Duchess Meghan ‘will likely never return to Britain to live in a meaningful way’

The amount of pearl-clutching from the British tabloids over Sussexit is still a sight to behold. After smearing her for years, nitpicking her like crazy and positioning every subject, event and charitable act so she could never win, the tabloids are now SHOCKED that Meghan doesn’t want any part of them or of Cruel Britannia. Not only can peeps not believe that Meghan does not even give a f–k about British citizenship, now it looks like Meghan might not come back to Britain for the foreseeable future, not even to pack up Frogmore Cottage. The Sussexes are even having their Frogmore staffers reassigned!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s staff at Frogmore Cottage are being ‘let go’, in the surest sign yet the couple will settle in Canada, sources revealed yesterday. At least two permanent employees – a house manager and a cleaner – are being moved to other duties within the Queen’s household. Other members of staff who are used on an ad hoc basis, such as chefs, maids and footmen, have been told their services are no longer required at the couple’s Windsor residence. Sources said Harry and Meghan operated Frogmore, on the Queen’s Windsor estate, with a ‘skeleton staff’ and no-one was being made redundant. But it is understood the employees are having to switch jobs as a ‘knock-on effect’ of the couple’s decision to relocate to North America for at least part of the year.
The revelation will fuel speculation among palace officials that the Duchess of Sussex, in particular, will never return to Britain to live in a ‘meaningful’ way. A plan is likely to be announced within days. But staff are already being told to expect changes, and the Sussexes’ two live-in employees at Frogmore, who stay at the property all year round, have been told they are no longer needed.
A source said: ‘The workers are already being offered other roles at Buckingham Palace. There is a skeleton staff there all the time, consisting of one cleaner and a house manager. Others work as and when needed. This has all come as a bit of shock. They took great pride in working for them and being at Frogmore.’
Several royal sources have told the Daily Mail that regardless of the proposal that is being thrashed out behind closed doors to secure an ‘exit package’ for herself and Harry, they do not believe Meghan will ever return to the UK for any lengthy period of time.
‘Outside of anything that is being decided between the private offices [the nerve centres of royal operations] and the British and Canadian governments this week, no-one here believes that the duchess will ever really return to the UK in a meaningful way,’ one said. Palace uncertainty has been fuelled by the couple’s decision not to bring their eight-month-old son, Archie, back to the UK to spend time with his British relatives – including his great-grandmother the Queen, and his young cousins George, Charlotte and Louis, who he has not seen since at least last autumn.
Abusers Can’t Believe Their Favorite Victim Won’t Stick Around, that’s what the headline could have been. Maybe it’s just starting to sink in with the British press that they massively overplayed their hand, you know? That being said, you know I don’t believe that the press did this all on their own. In fact, I believe that the British media felt like they were given the nod (explicitly and implicitly) to declare open season on Meghan and Harry by the royal family and those salty courtiers. This isn’t a story about the media alone failing, it’s a larger story about the toxicity in the royal family and the British establishment. And Meghan said “bye, you’ll never see me or my baby again.”
Good for them! Run fast and far away.
More speculation over minor royals.
Has anyone seen the third Cambridge kid recently?
He’s surfing with Archie in Tofino!
Lol. Is this in ref. to “When We Believed in Mermaids?”
I’m curious about the reference, too. I just finished the book at 4:00 this morning.
He’s a toddler. Do you think he’s got some ribbon-cutting events in the diary?
Leave all the kids alone. If someone on here dared to mention Archie you would all scream racism.
Oh, relax. No on is saying anything bad about the children and if you were on this site on a regular basis you would know that that has always been the case.
Asking if a child has been seen isn’t racism. But that is a nice dog whistle.
No one here sees their hypocrisy though but, yeah, if Archie’s name was mentioned it’d all kick off.
This ENTIRE ARTICLE is basically about Archie, so what are you even talking about?
@Ali, he was seen boarding a ferry in Tsawwassen.😂😂😂
But seriously, who can blame the Sussexes? I saw a ITV docu that was going on and on about how Harry loves the UK and how he’d love to remain if only Meghan would let him…pssst…Chris Ship and all the BM (and some Brits) racism is from outta this universe.
GOOD FOR HER. truly, we’ve said here time and again but it’s worth repeating. it’s hugely important that she is setting this example of self care and boundaries in this, one of the most visible toxic families. she is a role model for women in many ways but this, might be her most important.
I agree wholeheartedly!
I am a new mom who is currently recovering from another cycle of toxic family drama. I look at Megan and Harry as a positive example for me at this moment in my life.
So true. She is showing that she values herself snd her own emotional, mental and physical well being above pleasing others. And she is demonstrating that it is futile to attempt to try to get racists or haters to like you and the best thing you can do is to take the power out of their hands.
