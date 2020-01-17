Duchess Meghan’s still-incomplete British citizenship might be in danger, oh noes

Omid Scobie had an in-depth piece about one of the Duchess of Sussex’s charity visits this week. Scobie spoke to some of the people at Justice for Girls, and he got some background on how her visit happened. One of Meghan’s aides contacted JFG and said that Meghan found their work “credible and compelling” and she wanted to learn more. Meghan spent an hour with the JFG people, sipping tea and listening to staffers. While the conversation was broad-ranging about environmental justice, global leadership, violence against girls and more, the JFG people said that Meghan had a particular interest in “Canada’s current and ongoing epidemic of violence against Indigenous girls and women, which has seen over 4,000 Indigenous women murdered or go missing across the country in the past 30 years.”
Personally, I think Meghan really and genuinely cares about all of the issues she’s been highlighting this week. I also think she’s giving the finger to royal reporters, the royal family and the British establishment. She’s showing them that they could have had a bad bitch but now it’s done and she’s not coming back. Further evidence? Meghan doesn’t give a f–k about her British citizenship.
She may be the Duchess of Sussex, but Meghan Markle has yet to be accepted for British citizenship — and Megxit may stop her from ever obtaining it, according to a report Thursday. The “Suits” star started the process toward getting a British passport soon after her May 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry, the sixth in line to the throne, according to The Times of London. She was bestowed her Duchess of Sussex title, and a year later gave birth to a royal baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — but still could not skip the normal process for citizenship, the report said.
Most crucially, her application relies on her spending most of her time in the UK — completely at odds with her widely reported plans to mostly skip Britain and instead settle in Canada and then eventually Los Angeles. “She may quickly run into trouble when calculating her permissible absences from the UK,” said an article in Free Movement, a website set up by immigration lawyer Colin Yeo.
Buckingham Palace has always stressed she would not get preferential treatment in the process, which requires her to have lived in the UK for five years before lodging an official application, the UK Times said. Once she applies, the rules state she must not have been out of the country for more than 270 days in the past three years, or 90 days in the previous year.
“She is going to be at the top end of that,” immigration lawyer Philip Trott told the paper. “There is no harm in being out, as long as you spend most of your time here. The advice we normally give to clients is that most of your time means six months and one day every year,” he said — far more than reports suggest the Duchess wants to spend in Blighty.
One solution would be if Harry landed a diplomatic role overseas — such as governor general of Canada — which would make all their time abroad count the same as being home in Britain. That is unlikely to fit with their stated goals for more independence, however. Either way, the duchess’ spokeswoman insisted to the paper, “There is no change in the fact that she is pursuing the path to British citizenship.”
The duchess’ spokeswoman insisted to the paper, “There is no change in the fact that she is pursuing the path to British citizenship.” Editor’s note: the duchess’s spokeswoman was making a “jerk off” motion when she said this. LOL. I mean, I’m sure Meghan has tons of lawyers working on many different aspects of this, from citizenship to taxes to titles to revenue streams. But if push comes to shove, Meghan is not broken up at the idea that OH NO, she might not become a British citizen.
The BRF really screwed the pooch here . It could have made concerted efforts to protect Meghan. Instead the stance is having high profile minority Brits say on camera there was no racism and visiting minority neighborhoods to wash off the stench. This may fly in the UK, but outside a lot of people are not fooled.
I don’t think the Brits get it: She’s not into you. Go abuse Kate.
Uh I hope you’re joshing. None of them should be abused but all of them can be fairly critiqued. Like Meghan said, she expected life to be difficult but she did not expect unfairness.
Meghan is literally the most hounded and talked about woman in the world right now. The media will come up with any and every conceivable angle to keep cashing in on her and Harry. And it really is asinine to write articles like this because the Sussexes have clearly thought this through and are aware of the impacts and what they need to do.
I love/hate the tone to this – it implies that her citizenship may be in danger and that she doesn’t understand that!!! I’m sure she completely understands that. If she wants to be a British citizen, she is going to follow the rules to become a British citizen. People keep underestimating her and act like she doesn’t know what she’s doing. She does.
I doubt she cares about her British citizenship….
I have no idea how these things work so question: does she even need it anymore? Or will a work visa suffice?
I have the same question. What if she doesn’t? I’m a EU citizen in UK and even with Brexit I’m not so worried. I don’t know about USA citizens and how it would affect her. So if anyone does…
I think she will keep pursuing the citizenship but it’s not that big of a deal for her and she is not desperate for it. The British royal family look so bad to the rest of the world right now. I notice they have gone dark, almost like they move as a pack. Eugenie hasn’t posted to IG in a while, no news on Bea’s wedding date, generally all is quiet on the western front.
She’s married into the Royal Family so regardless of the courtiers deep commitment to ineptitude, it will get done.
I don’t know why but “deep commitment to ineptitude” made me really chuckle. Perfect descritpion!
It sums up so much about them, lol.
Hahah it’s in their LinkedIn description.
The guy with the job of promoting England overseas, is saying it’s a tough sell now to the rest of the world.
Are Cain and Kate not enough to handle a reception at Buck Palace for investing in Africa, that they had to rope in Edward and Sophie to help out.
She’s an American citizen, living in Canada without Visa, while applying for dual-British citizenship?
I mean it would be odd for a member of the British Royal Family to not be a citizen. Just as it would for any government official not to be a citizen to the county they represent. But watching people around me game the system with their immigration lawyers, Ive learned money and loopholes can make the citizenship issues the rest of us face go away.
she’s been papped driving herself around in vancouver. i think she’s loving being free again, and will not be broken up by not becoming a UK citizen.
Her British citizenship application is bolstered by the fact that she is the mother of a British citizen.
Rules here are that any children born here in the UK who is acknowledge (meaning they are listed in the child’s birth certificate) by their biological UK citizen father automatically becomes a UK citizen.