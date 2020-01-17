Duchess Meghan ‘will likely never return to Britain to live in a meaningful way’

The amount of pearl-clutching from the British tabloids over Sussexit is still a sight to behold. After smearing her for years, nitpicking her like crazy and positioning every subject, event and charitable act so she could never win, the tabloids are now SHOCKED that Meghan doesn’t want any part of them or of Cruel Britannia. Not only can peeps not believe that Meghan does not even give a f–k about British citizenship, now it looks like Meghan might not come back to Britain for the foreseeable future, not even to pack up Frogmore Cottage. The Sussexes are even having their Frogmore staffers reassigned!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s staff at Frogmore Cottage are being ‘let go’, in the surest sign yet the couple will settle in Canada, sources revealed yesterday. At least two permanent employees – a house manager and a cleaner – are being moved to other duties within the Queen’s household. Other members of staff who are used on an ad hoc basis, such as chefs, maids and footmen, have been told their services are no longer required at the couple’s Windsor residence. Sources said Harry and Meghan operated Frogmore, on the Queen’s Windsor estate, with a ‘skeleton staff’ and no-one was being made redundant. But it is understood the employees are having to switch jobs as a ‘knock-on effect’ of the couple’s decision to relocate to North America for at least part of the year.

The revelation will fuel speculation among palace officials that the Duchess of Sussex, in particular, will never return to Britain to live in a ‘meaningful’ way. A plan is likely to be announced within days. But staff are already being told to expect changes, and the Sussexes’ two live-in employees at Frogmore, who stay at the property all year round, have been told they are no longer needed.

A source said: ‘The workers are already being offered other roles at Buckingham Palace. There is a skeleton staff there all the time, consisting of one cleaner and a house manager. Others work as and when needed. This has all come as a bit of shock. They took great pride in working for them and being at Frogmore.’

Several royal sources have told the Daily Mail that regardless of the proposal that is being thrashed out behind closed doors to secure an ‘exit package’ for herself and Harry, they do not believe Meghan will ever return to the UK for any lengthy period of time.

‘Outside of anything that is being decided between the private offices [the nerve centres of royal operations] and the British and Canadian governments this week, no-one here believes that the duchess will ever really return to the UK in a meaningful way,’ one said. Palace uncertainty has been fuelled by the couple’s decision not to bring their eight-month-old son, Archie, back to the UK to spend time with his British relatives – including his great-grandmother the Queen, and his young cousins George, Charlotte and Louis, who he has not seen since at least last autumn.