People: Prince Harry was the ‘also-ran’ to ‘good-looking, clever’ William, lol

My lord, how many excerpts will People Magazine do of their cover story this week? About a million. One of the latest excerpts is about how sad it is that Prince Harry is not going to stick around to play second fiddle to his better looking brother. I sh-t you not. That’s the narrative being pushed. Which brings me to something I was thinking about regarding this massive People cover story: it wasn’t just Camp Sussex leaking “their side” to People Magazine, although Camp Sussex definitely did that. Camp Cambridge also got involved in the narrative-spinning TO PEOPLE. Which is notable – the Cambridges, it would seem, are worried about how they look outside of the narrow, racist, parochial confines of the British tabloid-media establishment. Thus, we have to hear about how hard it was for Harry because Will was so good-looking, and how hard it is for William because Harry won’t be around to take his cast-off work.
While Prince William is the future king, Prince Harry was expected to play an important — even if supporting — role in the future of the monarchy.
“Courtiers imagined in the future that Harry would be shoulder-to-shoulder with William when he was King,” Penny Junor, author of Prince Harry: Brother, Soldier, Son, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “He would pick up the bits that William wouldn’t be as good for. They would be complimentary and side-by-side throughout their lives. That was a lovely picture. Harry was the secret weapon, really.”
However, a schism between the brothers deepened over the past years. Multiple sources previously told PEOPLE that tensions rose back when Harry first told his family he wanted to marry Meghan Markle after less than a year of dating. An insider says William, who dated college sweetheart Kate Middleton for about eight years before tying the knot, cautioned Harry that things were moving too quickly, leaving the younger sibling angry and hurt. The brothers grew up close, especially leaning on each other in the wake of losing their mother Princess Diana at such an early age. However, Prince Harry dealt with being known as “the spare” to his older sibling from his birth.
“It’s not terribly good for your self-confidence,” says Junor. “He was always compared to William: William was the good-looking one, the important one, the clever one. Harry was the also-ran. I think that did take a toll on him.”
The dream of William and Harry working together despite having their own families and lives proved to be more complex in reality. “When Meghan came around and she was interested in making changes, he welcomed it,” says a friend. And when Archie was born, the couple’s focus shifted even more to “doing what’s right for their family,” adds another friend.
“He was always compared to William: William was the good-looking one, the important one, the clever one. Harry was the also-ran.” Let’s be completely real: there was a time when William WAS the good-looking one. He seemed to take after his mother – tall, with a full head of sun-kissed blonde hair, Diana’s deep blue eyes and the same shy smile. Then the Windsor genes hit William like a ton of bricks and suddenly younger-brother Harry got tall and started wearing bracelets, necklaces and cool clothes. By the time Harry was 20-22, he was very, very cute. By the time William reached his late 20s, Harry was the “hot brother” and William was established as the dull, balding one. Harry served two tours in Afghanistan – William was too lazy to do anything other than “part-time” work as a co-pilot. Will married the only woman who wanted him – Harry married a woman who rocked his world to the core.
The narrative that Harry has always been secretly jealous of William is, frankly, very obvious projection on William’s part, since William has been seething with jealousy about Harry’s popularity, natural charm and hot wife for years. That’s part of the reason why William was part of the smear campaign – Will could NOT stand that Harry and Meghan might naturally overshadow him.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN, Avalon Red and People.
It’s complEmentary, not complImentary , People Magazine.
Thank you, spelling/grammar nerd here too!
LOL. Normal Bill is hilarious. Both camps working hard this week but this story is so ridiculous. William, clever? LMFAO. Harry has more compassion, more street smarts, more vision in his pinky than normal Bill has in his entire body. This article is just so funny.
William is the good looking one??? Ha ha hahahahaha ha hahahahaha hahahahaha!
Remember our Honk for Harry campaign? I don’t recall a Wank for Willy campaign.
This article is bang on: Harry won the sibling contest on every level!
They really reached rock bottom with the “Harry was jealous of William’s beauty”.
The way this family handles the press and PR, you’d think anyone with intelligence would realize it’s not the family’s forte. Too bad they seem to value yesmen over competent advisors. I hope H&M’s choices do restructure how the BRF interacts with the press. Something desperately needs to. Assuming the BRF holds in there, that is.
The more they open their mouths, the more fools they prove themselves to be.
