers, actually. Which sucks, because that means Buckingham Palace was dictating the timeline here, not the Sussexes. That being said, it’s pretty clear at this point that the Sussexes don’t give a f–k. As I suspected, their royal-title status was an issue. They’re giving up their HRH-status, but they will still be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They’ll be “paying back” some of the cost of refurbishing Frogmore Cottage, and they won’t be getting any public funds from here on out.
The deal is done: Queen Elizabeth II has finalized an agreement for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal split, under which they will no longer use the titles His and Her Royal Highness, no longer receive public funds for their duties carried out on behalf of the family, and even repay the some $3 million spent on renovating their U.K. home.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.”
“With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations,” Buckingham Palace’s statement continued. “While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty. The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.”
“Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements,” the statement continued, addressing another controversial issue regarding Meghan and Harry’s royal split. “There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security. This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020,” the statement added.
In her statement, the Queen also wrote, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”
She also praised Meghan, whose intense scrutiny by the U.K. tabloids over the past couple of years helped lead to the couple’s decision to step back from their royal duties.
“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the Queen said. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”
The removal of the HRHs bothers me because… well, Prince Andrew is still an HRH and he raped teenagers trafficked to him by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. But he’s white and the Queen’s favorite, so I guess that’s A-OK. I’m also irritated with the fake-ass punishment of reimbursing the crown for the renovations on Frogmore Cottage – the Queen gave them a shabby little cottage with the understanding that it needed to be renovated, and so that’s what they did, which is the same thing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did with Kensington Palace Apartment 1, and they also let their KP apartment sit there, barely used for years as they lived full-time in Norfolk. Anyway… the Queen made it clear that she was “punishing” the Sussexes and the Sussexes made it clear that they don’t give a sh-t, and they just wanted to get out in any way they could.
Also: I find it interesting that the statement is very vague – “the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty” - about how they’ll earn money from here on out. That was a sticking point too – in exchange for their HRHs, they get to make some business deals.
Update: The Sussexes’ statement says they “will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.” Their HRH status was not “taken away,” they’re giving up the usage by themselves? Is that a distinction without a difference? Trust me when I say that everything is carefully worded on purpose.
The Queen’s statement said “Following many months of conversations”. So much for being blindsided, huh.
It seems like they’re not losing the titles, just not using them in the future. How that works in practical terms, we’ll see.
I think the Frogmore repayment was just to make sure every last excuse the press could use to come after them was gone. The misinformation had spread so far that they wouldn’t be able to correct it, but I’m sure they consider it to be worth it.
Honestly I’m so happy for them. The Queen’s support of Meghan in her statement was so little so late that it felt completely false.
“The Queen’s statement said “Following many months of conversations”. So much for being blindsided, huh.”
^^^ THIS. I’m sure now we’ll get retractions/apologies from all those people who were out there crying and howling about how they didn’t inform the queen. Right? *eyeroll*
Agreed! Wishing them all the best with this transition!
Oh the price we pay for our sanity!!!! I too left a toxic work environment for less money and a demotion. But my sanity is all the better for it. Good for them. Lord only knows how bad it really was for three to decide to say good bye. And that repayment for the cottage is BS. They all need upkeep. Maybe her Maj has too many buildings in her portfolio and she can’t keep up. But to make them pay is rubbish.
And I used to think what a sweet old lady (QE2) and now I think sour old domineering bitty who cares nothing about others.
Can’t wait to see how things go now for them, now that the sacrificial lambs have left the fold.
The article indicates they were not told to pay for their remodeling of Frogmore:
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.”
They’ll be okay. I hope Meghan gets on social media again. I wonder what will Harry do/ work as.
I wonder if she’ll go back to the blog she had. It was pretty popular when she was living in Toronto.
It just remains to be seen how public their life as celebrities will be.
In Canada, we don’t have much of a celebrity culture, per se. At the moment, the paps are no doubt swarming the Victoria area hoping for a scoop, but my hope is that they’ll get bored and leave before too long.
I think we should stop using this word ‘celebrities’, l think they want to be social entrepreneurs, where they will work to create opportunities for deserving causes, and get involved in some commercial ventures in order to fund their charitable ventures.
They may be ahead of the game, we know Charles has to provide favours in return for funds and this means the Sussexes can do it openly. People will make large donations to their Foundation to attend dinners they or others host. What can William and Harry do.