100% agree this is about the BRF more than it is about the press. It must have been so much worse than anybody knew for them to have been thinking about this in May.
I just love how against the typical playbook this has all been. They thought they could just attack, attack, attack, and Meghan and Harry would just have to grin and bear it. They shocked the press and the BRF and I am so here for it.
Can’t say I blame her. She was barely given a chance and people decided to hate her since 2016
I don’t think they are shocked. They are mocking her. This is mission accomplished for them. They despised her and wanted her out of the picture.
The media or the royal family wanted her out of the picture?
She has single handedly propped those tabloids up for years. There’s a reason the DM writes a dozen pieces about her a day. She has made them a lot of ad revenue money with all those clicks. Every post about her gets thousands of comments.
And if you’re talking about the royal family, they may have wanted her gone but they definitely didn’t want Harry gone with her.
Both the RF and the press overplayed their hands. And they’re both worse off with Meghan and Harry in Canada.
I think the media is an agent of the royal family. The royal family wanted her gone and this was a deliberate attack on her that was successful. I think they hoped Harry would have divorced her so I agree with you that they did not want Harry gone.
I have never bought in to the theory that this is simply a business transaction for the media and is all about the clicks. They could have written positive press about the Sussexes and would still get the thousands of clicks. Case in point is all the Pre-wedding and wedding stories and pictures. But no. It was a choice. They chose to take out hit piece after hit piece on her.
The tabs are not going to back down. They will still write nasty articles about her every move.
Honestly, I think this is their own wishful thinking and they are just fueling fires. The Sussexes made it clear that they want to be part time Royals. What is decided in the end is what is decided, but they have every intention to continue some Royal work. They will be in the U.K. now and then regardless of what the RR want. That’s why they are talking as if H&M are leaving completely. It’s what they want. They also don’t want her having citizenship. It’s harder to paint her as having planned all this and such.
They let go of full time staff because they are no longer there full time. When they are there, they’ll arrange for any staff needed to be hired for the duration. They’ll reshuffle staff just like they are doing now. Most weren’t working for them full time anyway. It’s as simple as that. I doubt Harry and Meghan want to have Archie constantly changing time zones. Little ones are better with a routine. So, wherever they are, they will probably stay for months at a time. Who in their right mind would pay people to live and take care of a house when they aren’t there for months? Charles is too cheap and H&M are working towards financial independence. Neither is going to just flush money down the toilet when they can get by just fine with part time staff. It’s just common sense.
Mostly it sounds as if the courtiers don’t WANT her to live in England in any meaningful way. And they made that clear from the start. She’s merely taking the hint.
Update, after reading the article on citizenship, I wonder if they would look for ways to make it hard for her to establish the kind of close ties required to meet the residency requirement. To be continued, I guess.
I agree, and it’s not only the courtiers, but also the senior royals.
Cue the “Meghan is so heartless that she’s keeping the aged Queen from seeing her (one of many) great-grandchild again” brigade.
having many grandchildren does not make it easier to be separated from one and we excoriated William over the stories that Charles didn’t get to spend much time with his kids.
Having said that, they have proven more than capable of moving discreetly and I believe that Archie will have the company and love of all of his grandparents, without the glare of paps.
I don’t know. The Queen didn’t bother to attend Archie’s christening (I understand it was Holyrood week but I believe it was the tail end and probably could have been managed – other sources say it was just a private weekend with the Duke of Edinburgh at Sandringham).
Also I really truly have a difficult time understanding why nobody in the Royal Family said anything when he was compared to a chimp.
Taking into account these things, and also that the negative campaigns really got bad during her pregnancy, and Meghan choosing to leave Archie in Canada….maybe the Queen just wasn’t the warmest.
I do hope that I am wrong and maybe it just comes off badly but is ok in private. Archie is so sweet and deserves what you say.
yup, agree this is about the royal family itself. I think if there had been support and the family hadn’t been toxic, they probably could have handled the press (or, if there had been obvious support from the BRF, the press might have eventually backed off. They scented blood in the water and just went at her more.) That family must be incredibly dysfunctional and full of backstabbing etc.
As for the staff – seems reasonable. If/when they come back for any period of time, I’m sure there are some staff that could step in to make sure the house is ready, etc. Why do they need two live-in staff if they’re not there and might not return for weeks/months? It says the other staff were on an “ad hoc” basis and I don’t think that will change.
It’s like they went out of their way to show no support whatsoever. A single photo op during the really rough times would have been a signal to the press to back off. The Queen did it for her pedophile son but not Meghan and Harry. It’s really changed how I view the Queen and Charles.
I agree Kebbie and have said many times that even though the BRF rarely comment directly about anything they have many subtle and not so subtle ways of signaling support for other members. The way they left Meghan and Harry to fight this unending abuse has caused me to view the Queen, Charles, William and Kate in a whole new light and the view is not pretty. I read an article recently by a British trade ambassador who said that this situation is making it difficult to “sell Britain” abroad because now everyone sees how racist, classist and misogynistic the Royal Family are, the press is and the British people are.