LOL for days. Sure, William was the better looking brother – 20 years ago? 15 years ago? Sometimes I see an old picture of him and its like, “ohhhhh, that’s right. He WAS really hot.” And harry was the “also ran” at that point in time. But at some point Harry surpassed him – and I think a lot of it has to do with personality and confidence.
There was a Vanity Fair (or Vogue?) article last week about how sexy Harry is now, because he did what so many women want their spouses to do – he stood up for his wife against his family and took her side. And that is totally part of his appeal – his love for his wife.
Now all that said – I do think Harry understood he was meant to play a supporting/complementary role to William, and he wasn’t really okay with that anymore if it meant he had to constantly dim his own light and that of his wife. He took the heat off William for years in the press, and I just think he wasn’t willing to do that anymore.
Harry was always popular, any place he visited, be it Africa or the Caribbean the people loved him, because he did not act standoffish and could relate to them at any level.
Cain may the heir, but he lacks charisma.
Excuse me, what?! KP is really trying hard to revise the past. Dullard William is looking more and more like smeagol these days.
Good lord, Penny Juror. They actually pay her for this nonsense?
IMHO: the Windsor genes seem to hit HARD once they get married. Same thing happened to Charles in the mid-90s. Harry is still the more attractive brother, but even he’s had a decline in the past 2 years. That hair just won’t stick around past 35…
She’s a fool. Why is anyone paying her after that disastrous interview on CBS This Morning? She embarrassed herself so bad. They had her stuttering and she actually used the term “coloured”. She needs to go away now.
William was the pretty one
Now he looks like Stephen Miller’s long lost son
In terms of looks AND popularity it’s like the people that peak in high school (William) vs the people that peak in college and beyond (Harry).
I don’t want to mock will’s apparence.
But calling him good looking in comparison to Harry is laughable.
Harry is the reason why an American agreed to eat pudding and unseasoned white beans for 18 months.
The projection is hilarious!
Poor Bill. He grew up being the heir, the better looking one (until his mid 20s), the focus.
Then Harry grew up. Now Harry has the looks, the compassion, the charisma, the living marriage, the work ethic, the actual smarts…
What’s Billy left with?
Anger and petty jealousy. He can “rule” shoulder to shoulder with his anger and frustration. Idiot.
Projection. OMG, Harry’s so jealous of me!
Meanwhile, Harry has talked about how sorry everyone else in the family feels for William for having to be king.
They shouldn’t though. William’s entire identity is about his title. He’s built nothing else for himself. All his complaining is just whining about anyone expecting from him than just serving him.
Also, Harry’s existence isn’t about doing the bits left over after William has picked through it. That’s so dysfunctional and sick. What is wrong with that family?
Willie is just mad because Harry is going to live out Willie’s middle class life fantasy.
And William is a lot of things but clever isn’t one of them.He just look super stiff all the time.
Oh please, neither of them has ever been good looking. If they weren’t princes noone would look at them twice.
Really have to disagree. William in his day was AMAZING. I remember reading Seventeen (at like, age 10) and them announcing he’d decided to go to university at St. Andrews like it was breaking news. Sigh! He’s so sour looking now sometimes.
Uh personally I would not use the word amazing. He wasn’t ugly.
I think they both had a brief flash of hot and both are built fairly well, but yea this article was written just for this purpose, to argue about who is hotter.
Bill has always had a horsey face. On horses it’s beautiful, but on humans, not so much.
SMH at these media idiots. My question is, has always been and will always be: what exactly has prince William, in his all 38 years, ever accomplished to make him “the run to clever good looking one” that prince Harry ran to?
Now let’s reverse that and substitute Harry name for William. I rest my case.
Yet ANOTHER PR blunder. These guys are writing the book of what not to do aren’t they?
they kept saying Meghan needs to know she isn’t the star of the show, her and Harry are minor royals, she isn’t duchessing properly. So why this angst now they are stepping back? Why not focus on dazzling Duchess Kate who’s never put a foot wrong and kingly William?
Eh, wouldn’t say William was so lazy he could only do Air ambulance work. He literally could not go do active duty in Afghanistan. Another part of being the heir and not the spare.
Also, I’m sure William told Harry to slow it down with Meghan. But I’m tired of people acting like that’s the sole reason the brothers are fighting. Sure, it must hurt to introduce your love to your family only for them to be like “are you sure??” But I’m positive once Harry started connecting the dots he realized that should have been his wake up call that the Palace would be up to shit which is why his camp is so fixated on that moment to bring up in stories.