I don’t see it as a punishment. And it was clarified that Harry and Meghan chose to not USE their HRH, not that it was taken away. Also, they could’ve chosen to not pay back Frogmore, but it’s clear they will continue to live there while in Britain so I think it’s fine that they’re removing another shackle the BRF and British media would use against them. The racists think they’ve won by driving her in particular out, but Harry and Meghan are the true winners. Freedom is a blessing really.
ETA: Just saw the update. I really do think they decided it wasn’t worth the headache to keep the HRH when the Sussex name is what they really wanted to keep. Some people wanted them to give up everything, but that wouldn’t make sense so I think it was their decision to not use it as it may help them with the business side of things and further endear them to those they’re trying to work with/for.
Looks like they are following the model of Princess Märtha-Louise of Norway, she gave up her HRH to have her own business and she doesn’t represent the Crown but she is still a member of the royal family of Norway, she’s still a princess.
The Frogmore repayment is targeted against future press criticism of this. It’s very pointed to have that in the statement and I can see why they did it. It’s very much a back off message.
I am more interested by the focus on military positions being given up- that was the one bit of the job Harry seemed to give up. Surely they have to make Andrew give up his military positions now?
I am afraid that they haven’t quite purchase their freedom from the toxic tabloid press. Richard Kay has a hit piece in the DM about how poor Charles has been sweating the bills he’s paid for Harry and William, but especially Harry. It is all basically casting shade on Harry for the expenses of the wedding. Which is what the nasty commentators on the FAIL were harping about since they can no longer cry foul on the Frogmore renovations. The haters will never be appeased. And the Fail will continue to find things to whip them into a frenzy over.
Charles won’t be sweating, his mother is the richest woman on Earth. Their actual personal wealth is undisclosed for a reason. The biggest cost for the wedding should be security which is very likely borne by the country, not the BRF.
Charles himself is worth an estimated $400M. He is sweating nothing.
@Alexandria. Agreed. But it’s eyeroll inducing to see this scum trying to paint Charles as some long suffering father struggling to cover the debts of his profligate children. Kay even indulges in dragging a dead woman into this by describing in a subtle nasty tone how the terms of the divorce had Charles scrambling for funds from the Queen to pay Diana.
I think we’ve got a few weeks ahead in which we will see a lot of “poor long suffering Charles/Her Majesty/William” articles.
Meanwhile, as with the private flight “scandal” these members of the royal family are not wasting the free publicity and are busy doing image building visits and donations while the public is paying attention. I’ll give credit to people like Camilla and say maybe she does acts of charity all the time and we just don’t pay any attention. Let’s face it, these people are torpor inducing. I haven’t paid any attention to the royals after Diana died. I came back for Meghan. I didn’t pay any attention at first because I don’t watch much tv and didn’t know who she was. When I found out Harry had married a biracial woman, and even better, an absolutely charismatic, compassionate, interesting woman, I was stunned and could not stop paying attention. I’m biracial and multi ethnic myself. But her race alone wouldn’t have kept me interested. She and Harry were really trying to build on Diana’s legacy. For Meghan, it was also a continuation of her own years of work. For the first time in decades, royalty was interesting again. This woman was getting things done!
I am so damn mad and disappointed to see how this has all turned out. The Royals are as hopelessly stupid and dysfunctional as they were when Diana was around. Also I’m profoundly disappointed in William. I had assumed after the mess with his parents that his marriage was the real deal. I’m surprised and saddened at how he’s living out the same mess his father made. Is that sapphire cursed or what?
WTF, why shouldn’t Charles have paid for Harry’s wedding? He paid for William’s.
@Guest yes the media can continue with the hit pieces but the difference now is Harry and Meghan do not need to care. They care more about their new family, their security and their philanthropy work. These 3 elements are not reliant on what the royal reporters think of them any more. They are still royals and they can still promote their causes without going through the royal rota anymore. They can still attend royal family functions. Using their and Charles personal fortune is technically none of anyone’s business regardless how many times the UK press want to write about it. If Charles doesn’t like the hit pieces on how he is sweating, then he can put a stop to them. It has been done before, the BRF has muted pieces. The press can remain obsessed about Harry and Meghan but this time they can’t easily explain their obsession like before. Before they can say Harry and Meghan are beholden to the press and the public, but now they can only reveal they are obsessed because they are just….crazy like that and like to say dumb things for the sake of saying it.
I actually wonder if paying back that money was important to Harry and Meg. They may have wanted to pay it back and make sure everyone knew it as a fuck u for all the flack they have taken for it in the first place.
I think it’s a good move. They have the resources, just do it. Be free!
