Justin Timberlake knows Jessica Biel ‘doesn’t deserve any of this & that he messed up’

As we all know, Justin Timberlake couldn’t help but remind us that he got drunk and got handsy with his costar Alisha Wainwright. The incident happened in New Orleans, at a bar in the French Quarter, and JT and Alisha were holding hands and at one point, she had her hand on his thigh, and they looked very flirty and touchy. He also looked visibly drunk. We know all of this because there were photos and a video. It’s not idle gossip. It’s evidential gossip. Anyway, that happened the weekend before Thanksgiving. We got through a whole-ass holiday and completely forgot about it before Justin reminded us by posting his “apology” on Instagram Tuesday evening. So what was behind the apology? Why publicly apologize to his wife for this, as opposed to, you know, working sh-t out privately? A source spilled all to E! News:
Justin Timberlake is taking the steps to put those eyebrow-raising photos behind him. Late last month, the Grammy winner made headlines when photos emerged of him and Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright holding hands and getting questionably touchy during an outing with the cast and crew in New Orleans. While sources told E! News “there is absolutely nothing going on between them,” Timberlake broke his silence on the situation on Wednesday with a public apology to his longtime wife, Jessica Biel, and his family.
“He feels terrible that this happened and for putting Jessica through the public scrutiny,” a source said of the star. “He knows she doesn’t deserve any of this and that he messed up.”
According to the source, Timberlake “hopes by addressing what happened and apologizing to her publicly that they can put this behind them and start to move on. Justin feels like the story isn’t dying and hopes this will be the end of it. He always tries to keep his private life private, but he knows he made a big mistake in public and now has to own up to it.”
In regard to their 7-year marriage, “Nobody is going anywhere, but it’s definitely had an effect on their marriage and her trust in him,” the source noted. “Even if nothing more happened than what was in the photos, what he did was highly inappropriate.”
Timberlake’s rep could not be reached for comment.
I always love it when an outlet gets some dishy exclusive from someone deep within a celebrity’s camp and then they end the article with “so-and-so’s rep could not be reached for comment.” Just so we’re clear, Justin’s rep went to E! and asked them to print this follow-up. As for the quotes… “He knows she doesn’t deserve any of this”…? So it would have been cool for him to cheat if she did “deserve” it? Huh. “Justin feels like the story isn’t dying”…? The story was dead. It was dead before Thanksgiving even, and I truly forgot about that sh-t this week. The rest of it… I guess Jessica was legit pissed. I would have been too! And I guess she was like “motherf–ker, APOLOGIZE TO ME and let everyone know you apologized to me.”
He is a ramen headed douche-noodle, but while he is out there apologizing he should give Britney and Janet a quick call. Maybe call in a medium and apologize to Prince too.
Divorce countdown starting in 10, 9, 8, 7, 6,……
If I was her I’d take him to the cleaners pronto.
He has no respect for Jessica, drunk or not he knew he was on an open balcony surrounded by coworkers and people watching from the street. He’s been famous for over 20 years, he knows how this works by now. Imagine what they did in private if that’s how they acted in public. I do feel bad for Jessica, he’s such a douche.
He does look like he wanted to be found.
Loads of famous people have side pieces and it’s always very underground unless, like Jay Z, until they get outed by their wives.
Yes, I think she’s making him do this. She insisted he publically bow and scrape for her forgiveness and tell everyone he’s not worthy of such a queen. I can’t stand either of them, so forgive me if I sound unfeeling. I also suspect they are going to destroy Alisha’s career. You need a devil here. You have; The Suffering Wife. The Loving Husband Who Made A Mistake.
You know what the story needs, right? Yeah.
I have thought this myself- Alisha was also in the wrong, but she is going to get destroyed. She doesn’t have the name recognition or star power to withstand whatever they do to her.
I think the mental gymnastics he is doing to say what he did was inappropriate and disrespectful, but also he didn’t really do anything, is pretty funny. I’m pretty sure she wanted him to publicly apologize to her. but now the story isn’t going away because he’s dredged it all back up again.
All of what you wrote-what he did was inappropriate and disrespectful but he didn’t really do anything…and then he has the gall to plug the movie he’s filming. It’s a hot mess of a press release, he clearly wrote it himself. It speaks volumes that his PR co. didn’t clean it up and let it go out like that.
Sure blame the alcohol. Blame everyone, but yourself. He got caught, so he has to publicly apologize. Who knows what was going on before that night. Cheating is a calculated move. There is no excuse for cheating. Nothing from Wainwright’s camp yet. Isn’t she married?
The top pic is just perfect. That is all.
It is and it epitomizes their general vibe. They have never seeem to be a couple, just two people who happen to be married to each other.
I can’t say I blame her for making him do this public apology stuff.
If he’s going to embarrass her publicly, he should have to grovel publicly as well.
Hmmm… I can’t help but wonder if this is all some publicity stunt to generate buzz around whatever this movie is that he is shooting. I mean maybe not, but this whole situation seems so…. planned.
She has got to be pissed out of her mind, I know I’d be mortified. I think he’s trying to be publicly contrite because shes …who knows what. Honestly for me this would be separation worthy at a minimum. Even knowing it happened would be bad enough but everyone else knowing too takes it to even worse a level. I feel really bad for her. Goddamn.
I for sure would leave my husband over this, he wouldn’t be able to convince me there wasn’t more going on. No doubt Justin slept with this woman, or at least tried to.
They’ll either be divorced or have another kid in a year. I don’t usually second-guess people’s reproductive choices, but Jessica has been working the mommy lifestyle angle for a while, so it surprised me that there hasn’t been a follow-up kid. Although she was on that mini-series that got pretty good reviews, so maybe she’s chosen to concentrate on work….