Karlie Kloss: ‘I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020′

One of the best moments/memes of the past few months was the absolutely GOLDEN shade aimed at Karlie Kloss by one of the Project Runway contestants. Contestant Tyler Neasloney knew he was about to be cut from the competition, so when Karlie Kloss sniped about she would never wear his dress creation, he sniped right back “not even to dinner with the Kushners?” Her face in that moment was EPIC. It just served as a reminder for all of the kids out there: Karlie Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner. Karlie and Ivanka Trump are sisters-in-law. Karlie is forever associated with the criminal Kushner family and the treasonous Trumps. But Karlie wants us to know that she’s a good Democrat. She appeared on Watch What Happens Live and had this to say to Andy Cohen:

On the “dinner with the Kushners” shade on Project Runway: “I was honored to be one of the first memes of the decade…. Honestly, the real tragedy of this whole thing is that no one is talking about how terrible that dress was. That’s why he went home. I would not wear that dress to any dinner.” On her political views: “Andy, I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics… I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.” She’s pro-choice: “I’m very passionate about different issues, you know, women’s reproductive health. I’m very involved with Planned Parenthood, as are you. Next time we’re both home in St. Louis you should come volunteer with me,” she told host Andy Cohen. Her relationship with Joshua Kushner: “I met my man in 2012. I was 19 years old. It was 2012, it was a different world. My man and I have been through a lot together and I’m so proud that he’s my partner. It has not been easy, but it’s worth it and I would make that similar decision a million times again.”

I feel blah about this. I mean, sure, it’s nice that she votes for Democrats, and no one can help it if their family members are MAGA trash. This is one of those cases where it feels like Karlie is doing the polite thing by not “rocking the boat” and really speaking out about her treasonous in-laws, when she could actually be doing the “rude” thing and say publicly “actually, my sister-in-law is f–king trash and I want nothing to do with any of them except my husband.”