Except their original announcement and details on their website said they wanted to stay at Frogmore when in the UK and for free. It was only after the meetings and ‘summits’ with the Queen that the staffers were let go and now we find out they have to repay it. Going in order that shows it’s indeed not what they wanted.
The website did not say “for free”.
They didn’t have much staff at Frogmore Cottage, only two and they’re reassigned to Windsor Castle, they had people from WC that came in to clean.
KJ, It is not unreasonable to assume the Sussexes’ wishes changed through the course of the negotiations. The Statement from Buckingham Palace clearly indicates it was the Sussexes desire to repay remodeling of Frogmore:
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared ***their wish*** to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.”
I get the feeling it was something they put on the table, not the other way around. They just seem like the kind of people who would say, “See? No more strings attached” and be done with it.
Meghan was never in it for status or a title – as far as I can tell, she was there in spite of these things. She joined this miserable family prepared to work and put her heart and soul into it and in return, was treated unfairly and some would argue “abused”.
I didn’t expect them to give up their titles either and as you said Kaiser the Pedo Prince gets to keep his. They should of been able to keep them. Not good optics to me. And I suspect the payback for renos for Frogmore is to shut up the press and the haters. But it’s still their home when they are in the UK so that’s good for them. The statement mentioned security as still to be worked out and I suspect it will be done privately. Also too it said to be reviewed in a year which is interesting too.
What this all looks like and means for them in the future remains to be seen.
It says something like “The Duke and Duchess shared their wish to repay the tax money for Frogmpre”. How do you interpret that as the Queen punishing them? I assume strongly that the Queen does not want any of them starting to pay back tax payers money (don’t give the peasants ideas!) and that it was Harry and Meghan who insisted on this.
Agree! I think they offered to pay it back.
Yes, and it was the Palace highlighting H & M’s principled stance in wanting to repay the money. They could’ve just not attributed it to them. I thought the whole statement was really warm and supportive in tone. TQ mentioned the “intense scrutiny” on them, which is as close as the establishment royals have ever come to referencing the press’s execrable campaign against the Sussexes.
This is great for them. They were going to be sidelined once William was king anyway, so why not set up something independent from an earlier time.
The HRH thing does place more scrutiny on Andrew who isn’t working and Beatrice and Eugenie, who never worked. And it also makes Charlotte and Louis getting one silly too, since they are kids and probably won’t be working royals.
As for the Queen’s positive message about Meghan…. yeah too little too late. Had she said this years ago perhaps the media would have stepped off.
This is a good thing for Harry and Meghan, but it’s not a good look for the royal family and how they never seem to be able to deal things properly.
And it seems like they’ll be revisiting things in year…
Yeah that part stood out to me. It does make sense to not make it seem like a closed door on them returning to working royal status and to ensure they really are able to be successful in achieving what they want and what role they’ll be playing within the BRF moving forward.
I wonder if that’s wishful thinking on the part of the Queen/Charles/RF in general. From everything we’ve heard since the initial announcement, the RF kept trying to avoid the issue and gave Harry the run around. BP’s initial reaction and the Queen’s post-Sandringham meeting statement showed that the Firm was not happy to let the Sussexes (or let’s be real, just Harry) go.
I’m furious that Andrew is hanging out there with all his titles, living in his paid-for house, and the Sussexes have these consequences for asking to step back from being senior royals. How can this make any kind of sense to normal human beings??
It seems like they are serious about living a life separate from being royals, and I am 100% team Sussexit. Happy for them.
I am proud of them for doing what they have to in order to keep their sanity, and I’m glad Harry is standing with his wife and child.
I wish this would be the end of the toxic media treatment and royal family behavior toward them but I doubt it.
They are still HRH. They didn’t lose them. They just can’t use them in their private ventures, like anyone outside of the royal family and other pro-monarchy sites cares. Their names Harry & Meghan are worth more than HRH and they know it. Also, the Dukedom is Harry’s and will pass to Archie regardless of this pact. Can’t take that away from either of them.
Harry and Meghan basically have paid $3M for their home and William can’t kick them out of it after Charles dies. It’s theirs. Probably on a 100 year lease like the Wessexes. It’s a small price to pay to give the finger to the press and public grousing about Frogmore.
As for not working for the Crown anymore, that should concern W&K because that means more work for them. Congrats, William, you’ve played yourself. It’s either the Cambridges or the Yorks. Charles is going to want the Cambridges to finally FINALLY perform as the senior royals they truly are. They have no choice. They ran the only other couple willing to take on the bulk of the work out of the freaking country.
