Owen Wilson pays $25K a month in child support for the daughter he’s never met

This year, I’ve been seeing a lot of photos of Owen Wilson on various film sets. It’s unusual because I’ve never really considered him to be the kind of actor who likes to work on back-to-back films, and he seems to like to do a variety of studio and indie films, but he’s worked on several studio projects as of late. It truly just occurred to me just now, today: he’s making money because he’s got to support all of the kids he keeps having with current or ex-girlfriends. Owen has two sons with former girlfriends, and last year, another one of his exes welcomed a baby daughter named Lyla. Owen made his ex, Varunie, take a paternity test while she was pregnant, and Lyla is his. But he doesn’t want to know the child or be in Lyla’s life whatsoever. The child is about 14 months old now, and Owen has never met her. But at least he’s paying child support:

Owen Wilson reportedly pays $25,000 (£19,000) a month in child support for the baby girl he has never met. The Cars voice actor welcomed a daughter, Lyla Aranya Wilson, in 2018 with on-and-off lover Varunie Vongsvirates and new court documents seen by Radar Online revealed that he pays $25,000 a month for the little girl’s upkeep. The 51-year-old actor demanded a DNA test when Vongsvirates claimed he was the father of her child, and the test came back positive. Documents reveal he made a one-off payment of $70,000 to the mother to cover a night nurse, labour coach and Vongsvirates’ legal fees, and regularly pays the monthly amount of the mother. On the documents he reportedly checked the ‘none’ box under visitation rights but agreed to add Lyla, now one, to his Screen Actors Guild medical insurance. The pair dated for five years before they split for good in 2018.

I mean… at least he’s paying, I guess. Don’t give him a cookie for truly doing the bare minimum though. What bugs is that Owen is actually in his sons’ lives, probably not consistently, but he sees his sons and he spends time with them here and there. But his daughter will grow up without knowing him. As for men who have children with multiple baby mamas… we should call it something, like Jude Law Syndrome…? I feel like Owen is just taking a lot of jobs now to pay all of these child support payments.