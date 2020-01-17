Jessica Biel is ‘still upset’ with Justin Timberlake following his ‘cheating’ incident

Just before Thanksgiving last year, Justin Timberlake was photographed drunk off his ass and getting handsy with his costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans. People were not surprised, given that Justin has, historically, been a cheater in all of his relationships. We talked about it and it was a big story on the weekend it broke and then people enjoyed their Thanksgiving holiday and kind of forgot about it. Then Justin had to remind everyone about it by issuing a public apology to Jessica Biel a week later, and then there were all of the follow-up stories wherein “sources” made it sound like “Justin is a cheater” was the biggest gossip story to ever break. So what’s new? Jessica and Justin just can’t help but remind us AGAIN that he cheated on her and it’s such a big gossip story!

The new normal? Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are trying to focus on their family following the “Man of the Woods” singer’s PDA scandal in November. The 7th Heaven alum, 37, is “still upset with Justin,” who was photographed getting cozy with his costar in New Orleans, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should,” the source adds. “He promised that he would be more involved with their family and she doesn’t feel like he’s doing that.” But another source close to the couple tells Us that “Jessica and Justin are not in a tense place at all.” The pair, who were spotted in public together on Wednesday, January 8, for the first time since the scandal broke, have been making their relationship a priority after the singer, 38, was photographed holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans two months ago. Following the holidays, The Sinner actress and “Sexyback” singer reconnected with a staycation, Us reported on Saturday, January, 11. They spent time together with their 4-year-old son, Silas, at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. “They had lunch at Wolfgang Puck at the hotel earlier in the week,” a source told Us. “They also had dinner there with friends the other night.” The insider revealed that the duo “kept to themselves” while dining out. “Justin had his attention focused on Jessica.” Despite working on their relationship in the wake of the Trolls actor’s indiscretion, a source told Us on January 3, that Biel is “still not happy about the situation, but they’re OK as of now.”

I mean, I’m sure there are some people (??) concerned about this couple, and maybe there are a few people who are, like, enthralled with the drama of it? Will Justin and Jessica stay together? Of course they will – Jessica is very happy with Justin and this is what she’s always wanted, to be married to a “big celebrity,” she’s practically said that before. But sure, she’ll also grumble about it and make him perform some public declarations of love and guilt. I still say that Jessica has never had any illusions about who she’s married to though.