That is a good point about William not being able to kick them out of their home. Because William would certainly do just that. However, I’d be shocked if H&M spend more than a few weeks a year in the UK.
Yes, even though they are keeping Frogmore l wonder for how long. I cannot see them spending much time in the U.K.
My take from the Statement from Buckingham Palace was that they did give up their HRH. But I did find the wording ambiguous.
I think they made the right choice. However, I have to question why Andrew is still an HRH, and so is Philip, and so is Kate, and so is Prince Michael of Kent, and so is Duke of Gloucester, and other membets of the royal family who now do nothing or next to nothing as far as official”work” for the monarchy? I think without the restraints, Harry and Meghan can amass a fortune, but I still side eye stripping them of the HRH (even though other non-working royals like Andrew and Michael keep their HRH while hustling for money). The differential treatment is very telling (and by “telling” I mean “racist”).
Philip and Kate are spouses of senior Royals who are HRH, both are also spouses of the Monarch/future monarch. Very very unlikely that they would not have had HRH. Philip retiring also does not mean stripping him of HRH when he’s still married to the Queen. Dislike Princess Michael however much you will, she’s also married to HRH Prince Michael. In a roundabout route a lot of married-in’s get HRH when their royal spouse is also HRH. Just the way it works. The difference is that Harry and Meghan are leaving to pursue their own interests (not for retirement etc), which they can not use their royal status of HRH to promote for.
Though yes, Andrew in particular should have been stripped of it. Even being the Queen’s son.
Beatrice and Eugenie also have an HRH and have never worked officially either.
Yeah, repayment of the Sovereign Grant funds used to make Frogmore Cottage habitable for their family seems like a small price to pay to gain their freedom and cut the complaining wisea**es off at the knees, taking away their “taxpayers paying to tart up their home” excuse. I’d really bet that H&M proposed that as part of their exit package.
I agree @C-Shell – they can Jon Snow the entire thing.
Why would it address what’s essentially Charles’ private money and security costs, which is a private governmental matter to be handled by the RPS?
Why do Bea and Eugenie get to work and have HRH titles, royal residences, serve at the Queen’s request, etc.? I think all this is about a confidentiality agreement.
Who cares about the HRH titles? It’s such an insignificant loss in order to gain complete freedom and earn the big bucks.
They still can cash in on the Sussex brand and that’s all they needed to “win”.
Sure, security might need to be worked out, and it may be be safer to not reveal details about it. But why does ‘living off daddy’s money’ have to be addressed. It’s not public funds so details should remain personal within the family. It’s not like other famous families with private trusts are revealing details about who gets what and when to the public. And they already said they’d be working towards financial independence, not that they’ve already gained it. It will be a transition, but I’m not sure that details about their non-public funds should have to be public now that they’re not working royals.
Ok Cambridge’s!!!!!
They are out.
Its all on you.
Get to WERKKKKKKKK.
All the best Sussexes.
I think there will be a flurry of activities for the royals in the near future, then they’ll go back to their old habits.
The Cambridges will be too busy steering the royal family through this crisis Meghan created, to have time to do much else. After all, the monarchy comes first, and saving the monarchy will take up most of their time.
Sure krappy, it was Meghan’s fault that she was abused. /s
I am assuming this is sarcastic because otherwise, get help girl!
@Hey ginger snaps
You miss the snark in mrs.krabapple reply.
Saving the monarchy, they will not have time to work.
“While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”
This wording is interesting too, like they some of the offers they’ve received was discussed among them all. At least that’s my take on it.
I really doubt the Sussexes are letting the RF dictate in any way their future commercial projects or let them see them. I think that sentence was just something to make the Queen look better.
You may be right but after thinking more on it I wonder if that is eluding to an NDA? Who knows as I’m sure it’s come up in discussions.
I think so, too. I’m guessing it will become apparent why they won’t be using HRH.
I think it is a great shame that they have to give up the Commonwealth roles, which were perfect for them. I bet that the Cambridge’s will pick those positions up because the Sussexes were proving too good putting W&K in the shade, and so the Cambridge’s will now try and drum up popularity for themselves in Commonwealth countries. This is all down to jealous William. Kate must be furious at having to smile her way through the next 40 years.
“Kate must be furious at having to smile her way through the next 40 years.” LOL!
I would imagine that the whole structure of the monarchy will have to be looked at and revamped. It will be interesting to see what is decided in the coming days and the future.
