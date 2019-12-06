Justin Hartley blindsided his wife with divorce papers and she’s in shock

Embed from Getty Images
We haven’t been following This is Us actor Justin Hartley’s divorce because who cares, really? He’s a tv actor we don’t usually pay attention to and his marriage ended after two years, it happens all the time. Only his wife, Chrishell Stause, is making it clear that Justin completely blindsided her by filing for divorce. After she got served, she filed a response in which she did not agree with his separation date of July. In fact TMZ notes that they were seen out together just a week before he filed for divorce! A photo from that appearance, taken November 14th, is above. What’s more is that Chrishell gave some sourced quotes to People indicating that the divorce filing was a complete surprise to her.
Chrishell just filed her response to Justin’s divorce petition and, according to the docs — obtained by TMZ — she’s listing their date of separation as Nov. 22, 2019 … literally the day Justin ran to court and filed his petition.
Meanwhile, he says they separated on July 8, 2019 … which seemed crazy because we’d seen them out together multiple times since then, most recently in November — just a week before his divorce filing.
People Magazine has sourced quotes explaining how Chrishell is taking everything.
“Chrishell moved out of the house today that she shared with Justin. She is still in shock,” a source tells PEOPLE. “There are so many things that she doesn’t understand. They don’t even agree on their separation date. It’s just a strange situation. But what she can do? She has no choice but to move on.”
A source recently told PEOPLE Stause, 38, didn’t see the split coming and is “still reeling.”
“Yes, they’d had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things,” the source said. “He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.”
This is Hartley’s second marriage. His first marriage was to Lindsay Korman of Passions from 2004 to 2012 and they have a 15-year-old daughter together. (I got all that from the People article honestly.) How much of an emotionally unavailable narcissist do you have to be to just surprise your spouse with divorce papers and not have a discussion with them or break up in person like an adult? Many people, particularly men, lack the emotional maturity to sit down and have a conversation about relationship issues. I hope that women considering dating Hartley google the sh-t out of him and decide he’s not worth it. Yes he’s hot but he is in no way equipped to be in an adult relationship. Also, I like that Chrishell’s response is that “she has no choice but to move on.” And up. I mean you can only go up from that guy.
October 5th:
Embed from Getty Images
November 14th.
Embed from Getty Images
Also, he listed their separation as July but they even went to the Emmys together in September!
Embed from Getty Images
Didn’t he cheat on the last wife with this wife? Or am I imagining that?
I hadn’t heard that, but it wouldn’t surprise me. I was a huge Passions fan. Anyone else? Lindsay Korman was the bomb as Theresa and I wish she’d had Justin’s good luck with career rather than him.
Passions was crazy. You’re right, Teresa Lopez-Fitzgerald was awesome, lol. It was often very stupid but I miss it.
If he’s religious, he’s probably used the first known date someone had intimate relations outside of marriage; at least that’s how its done in Canada.
If he’s being a jerk, he’s probably using the divorce filings to let Chrishell know that he knows what she did on that date (i.e. have a fling).
Take your pick, b/c I know nothing about Justin Hartley.
I actually heard that rumor too. I just think if she cheated he’d let it be known through “sources” and she wouldn’t be playing the hurt party card, but who knows
Oooooh yes he might know (or think he knows) about a fling she may have had on that date.
Honestly that reminds me of a thing my first husband would have done. He was a serial cheater(I didn’t know until later), and he constantly accused me of cheating (I didn’t). He got another woman pregnant while we were married and when I found out had the gaul to blame me because he ‘knew’ I cheated with a coworker. He claimed ‘people’ told him. Didn’t happen. Therefore it was all my fault he cheated… idiot.
So if Justin is like him, he’s the actual cheater looking to get out, but needs it to be her fault. Maybe her phone died that day so he’s gonna be like I know you turned it off to cheat!!! These kinds of men will do crazy shit like that.
Definitely a dick move, but looking at these pictures his posture in all of them is “Checked Out”. He looks like he was asked to pose with a fan.
I assume his next red carpet date will be with a 21 year old who is like, totally an old soul who is you know, really mature for her age.
Id say he already has his 21yo model on the hook and she’s ready for her ring next year… considering he was trying to lie about the split date, maybe to make it look better when he stepped out with the new girl.