People were blinded by Will’s blond hair, he always had those horse teeth , so to me he was only attractive until he smiled. Then, nope!
Harry was the cuter kid and still is the better looking man. Luckily for Will, he has the position where people will blow smoke up his ass.
I think we all know whose won in the looks department and it isn’t turtle-faced Will. Harry has grown into a ginger hottie DESPITE losing his hair. Will lost his hair and all of his good looks went with it.
Lol Harry is hot, William isn’t. Harry is charming, William isn’t. Harry is likable, William isn’t. No amount of leaks to People is going to change those facts. It’s really sad to see the Cambridges try this hard.
Now of course we can never know exactly who were part of this smear campaign. Nonetheless my top three suspects are the deadly combination of William, Carole Middleton and Andrew all adding their share of smear to the witches’ brew. William naturally is protected as the heir and likes having Harry around to support him whenever he liked it. Coast along within the same murky foundation of the Fab 4 without doing all the work. As for Carole, it’s too damn obvious that Meghan was the better speaker (go back to the interview with all 4 of them) and had fresher ideas. Meghan already had her humanitarian work and was a UN women’s advocate. It’s a bonus that she looks attractive too. Did Kate have her own charity / humanitarian work before her marriage? At least Pippa tried in some small way. There are multiple stories of Kate being possessive and competitive in school and unfortunately not much else. So too bad. Meghan made future Queen Kate look inferior and Carole Middleton activated her tabloid bedmates. Andrew of course can’t stand his daughters being even less popular so he added on to the smear campaigns. So I say it’s a combination of all 3 suspects, Archie coming into the picture to turn Harry and Meghan into Papa Mama Bear mode and then Charles and HM saying nothing about the abuse equals Adios you all don’t need us since you hate us, so let us go do our own thing.
Also since when is William clever?
Hate to say it, but the Windsor genes are gunning for Harry, and fast. Every year he’s looking worse and worse. They were both attractive teens and 20 somethings… and both declining rapidly in their 30’s.
You know what you do with relatives like William? You take your expectations WAY DOWN to zero. Then … if ever in his life, he does something decent and nice, it’s just a welcome surprise. Otherwise, be prepared for idiocy. I think Meghan and Harry know this.
Like the article implies, this was a thing at one time and created a bad dynamic between them. William was not only better looking, for a time, but, more importantly, better protected from bad press. William didn’t get the same harassment when he was falling out of night clubs as Harry did. Charles made it clear that William was off limits to a degree. Harry was jealous. Why wouldn’t he be? William did all the things he did, but was seen as golden while he was crucified. William, meanwhile, was always jealous that Harry was better at most things like Polo, public speaking and such. Which, again, has to suck. (Not that he needs to be such a baby about it, but still) It’s why their relationship fell apart so easily. It was never that good and they have always thought the other one had it better/easier.
Such a nasty and demeaning piece of writing calling him the also-ran and saying he was meant to be shoulder to shoulder but at the same time pick up the stuff William wasn’t good for. People magazine have really gone down the drain.
Oh wow. I had to pick myself up from rolling around on the floor laughing to comment on this. Who on earth are the Cambridge’s paying to come up with this nonsense? Good grief.
Really?
Uhhhhh… just go ahead and put me down for a big ol’ nope on that one.
I kinda buy this a little. Like you said, for a long time William was the hot one. He was going to be king and Harry would always be the spare. I think there was a time when he was probably jealous of all the attention his brother was getting. I have a similar dynamic in my own family. My oldest sister was the “perfect” one. She was always the prettiest, smartest and adored by everyone. I was the one who caused trouble. My parents often said if I had been the first there never would have been anymore kids. I know they loved me, too. It was still hard to live in that shadow.
Eventually, you stop trying and I think that was a little bit of Harry’s rebellion in his early years. It took a while for me to realize that I didn’t have to compete with my sisters and I was just fine as I am and being myself. I think Meghan did that for Harry. He finally wasn’t the spare or the helpless third wheel. William probably didn’t like that.
William looks like a giant thumb. Harry might be losing some of the hot now that he’s older. Charles never had the hot. Eww.
The new generation might keep the looks since the Windsor genes will have been diluted by another round of fresh ones.