Don’t be too sad over this people. Not being able to use the HRH, paying back the renovation and not being on taxpayer funds reflect quite badly on the rest of the HRHs who are NOT working or senior royals. This doesn’t enable them to lie low and the press can easily turn on them anytime now and ask what these lot are doing. This is not the Queen’s request, this is what Harry and Meghan wanted. I believe it’s not what the Queen wants (at this time) because she knows this will set a precedent and risk giving the Republicans some ideas. Charles has been wanting to have a more streamlined royalty and he got it faster than he wished and without his other son, so he must have mixed feelings now. William and Kate really have a bigger spotlight now too, there are years to go before the spotlight heads to the children. Thin ice. Thread carefully.
They still have them they simply won’t use them for commercial reasons. Not using them gives them more freedom. It’s a good thing not bad. Also Andrews still a working royal, he’s statement said it was temporary- if the media/public ever quietens down enough he’ll be back doing royal duties.
Also the Cambs apartment wasn’t falling apart, a charity was in there and were shunted out cause Kate decided that’s the one she wanted. They weren’t even offered it initially but she refused the others cause they weren’t big enough and demanded 1A and got her way. Frogmore was going to be renovated anyway but seeing as it was then given to the sussexes before it started it was changed to their specifications- possibly why they’re paying for it. Although I think it’s more that they don’t want anything tying them to public money anymore.
Anyway I’m happy for the sussexes it seems they got pretty much everything they wanted.
I’m happy they got to keep the Queens Commonwealth Trust. Bet that was a essential, as well as retaining some of their patronage’s. They eventually would have had to give up all public funding, so might as well do it now. They have to look to their life beyond this Queen and Charles.
Really? If that is true, that is wonderful but l thought that they can no longer represent the Queen.
I am dancing for joy !!!! Good for Meghan and Harry and a big salute for them !!!!
Now that the Cambridges having removed the competition, they can work as little as possible or just stay home, do nothing and be praised for it.
The irony of them not being working royals so they cannot use their royal highnesses….. Are Beatrice and Eugenie working royals ? What about Andrew ?
The one thing I get from the released statements:
- The statements are still vague and some issues are still hanging, expected better from the Queens office.
- Harry and Meghan refused to give in to whatever may have been demanded of them.
- The BRF still fears that having them as junior working royals will have them still overshadowing the FFutures. Afterall Prince and Princess Michael are part time working royals and they are TRH.
- Statement of Harry and Meghan mainly being stationed in North America seems to be a warning for them to know their lane.
This agreement makes the royal family look terrible and petty. They are punishing H&M by taking away their use of HRH while the Queen rides to lunch with Andrew today. Just gross.
However, the royal reporters have nothing left to complain about nor do the racists. H&M gave up everything. They are free and you’ll barely see any of the Sussexes in the UK again IMO.
I’m happy for them but so angry that Pedo Andy gets to keep his HRH status. So. F-ing. Angry.
Isn’t it better for them, I mean in terms of making their own money? And Andrew, with all his being honourable and stuff, should give his up too since he’s like been fired?
Totally. They still have it, but won’t use it commercially. It means they can now engage in commercial activities without being criticised for using it . They’ll make enough waves being Harry and Meghan and their history. They won’t need to use HRH in the future for people to know who they are.
They didn’t get anything they wanted but their freedom. But it is all worth it.
I love Meghan and Harry but they lost here and big time. Sucks. But they love each other and will be happy.
What exactly did they lose? Might want to go back and read the statement again…slowly.
Yes, they clearly won.
They lost the HRH titles but that set them free or they’re able to cash in on their Sussex brand without any conditions or restrictions.
The Queen had to look like the “winner” to save face but Harry and Meghan won when you understand the whole situation.
They had to give in about a few things but they have 100% won.
Keep the all-important Sussex title? Check.
Keep Charles’ millions? Check.
The HRH titles loss is irrelevant and doesn’t damage their brand in any shape or form. Paying back the house costs set them completely free from British taxpayers as they now don’t owe them anything.
Harry and Meghan are set to earn money in any way they want to. Their popularity may wane overtime but they’ll make enough money within the next decade for Archie’s great-grandchildren to be set for life.
The only issue remaining is the security. It now makes even less sense for us Canadians to pick up the bill for a couple that aren’t even working royals anymore.
I wonder if they delayed announcing in order to give Harry time to get out of the country before the vultures descended.