Ha. She’ll actually be 20 and a half but like, she totally knows what love is because she’s been through so much with like, shopping on line and nothing arriving on time.
lmao
She does have an LA look, but it’s super beautiful. I’m pulling for her. May she be able to move on quickly and find someone mature and loving enough to start the family she was looking for.
I really love that magenta gown.
I’ve always liked Chrishelle, ever since her “Amanda” days on “All My Children” I think she deserves SO much better than a narcissistic pretty boy who dumps her as soon as he gets some fame. Good riddance to someone so shallow!
@THeOG me too. I love Amanda and because of that I have a soft spot for Chrishelle and she deserves better.
He’s very generic looking. And he should move out, not her.
If what she says is true she’s so much better off without him. People who do this are narcissists incapable of love and compassion. My ex did something similar (he informed me via email after 10 years of marriage and two kids under the age of 6) and as the date for our legal separation loomed (it was scheduled for when the judge approved the Parenting Plan – folks don’t understand that if one person moves out of the marital home before that happens a judge can decide that’s abandonment of the kids and award sole custody to the other parent), the woman he was having an affair with dumped him. He came running back but I went through with the separation and divorce. I played The Dog Days Are Over by Florence + The Machine on repeat.
Marias how awful and I know it sounds cliche but you’re definitely better off. Life is too short to spend with a man undeserving of your love and time. Your children are lucky to have such a strong mom and I have no doubt when they grow up they’ll understand how much you put up with for their sake. I hope you find great happiness after such a trying time .
Aw, thanks JB. I don’t know how I kept my sanity during that period – so much gaslighting. I credit my mom and my amazing friends for helping me get through that period.
Grabbyhands – You NAILED IT!
I don’t like him, I don’t think he’s as great as he thinks he is,and I don’t like his character on This is Us.I realize I don’t know him and judging him by a character he plays isn’t really rational but it’s still a vibe I get from him.To me he seems like an overrated narcissist.
She is probably better of minus him.
She is beautiful. She is lucky getting out of that relationship. He must be psycho
When he says they seperated months ago, and she’s surprised, sounds like he’s establishing a time that he started seeing someone else…you know, the old ‘we didn’t start dating until I seperated from my wife’ thing.
Yup. He’s got someone else, for sure, and there’s some sort of timeline issue with her.
This guy is so blah. I watched the whole first season of the show, and I still never recognize his face or name, and am always like “who?”
I liked parts of the show, but by the end of the first season kind of hated it as a whole and quit. But so many people I know are obsessed with it!
Oh absolutely. He’s totally already got someone on the side and is trying to find some way to save his PR. douche to dump his wife as soon as he gets some fame. She’s better off without him.
On a shallow note-I love that feed bag with the flowers. Super cute.
And in all these pics he’s totally checked out. And she looks happy, which has got to be a gut punch for her when she looks back. Who knows how long he was plotting this right?
I only know her from that Netflix show Selling Sunset (recommend it) but this isn’t surprising. Sad but surprising.
I’m going out on a huuuge limb but maybe the relationship was based on looks. Although guys like that get ugly fast for me.
I watch Days of Our Lives, which she had a couple of stints on, hated her character on Days and Selling Sunset. Both seem shallow, but I hate to see marriages fail.
Honestly i’m not surprised. He’s in a hit, critically-acclaimed show and she’s in a campy real-estate reality one—and most actors who want to be taken seriously try not to associate themselves with that type of reality tv. She seems sweet but also kind of vapid. I feel for her because in the reality show I think I remember she was homeless at some point? And apparently she alluded to suffering an abusive relationship with her past fiancé Matthew Morrison. Sounds like she’s had a tough life. And if it’s true Hartley blindsided her like this, it seems she has unfortunately been a victim of another problematic man again.
Is it possible that she was the checked out narcissist who didn’t see it coming and wanted to present the story in way that makes her seem like an angel. Maybe she did something gnarly that came to light on 7/22 thus the separation date. It seems like it might be hard to prove legally since there are so many photos from this fall but who knows. None of us know these people (unless one of you does?) so we’ll never know the truth.
Dang I don’t know them. I only watch General Hospital. Would love if you could get the real tea on Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller, Kaiser! lol
Yikes
Many people, particularly men, lack the emotional maturity to sit down and have a conversation about relationship issues.
Incredibly well said.