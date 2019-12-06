Princess Eugenie has been working & partying at Art Basel in Miami this week

Princess Eugenie has been publicly silent with everything that’s gone on around her father in the past month. Her older sister Beatrice got thrown under the royal bus quite thoroughly, and it’s my belief that the only way Beatrice will be allowed to have any kind of royal wedding is if she marries Edo Mapelli Mozzi in a Windsor Castle closet with no photographer. Eugenie didn’t get thrown under the bus though, and I wonder why that is. My feeling is that maybe Eugenie understood how bad her father’s interview was and she’s been trying to figure out her next step, what it means for her future in the family. Plus, Eugenie has a legit job – she’s a director with Hauser & Wirth’s London gallery. Eugenie is also in Miami for Art Basel this week.

Her royal father, Prince Andrew, is embroiled in one of the biggest scandals of the century — but apparently, it’s business as usual for Princess Eugenie. The British royal was seen at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Wednesday ahead of the official opening of Art Basel, Page Six is told. Eugenie — who is a director at prestigious Brit gallery Hauser & Wirth — jetted out amid her dad’s crisis. A spy said, “Eugenie comes to Art Basel every year. She’s got a really high-powered job — she has work to do.” In past years, Eugenie, who’s married to Jack Brooksbank, has been seen out and about at Basel, posing with famous names from former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan to Keanu Reeves.

Page Six had a second story, with another sighting of Beatrice at a “Dom Pérignon-fueled bash called ‘The Last Supper’ at hotelier Alan Faena’s mansion.” Eugenie “spent her time with a group of pals by the pool sipping drinks and taking a puff of a cigarette.” An eyewitness said: “She wasn’t being wild or anything, no one really noticed her. She seemed to be having a nice time chatting with her friends. At one point Paris Hilton joined their group.At some point bodyguards blocked off her area, but for most of the night, her space was free to any revelers.” It must have been nice for her to get out of Britain for a week and party in Miami for “work.” And it probably WAS work – I would imagine all of the major galleries sent representatives to Art Basel.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are sticking together as their dad Prince Andrew’s association with Jeffrey Epstein continues to make headlines. “Eugenie and Beatrice are really upset. They believe their dad made a huge mistake in judgment ever being associated to Jeffrey Epstein,” a source reveals exclusively on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast. “The girls are leaning on each other and are being really supportive of their dad and also understand that this is something that is going to change how he is able to perform his duties moving forward. They understand the forever consequences of it.”

Yeah… as much as we want to treat Beatrice and Eugenie like a unit, this might be the point where they begin to diverge significantly. It was clear that Buckingham Palace courtiers had no qualms about throwing Beatrice under the bus, but Eugenie still feels “protected” somehow. I think it’s very interesting that Eugenie hasn’t been seen at Windsor to visit her dad (while Beatrice has). Hm.