@Kebbie…oh, me also! Totally changed the way I look at the family. In November 2019 for the first time EVER, I struggled singing “God Save our Gracious Queen”…I couldn’t, because our Queen was in no way gracious to our Duchess of Sussex…and I was in tears, because the hate and the drama all seemed so wrong and unnecessary considering the elephant we Canadians sleep next to. I wanted the Queen to set the example….like she has through my whole (65 yo) life long. The example she set…wasn’t good. But then, the Andrew fiasco blew up and her support of HIM whilst allowing the press to tear her apart like a pack of wolves….Queenie, you lost a loyal subject, not just for yourself, but for Charles too (maybe you DON’T care about the longevity of the crown…beginning to look like you really don’t).
I think even one photo of Kate holding Archie and smiling down at him at that polo match would have made a big difference. But no, nothing from any of them.
Isn’t that what every parent tells their child?
When they’re bullying you, walk away.
And now she has.
(Actually my dad told me to get in a good punch so they don’t bother you again, but he was never a very “high road” man)
It’s what we told our kid for sure. And the times she administered a little bit of playground justice…well, we just kinda said, “Don’t do it again.”
I taught my kid if they were bullying you, walk away. If they were bullying someone more vulnerable and less able to cope, get in there and protect the smaller/weaker/more vulnerable with all your might and I will have your back 100%.
She walked away, and Harry has her back. “God Save Our Gracious Duke and Duchess of Sussex” are my new lyrics…. and a request to please have a word with the Queen when she joins You, will ya? Thanks and A-men…
They aren’t shocked – they’re bragging. Meghan is gone for good. They got what they wanted.
Except they were hoping she would leave all on her own and Harry would stay. Abusers are ALWAYS shocked when the abused leaves and REALLY leaves for good. So I DO think they were shocked. And what shocked then most of all is that Harry walked away too.
I agree. I bet they didn’t think Harry would walk away too.
If the family had shown support m&h might’ve been able to withstand everything but how were they supposed to cope when the family wasn’t even holding it down for them? they even teamed up with the press! Other than a few mandatory duties here and there I wouldn’t return either. They can hire movers and get their things shipped to Canada. They succeeded in their plan to remove Meghan but they didn’t anticipate Harry going with her and that’s what really grinding them up I think. BOTH of them gone is a problem for the press and the family.
The press and royal family worked together Bc they wanted her gone.
They’re just mad Harry gave them the middle finger and left with his wife and son.
Yes to all of this. I posted above without seeing your response.
It’s time to start writing the think pieces about how much this resembles an abuse victim leaving an abuser. It tics every single box on how abusers behave when the victim decides to leave. This is going to leave a stain on the Royal family and the media for years to come.
@Lanne – excellent, excellent point. The one point where this situation diverges from textbook abuse is that no one is promising to change in order to woo back the abused. That fact’s absence from this narrative is really telling, to be honest. At least in the abuser’s position, most of them know they did a terrible thing and promise to change; in this situation, not one person is admitting they did anything wrong, or even contributed a tiny bit to the toxic situation. They are all too narcissistic and arrogant to be (at least falsely) contrite.
As I wrote above, I read a piece by a British trade ambassador who stated that this situation is making it difficult to “sell Britain” abroad because now everyone sees how racist, classist and misogynistic the RF, the press and many Britons are.
GOOD!!! I’m really glad to hear that @Harla. Good, good, good!!! There must be a price to pay. Even blind people can learn to read (braille) (please understand I’m not being rude or diminishing to blind people, at least, I hope I’m not…but I thought I wasn’t exhibiting “white privilege” and learnt I was so now I worry). My point being….SURELY they can learn about their racism and move off their current stances. SURELY Charles knows a substantial number of Commonwealth countries have a substantial number of POC and that many more of us are becoming aware of the subtleties of racism that the imbalance cannot continue)……
I mean, when you are a Commonwealth youth ambassador it makes sense that you spend your time there.
Plus, they attacked Meghan for being American aswell and now are offended because she doesnt want her citizenship? Lol
Don’t blame her one bit…I would do the same.
The press is far from being done with her. DM had two articles in a row mocking her for visiting women’s charities in Canada followed by a blistering one about her driving a Range Rover to pick up a friend at the airport (how she’s a hypocrite for driving this large gas guzzler).
Yes, they “had” to mention the type of vehicle didn’t they? Petty, sh*t disturbers.
Question – why do the royals seem to use Land Rovers or Range Rovers exclusively? I’ve noticed that they even use them on most tours? Is it something about the construction (i.e. bullet proof)? Trump always uses a Chevy Suburban – even when he travels and I was told it was because they were made bullet proof.
