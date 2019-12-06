Justin Hartley blindsided his wife with divorce papers and she’s in shock

Embed from Getty Images

We haven’t been following This is Us actor Justin Hartley’s divorce because who cares, really? He’s a tv actor we don’t usually pay attention to and his marriage ended after two years, it happens all the time. Only his wife, Chrishell Stause, is making it clear that Justin completely blindsided her by filing for divorce. After she got served, she filed a response in which she did not agree with his separation date of July. In fact TMZ notes that they were seen out together just a week before he filed for divorce! A photo from that appearance, taken November 14th, is above. What’s more is that Chrishell gave some sourced quotes to People indicating that the divorce filing was a complete surprise to her.

Chrishell just filed her response to Justin’s divorce petition and, according to the docs — obtained by TMZ — she’s listing their date of separation as Nov. 22, 2019 … literally the day Justin ran to court and filed his petition. Meanwhile, he says they separated on July 8, 2019 … which seemed crazy because we’d seen them out together multiple times since then, most recently in November — just a week before his divorce filing.

[From TMZ]

People Magazine has sourced quotes explaining how Chrishell is taking everything.

“Chrishell moved out of the house today that she shared with Justin. She is still in shock,” a source tells PEOPLE. “There are so many things that she doesn’t understand. They don’t even agree on their separation date. It’s just a strange situation. But what she can do? She has no choice but to move on.” A source recently told PEOPLE Stause, 38, didn’t see the split coming and is “still reeling.” “Yes, they’d had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things,” the source said. “He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.”

[From People]

This is Hartley’s second marriage. His first marriage was to Lindsay Korman of Passions from 2004 to 2012 and they have a 15-year-old daughter together. (I got all that from the People article honestly.) How much of an emotionally unavailable narcissist do you have to be to just surprise your spouse with divorce papers and not have a discussion with them or break up in person like an adult? Many people, particularly men, lack the emotional maturity to sit down and have a conversation about relationship issues. I hope that women considering dating Hartley google the sh-t out of him and decide he’s not worth it. Yes he’s hot but he is in no way equipped to be in an adult relationship. Also, I like that Chrishell’s response is that “she has no choice but to move on.” And up. I mean you can only go up from that guy.

October 5th:

November 14th.

Also, he listed their separation as July but they even went to the Emmys together in September!

