Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez make their red carpet couple debut in Mumbai, India

Almost one year ago exactly, Jeff Bezos’ affair with Lauren Sanchez was outed by the National Enquirer in what was one of the most curious media-money-political scandals of the year. I won’t relitigate all of that, suffice to say that Bezos quickly divorced his wife of 25 years and he’s madly in love with his mistress-turned-jumpoff-turned-girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. They’ve been seen all over the world in the past year, vacationing in Europe and sitting in the Royal Box at the All-England Club for the men’s final at Wimbledon.

We kept waiting for them to make their red carpet couple debut, thinking that they would perhaps attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party, or maybe one of the glitzy awards shows together. But it didn’t happen last year, and it finally happened this week – they attended a big launch event for Amazon Prime in Mumbai, India. Bezos is apparently really trying to ingratiate himself to India, the Indian people and Indian businesses. He wore a suit made by an Indian designer, as did Lauren. I mean… imagine being the richest man in the world and falling deeply and profoundly in love with a woman who has messed with her face so badly, she looks like a cartoon Joker. She’s got a bangin’ body though.

As for the business side of this appearance, Buzzfeed had a great rundown on Bezos’ moves. He promises to invest $1 billion in the Indian economy and help local Indian businesses export their goods on a global scale through Amazon. Indian businesses are not buying it, and they’re convinced that their brick-and-mortar businesses will suffer because of Amazon’s deep discounts. They’re right to be worried.

13 Responses to “Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez make their red carpet couple debut in Mumbai, India”

  1. Lurker says:
    January 17, 2020 at 9:42 am

    Yikes. But I low key respect the man, he could have any woman and he chose ktla’s lauren Sanchez. Her face tho 😬

    Reply
  2. Veronica S. says:
    January 17, 2020 at 9:45 am

    I feel vaguely guilty judging by looks, but like…that is all choice what she did to her face. All I see is plastic from face to tits. When I look at pictures of Bezos’s ex-wife, I’m just baffled.

    Anybody seeing what Amazon has done to American markets and workers would be very, very stupid to get into bed with Bezos.

    Reply
  3. Ravensdaughter says:
    January 17, 2020 at 9:45 am

    I appreciate the deference to Indian designers, but the combination together is migraine inducing.
    Yes, her face is messed up, but her body is indeed bangin’. This is straight up infatuation for Bezos, at least for now.
    I hate the guy-I live in Seattle and he exerts his iron will over our city-but I almost feel sorry for him in this case.

    Reply
  4. RoyalBlue says:
    January 17, 2020 at 9:46 am

    Why did she do that to herself. It must be some sort of compulsion of wealthy women to combat the anxiety that comes with aging.

    Reply
  5. carmen says:
    January 17, 2020 at 9:49 am

    Whenever I see her I am reminded of Donald Trump Jr’s new girlfriend, Kimberly?

    Reply
  6. Madi says:
    January 17, 2020 at 9:49 am

    I just don’t understand this choice. She may be a lovely person, but she looks like a complete bimbo. I am also not sure about the “killer figure.” Sure, fake boobs and all, but I saw some pap shots of them this summer, and I hate to say it, but her figure looks a little dumpy. :/

    http://www.justjared.com/photo-gallery/4333334/jeff-bezos-vacation-with-lauren-sanchez-scooter-braun-10/

    Reply
  7. vertes says:
    January 17, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Sanchez’s revealing attire is disrespectful of Indian culture. Bad choice, imho.

    Reply
  8. BlueSky says:
    January 17, 2020 at 9:53 am

    Sorry, not sorry, but she was definitely a downgrade.

    Reply
  9. Ninab says:
    January 17, 2020 at 9:55 am

    They are both walking physical manifestations of midlife crises. He needs to chill out on the hgh and testosterone and Botox and she needs to stop effing up her face. They’re messy on every level.

    Reply
  10. lucy2 says:
    January 17, 2020 at 10:08 am

    …her face…
    Why do people do that to themselves?

    Reply