They’re British cars. I read somewhere a long time ago that the RF had some sort of partnership with Range Rover where they got free cars in exchange for being seen driving them.
Doesn’t the queen drive a Range Rover? Let them continue, the fact is she doesn’t have to deal with them in person if she doesn’t want to or deal with the unsupportive BRF
They all do. Heck, Kate was papped driving one this week! But did the press dog her for that? Nope.
While I loathe gas-guzzlers like Range Rovers, doesn’t the BRF have some kind of deal with them? All the royals seem to travel in Range Rovers. I wonder if they are outftted with bullet-proof glass windows/doors or something like that.
I respect Meghan even more than before. This is the best thing that she could have done not only for her but also for Archie. Harry is the only person with an heart in that toxic family.
A few months ago Piers Morgan actually went as far as saying Meghan should “go back to America,” if she’s not happy. I guess the racists never thought she would actually call their bluff….
The press have always wanted Meghan gone, but they wanted to break up the Sussex marriage to achieve it and have Harry stay in England so he could marry a nice, white English rose who knew her place.
I agree with what some are saying above about how the likes of the DM have been benefiting from inciting all this hate towards Meghan to get more clicks. The more and more I think about it its so astonishing that the Royal Family didn’t step in and do something to say enough and show support to Meghan and Harry. It just shows how they are the absolute worst. And now the gaslighting coming from the family and the media that Harry and Meghan have said ‘see ya’. Don’t even get me started on Prince Andrew…
Thats okay. There going to love Canada its a great country!! I wonder at which point Harry sighed with relief and thought “I could get use to being here,” even if it means giving up spending other peoples money and spending my own. Even if it means never going back. I’ve got everything I want and need right here. BTW Vancouver is gorgeous in the summer. Oh I’m so excited!!
I think it’s worth pointing out that the article and many of the comments make it sound like it was just Meghan’s decision when it was both Harry and Meghan’s. Assuming otherwise feeds into the narrative that she is the one causing division in the family. I applaud both of them for doing what is best for their family.
All of this has been painted as Meghan’s doing when it’s clearly been a joint decision. One of my coworkers actually called her a tart yesterday. I wanted to deck her but practiced my breathing exercises instead.
If they are trying to slim down and pay for things themselves wouldn’t it make sense that royal staff would be reassigned? If they are going to “rent”‘ Frogmore from the Queen they may want to hire their own staff… It seems like no matter what they do the press will paint it in the most negative light instead of thinking it through logically
If this is true, then it’s not about the media and ordinary Britons.
This is in house and it’s uuuugly.
I’m guessing Meghan was treated nastily during the wedding planning. They assumed they could save it between the relationships with his family and H&M’s willingness to work. But it became obvious that the royal family is racist to the core, won’t change, and won’t provide Harry or Meghan with any meaningful support and likely actively works against them.
The RR’s and BRF may have won the short game but they lost the long game. I think history will show that The standing of Britain has really fallen in the world- having just bullied the only bi-racial member of the BRF right out of the country.
It’s a shame- even though they’re very different I actually think both Kate and Meghan’s strengths and weaknesses complimented one another and both types are needed in the BRF. It speaks volumes that Kate didn’t reach out to Meghan to help her -having experienced the media nitpicking herself. Despite their personality differences they could have had a strong friendship based on facing up to the adversity and scrutiny of the BRF. All it would have taken was one photo up of the two of them having lunch during the whole Meghan made Kate cry feud and it would have put to bed so many rumors.
Are these idiots even remembering that they are the heads of something called the Commonwealth? Do they really think that trotting out 1 or 2 POCs to say “The royals arent racist” will do the trick? Do the royals REALLY think they can show up in Africa or Asia like all is normal?
If they give the Sussexes a good settlement, they can still use the Sussexes for the benefit of the RF. Right now, they are trying to actively push them completely out. If they do so, the Sussexes are completely on their own to do WHATEVER THEY WANT! They are rock stars! The world loves an underdog story! With Brexit on the horizon, royals who chose to walk away and take NOTHING will be seen as the champions! The royals are the easiest post-Brexit target ever! At this point, these idiots will be getting exactly what they deserve.
She had every right to leave. Good for her. Why would she want to stay in a toxic environment? I am sure it wasn’t just the British press as you stated.
I am happy for her, but I think she should go back from time to time. She has some initiatives she wanted to support in the UK and it would be fair to at least bring them to a meaningful end.
I’m not surprised and I can’t say that I blame her.
Predictable of course. The press is now attacking them for making staff be shuffled around and the same press will also attack them for retaining the same staff on standby even when they’re overseas because that is wasting taxpayer money. Take your pick! Never ending. They are obsessed with Meghan.