Owen Wilson pays $25K a month in child support for the daughter he’s never met

This year, I’ve been seeing a lot of photos of Owen Wilson on various film sets. It’s unusual because I’ve never really considered him to be the kind of actor who likes to work on back-to-back films, and he seems to like to do a variety of studio and indie films, but he’s worked on several studio projects as of late. It truly just occurred to me just now, today: he’s making money because he’s got to support all of the kids he keeps having with current or ex-girlfriends. Owen has two sons with former girlfriends, and last year, another one of his exes welcomed a baby daughter named Lyla. Owen made his ex, Varunie, take a paternity test while she was pregnant, and Lyla is his. But he doesn’t want to know the child or be in Lyla’s life whatsoever. The child is about 14 months old now, and Owen has never met her. But at least he’s paying child support:
Owen Wilson reportedly pays $25,000 (£19,000) a month in child support for the baby girl he has never met. The Cars voice actor welcomed a daughter, Lyla Aranya Wilson, in 2018 with on-and-off lover Varunie Vongsvirates and new court documents seen by Radar Online revealed that he pays $25,000 a month for the little girl’s upkeep.
The 51-year-old actor demanded a DNA test when Vongsvirates claimed he was the father of her child, and the test came back positive. Documents reveal he made a one-off payment of $70,000 to the mother to cover a night nurse, labour coach and Vongsvirates’ legal fees, and regularly pays the monthly amount of the mother. On the documents he reportedly checked the ‘none’ box under visitation rights but agreed to add Lyla, now one, to his Screen Actors Guild medical insurance. The pair dated for five years before they split for good in 2018.
I mean… at least he’s paying, I guess. Don’t give him a cookie for truly doing the bare minimum though. What bugs is that Owen is actually in his sons’ lives, probably not consistently, but he sees his sons and he spends time with them here and there. But his daughter will grow up without knowing him. As for men who have children with multiple baby mamas… we should call it something, like Jude Law Syndrome…? I feel like Owen is just taking a lot of jobs now to pay all of these child support payments.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Why would she give her his last name. He’s nobody to her. I mean I can guess the reasons besides that fact her own last name is a lot but still. Eff that douche. Integrity above money.
yeah I never understood why women give their children the last names of the father’s who didn’t even bother stick around. Like a child with the same last name is going to convince that deadbeat that he needs to step it up and be a real parent.
I know one woman who decided to change her last name to her mothers maiden name when she turned 21, then her mother changed her name back to her maiden name. her father left them when she was young and never bothered to keep in touch. So why keep the name of that loser.
You’re right on the money, Kaiser! Bare minimum indeed. Sad for the baby girl though.
I mean … idk how to feel about it. He and his girlfriends, flings, whatever should have had adult conversations about contraception. But it’s the woman’s choice to decide what to do with her body. If he didn’t want more kids of course he should have ya know … made sure that wasn’t happening. But if she made an independent decision to keep the child and they weren’t in a serious relationship …. he’s within his rights to not want a relationship? It’s icky, I can never imagine feeling that way or doing that.
Jude Law, Hugh Grant, Owen Wilson. Same kind of dudes.
That bugs me too. He probably took no responsibility for birth control so that’s on him, but where was the conversation about having kids? FFS it’s 2019. We’ve stripped down the stigmas but the other side is we don’t get to treat the guy like a cad if he doesn’t want kids and she has one anyway. It’s her choice. And it’s his.
Hugh Grant is messy, but at least he’s involved with all his kids.
$25k/month = $300,000 year. 18 years is $5.4 million. When he clearly has no interest in actually being a parent.
A vasectomy is a LOT cheaper, Owen.
Fking A it is.
I was going to write the same!
So I obviously know birth control isnt full proof but it seems like condoms gave gone out of fashion
Bare minimum definitely but its sad that compared to the other baby daddy deadbeats that’s such a big plus. Honestly, if he didn’t want anymore kids, he knows what to do (vasectomy). Otherwise, birth control isn’t 100%. It sucks that he can’t take responsibility beyond just paying up, but maybe he just doesn’t like babies so she’s better off letting her mom make the decisions without having to consult him. And we can hope when the child is older, he takes more of an interest, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.
My question (which is awful I know) is what was the relationship between Owen & Lyla’s mother? He was with the mother of his son’s for sometime. Was this a one night stand or I hardly knew you? Seriously this is an adult so be more protective. I remember when Linda Evangelista started dating the man Salma Hayek is married too. She became pregnant fairly quickly (of course he is a billionaire & immediately claimed her hardly knew her & that is why she “ got herself” pregnant, as if that is how it happened & she did this alone!)
If this was a short relationship maybe he has the same ridiculous notion. Or maybe he is a bit of a jerk. Happy news on the Linda’s son, after years of being ignored by his father, Salma stepped in & now the boy shares time with his dad. Maybe Owen will come around but a 25K monthly price tag might be coloring his judgment at the moment.
They dated (on and off) for years. He broke it off with her for good when she was pregnant
I don’t think he was in a serious relationship with the mother of his sons either, at least not the 2nd son. I don’t really follow him, but I distinctly recall seeing pics of him making out with another woman, while the mother of his 2nd child was pregnant. Also IIRC his first 2 children were born within a couple of years of each other.
I don’t know why he chose to be involved with his older 2 children and not his youngest, but I honestly don’t think it has anything to do with the seriousness of his relationships with the mothers. Maybe he gets along with the other mothers better. But it doesn’t seem like he was any more commited to them.
Imagine how much money he could save himself and emotional trauma he could save an innocent child if he had simply gotten a damn vasectomy.
I saw a comment somewhere about his right to never meet his child. No and no. The damage of growing up knowing your father wants nothing to do with you is huge. Also, he made her and it is his job to raise her. I’m so fed up with people defending this. Abandoning your children is horrendous. If you are adult to have sex, be adult to parent . Irresponsible jerk, money means NOTHING, specially if you are rich.
A condom or vasectomy would have been cheaper.