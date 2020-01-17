Jessica Biel is ‘still upset’ with Justin Timberlake following his ‘cheating’ incident

Nominated for BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION for her role in "The Sinner," actress Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake attend the 75th Annual Golden Globes Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Just before Thanksgiving last year, Justin Timberlake was photographed drunk off his ass and getting handsy with his costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans. People were not surprised, given that Justin has, historically, been a cheater in all of his relationships. We talked about it and it was a big story on the weekend it broke and then people enjoyed their Thanksgiving holiday and kind of forgot about it. Then Justin had to remind everyone about it by issuing a public apology to Jessica Biel a week later, and then there were all of the follow-up stories wherein “sources” made it sound like “Justin is a cheater” was the biggest gossip story to ever break. So what’s new? Jessica and Justin just can’t help but remind us AGAIN that he cheated on her and it’s such a big gossip story!

The new normal? Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are trying to focus on their family following the “Man of the Woods” singer’s PDA scandal in November. The 7th Heaven alum, 37, is “still upset with Justin,” who was photographed getting cozy with his costar in New Orleans, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“He has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should,” the source adds. “He promised that he would be more involved with their family and she doesn’t feel like he’s doing that.” But another source close to the couple tells Us that “Jessica and Justin are not in a tense place at all.”

The pair, who were spotted in public together on Wednesday, January 8, for the first time since the scandal broke, have been making their relationship a priority after the singer, 38, was photographed holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans two months ago. Following the holidays, The Sinner actress and “Sexyback” singer reconnected with a staycation, Us reported on Saturday, January, 11. They spent time together with their 4-year-old son, Silas, at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

“They had lunch at Wolfgang Puck at the hotel earlier in the week,” a source told Us. “They also had dinner there with friends the other night.” The insider revealed that the duo “kept to themselves” while dining out. “Justin had his attention focused on Jessica.”

Despite working on their relationship in the wake of the Trolls actor’s indiscretion, a source told Us on January 3, that Biel is “still not happy about the situation, but they’re OK as of now.”

I mean, I’m sure there are some people (??) concerned about this couple, and maybe there are a few people who are, like, enthralled with the drama of it? Will Justin and Jessica stay together? Of course they will – Jessica is very happy with Justin and this is what she’s always wanted, to be married to a “big celebrity,” she’s practically said that before. But sure, she’ll also grumble about it and make him perform some public declarations of love and guilt. I still say that Jessica has never had any illusions about who she’s married to though.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE and wife JESSICA BIEL during red carpet arrivals for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Credit Image: © Kevin Sullivan via ZUMA Wire)

  1. McMom says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:32 am

    I have never understood his appeal. He looks like a weasel.

    • Joanna says:
      January 17, 2020 at 7:36 am

      I also have never gotten it.

    • Lucy2 says:
      January 17, 2020 at 8:01 am

      Me either.

      I can’t believe they keep dragging the story back into the press! I don’t think anyone really cares.

      • AnnaKist says:
        January 17, 2020 at 8:34 am

        I don’t keep up with their lives, but are they likely to be in the news for anything else, such as new movies, music etc.? Eh, it’s probable she’ll be upset about this for a while yet, but she’ll stick with him and they’ll give this an airing from time to time, until they announce they’re renewing their marriage vows in a lavish ceremony and/or they’re awaiting another child…

  2. Jane Doe says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:44 am

    I can’t stand people who are desperately into ANY attention, including negative attention. It’s creepy. Their kid will see and learn this behaviour.

  3. Tila says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:49 am

    They are seriously overestimating how much people give a crap about them. They are two washed up celebrities who have had their time in the limelight. Either break up stop pushing these pathetic stories.

  4. Originaltessa says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:49 am

    I would laugh so hard if she divorced him. But, she won’t.

  5. LadyLou says:
    January 17, 2020 at 8:03 am

    He has always been a cheater and narcissist. HE sang while Jessica walked down the aisle, HE jumped over her on the PEOPLE cover of their wedding, in his song Mirrors dedicated to Biel he says: It‘s like you’re my mirror, I couldn’t get any bigger with anyone beside me *shakes head*.. And he was always into dark skinned beauties, there were pics of him being really close with another lady years ago, when he was with Biel.

  6. Flamingo says:
    January 17, 2020 at 8:04 am

    I’ve always thought this was a marriage of convenience. It was easier to just get married than for them to part and get back out there. I think Jessica enjoys the boost that it gave her career, not that she has much of one anymore, and Justin liked the wholesome image it helped him portray.

  7. Mia4s says:
    January 17, 2020 at 8:04 am

    Good news Justin! Her most recent show has been cancelled so Jessica will be free to travel and be with you all the time! Yep, lots of togetherness. Isn’t that great Justin?…..Justin?….huh where’d he go?

  8. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    January 17, 2020 at 8:08 am

    This is the most boring celebrity “cheating scandal” In the history of celeb cheating scandals.

  9. Sarah says:
    January 17, 2020 at 8:17 am

    Jessica is like a very budget version of Jennifer Garner during her marriage to Sadfleck, and even then, people got tired of their antics. Jess, honey, nobody care about Justin cheating, not even you if you are honest with yourself.

  10. Sarah says:
    January 17, 2020 at 8:18 am

    Do you need some attention guys? GAWD.

    This story is a bowl of plain, cold oatmeal that they are microwaving to hell and back.

