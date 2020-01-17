“Paris Hilton made lasagna on her YouTube channel” links
Paris Hilton has a YouTube channel, and she cooks?! (I watched a minute of this and she’s not a good cook.) [OMG Blog]
Lori Loughlin could have gotten her daughters into USC the legal way & she chose not to, which is just funny. [Dlisted]
Timothee Chalamet’s creepy little mustache is gone. [LaineyGossip]
I never would have thought that Ewan McGregor would end up as an actor living in LA and riding around town in a Rolls. [Just Jared]
Yara Shahidi wore shorts in January, which is perfectly understandable because it was like 60-70 degrees on the East Coast earlier this week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Wait, Chris Rock is remaking Saw? [Pajiba]
Just FYI: Donald Trump & his minions committed so many crimes. [Jezebel]
If I had kids, I would take them to Drag Queen Story Hours. [Towleroad]
My 600 Lb Life’s Marla is writing a book. [Starcasm]
Renee Zellweger wore a smart Tom Ford ensemble. [RCFA]

InStyle Golden Globes Party

11 Responses to ““Paris Hilton made lasagna on her YouTube channel” links”

  1. pk says:
    January 17, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Who the f*ck wears fingerless gloves when cooking? Paris is forever 12 years old it seems. She hasn’t matured one bit…still using that fake baby voice and all.

    • CC says:
      January 17, 2020 at 12:52 pm

      The thing is…she can forever be a child and there are literally no consequences. It’s maddening.

      • Beingnice says:
        January 17, 2020 at 1:06 pm

        Did anyone else catch her say she needed to steam pasta and not bring it to a boil? Paris girl, stay in your lane. This reminds me of kylies pretend cooking channel and there were uptakes when she would switch hands with someone who was actually doing the cooking. Paris can not cook but she can hire a bomb AF chef to cook for her.

    • lemonylips says:
      January 17, 2020 at 12:53 pm

      ugh…. i feel like Seinfeld in hand washing episode. Yuck…

  2. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 17, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Meh. Ewan has lived in LA for well over a decade now. His kids were still small when they moved.

  3. Meghan says:
    January 17, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    She looks great and I really respect a lot of her success I’m an astrology nerd so I’ve looked at her chart and she’s an Aquarius so she really needs some detachment hence her persona which is actually also a real part of her that can be quite Charming. Good for her.

  4. CC says:
    January 17, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    I’m assuming that that lasagna takes like teflon, hair extensions, and dog.

  5. Kate says:
    January 17, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    The fact that they were explicitly told if they make a donation to USC her application would get “flagged” (whatever that means) is gross and just makes me hate the colleges who facilitate the legal-cheating as much as the cheaters.

  6. Steff says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    She’s one of the four horsewomen of the apocalypse.