I doubt we’ll see him for a while
Very honorable of them to pay the renovation costs back. A quality we have yet to see from any other member of the family. And yet the scum Andrew doesn’t get his wealth scrutinized and gets his renovations for free. It’s because they own Andrew. So proud that Megs and Harry told them peace out. Keep your £££.
Shallow comment, but God, Meghan is gorgeous. I don’t think I’ve seen her smile like that in the past year. Those two are just radiant.
She has been positively glowing in the last few photos we’ve seen since the news broke. They both appear to be relieved and good on them for it.
Harry still has his HRH title, he just cant use it because hes not a working Royal. It hasnt been taken away from him, but it has Been from Meghan because she isnt a blood Royal.
Is pedo Andy still using his HRH title now that he isnt a working Royal either?
Good for them. Personally I think that not using HRH indicates that they weren’t going to accept whatever restrictions the RF was planning to place on them. I can’t imagine what those courtiers were trying to cook up to “offer” them.
I think this is going to be a huge (and frankly karmic) mistake for the RF. Harry and Meghan have countless opportunities now. The RF will now have to lean on the Cambridges more than ever, which…well, let’s just see how that goes.
So happy for them!!! It hurts now, but every chain they break must feel so good. I can’t wait for something I can publicly support, knowing the Sussexes will handle the funds wisely and W&K aren’t going to waste it in the muddled finances of their foundation.
And I can’t wait to see Hollywood and businesses rally around them. They’re beautiful, charismatic, and relatable.
Interesting, that there are no actual concrete info about their security arrangements. I wonder if Canada even has a choice or will just have to pay for their bodyguards.
In any case, as goes with most rich and powerful families, the Sussexes will get a better deal than any other “normal” couple would ever hope for, including future sources of income, living arrangements, citizenships and all the rest of it.
By letting them “retain but not use the HRH” The Queen has given them a path to come back to Royal duties, which was very smart and generous. She is showing them and the world that she loves them and would prefer them to stay and they can always come back. However, The Queen can still take the HRH away if this agreement doesn’t work for The Crown. Charles can cut off funding if he becomes unhappy with their actions. It’s a smart deal for the Crown, how it plays out….🤷🏻♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏽♀️🤷🏾♀️
I’m sad they are leaving, I’m sad he’s giving up all military patronages, I’m sad we won’t see him at official military events. I’m sad for my Brit friends who feel very hurt and sad. But, for Harry’s sake, it seems this is the best course of action for him.
I wish Harry and Meghan all the best on their new life. The BRF really screwed up here. That message of support should have been out a year ago. The queen threw shade at the press and she should have done this last year too.
Oh the Cambridges. The workload has tripled thanks to their shenanigans. Pressure is going to be on Kate to be the perfect queen in waiting. Nature abhors a vacuum and the tabs need a royal scandal to chew on.
I think another reason for the complete stepback is Meghan’s lawsuit. Since the Fail implied that Toxic Tom may take the stand I think Meghan and Harry needed the HRH shackles off so they can put up a real fight in court.
A HUGE loss for the BRF especially with brexit!! They’re in for a big scrutiny after driving out the only biracial member. The media will still continue to follow the Sussexs just like when Diana left the family. I wonder if we’ll get a Panorama interview as well and perhaps expose the BULLYING from jealous bill/KP??
I’m so happy for them. It might be scary but Hary got lucky with Meghan. He found someone who can encourage him to finally make this big step which he always wanted. Now I’m wondering if Archie will go to school in canada or??
I personally don’t know how to feel about this. I guess I’m sad on their behalf that they lost the HRH but at the same time, I’m happy for them gaining their freedom. Maybe they both valued their mental health and their freedom more than they valued those titles. I guess now they get paid for all the things they were doing on behalf of the crown? Good for them. I think from here forward, their future looks brighter than what it’s looked all the time they were in the BRF. I wish their family all the best.
No more crying about the price of Meghan’s clothes. Her and Harry are fuckn FREE! I wouldn’t have offered to pay a cent back for Frogmore but I get why they offered. The RF truly fucked up with these two. And I hope the commonwealth false apart after the Queen croaks.
Harry is still Prince of Wales and they are still Duke & Dutchess of Sussex. They aren’t losing their HRH titles. They just can’t be styled as HRH. I think this is key. If they divorce down the road Harry can get his reinstated easily enough.
I just wonder if Megan will be able to get this rumored global life style brand off the ground as people are speculating.
Andrew isn’t being stripped of anything since he did exactly as Mummy told him to. Harry went rogue with the announcement before approval.