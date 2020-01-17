Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez make their red carpet couple debut in Mumbai, India

Embed from Getty Images

Almost one year ago exactly, Jeff Bezos’ affair with Lauren Sanchez was outed by the National Enquirer in what was one of the most curious media-money-political scandals of the year. I won’t relitigate all of that, suffice to say that Bezos quickly divorced his wife of 25 years and he’s madly in love with his mistress-turned-jumpoff-turned-girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. They’ve been seen all over the world in the past year, vacationing in Europe and sitting in the Royal Box at the All-England Club for the men’s final at Wimbledon.

We kept waiting for them to make their red carpet couple debut, thinking that they would perhaps attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party, or maybe one of the glitzy awards shows together. But it didn’t happen last year, and it finally happened this week – they attended a big launch event for Amazon Prime in Mumbai, India. Bezos is apparently really trying to ingratiate himself to India, the Indian people and Indian businesses. He wore a suit made by an Indian designer, as did Lauren. I mean… imagine being the richest man in the world and falling deeply and profoundly in love with a woman who has messed with her face so badly, she looks like a cartoon Joker. She’s got a bangin’ body though.

As for the business side of this appearance, Buzzfeed had a great rundown on Bezos’ moves. He promises to invest $1 billion in the Indian economy and help local Indian businesses export their goods on a global scale through Amazon. Indian businesses are not buying it, and they’re convinced that their brick-and-mortar businesses will suffer because of Amazon’s deep discounts. They’re right to be worried.

