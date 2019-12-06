Jenna Jameson gained 20 lbs when she abandoned the Keto Diet for carbs

About a year ago, it felt like dozens of celebrities were promoting the Keto Diet as the best thing to ever happen to them. The Keto Diet, for those who don’t know, is a low-to-zero carb/high fat diet which… has some benefits if you have certain medical conditions, and you’re under the supervision of doctors and dieticians. The problem I had – and the problem Jillian Michaels had – was that Keto-followers were pushing this extreme diet as the latest fad, encouraging people to try it and giving testimonials about how it’s the only diet to work, etc. Non-Keto people were like: yeah, come back in a year and then tell me the same thing. The point being, you probably will see results quickly on Keto, but it’s incredibly difficult to maintain.
Jenna Jameson was one of the big Keto-defenders a year ago. She had gained a lot of weight with her last pregnancy, she went on Keto (and made her own Keto-diet food) and she lost a lot of weight. She devoted a lot of Instagram-time to shilling for the diet. And now, about 11 months later… she’s back on carbs and she’s gained weight. She wrote this on her Insta:
Confession. I’ve gained 20 pounds. Ugh. I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life. The weight came back fast and furious. I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it’s hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur. Not sure if I’m going to go back full force or just calorie count. What are your thoughts? Love you guys!
Yeah, it’s all fun and games until the mashed potatoes come out, or you suddenly want a big bowl of pasta. I feel like maybe the Keto-as-fad-diet thing is finally on the wane. Most celebrities seem to be talking up intermittent fasting these days, that seems to be the new trend. Anyway, to all of those Keto dieters who slide back into carbs… I’m not going to say “hahahaha,” because I’m not that big of a bitch. I will say “pass me the mashed potatoes” though.
New YouTube vlog is up!!!! It’s a long one 🥰 I haven’t perfected my editing yet, but I tried so hard with this one! Click the link in my bio to watch my family trip to the North Shore of Oahu… plus you’ll get a rad glimpse of Lior surfing pipeline 🥰 my gorgeous initial necklace is from @eklexic
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
Yeah, but more importantly: what’s going on with her face? What’s up with those alien eyes?
This is also my burning question
Came down here to say this. Did she get eye surgery? Are those contacts? What is happening?
Keto has been wholly unappealing to me. I’m not a fan of dieting, although I’d like to lose weight. I’ve tried to reduce carbs / balance with fiber, eat more whole foods and less sugar. These kinds of things. The only gimmick I’ve found that made sense to me and actually has worked was the Fab Four diet, which has easy to follow principles and the smoothies really do keep me full for hours. But even that is hard for me to continue to follow.
I know right! I didn’t even recognize her at first in that picture. She looks like some ad from a video game. She needs to lay off photoshop or filters or what. But really, if you drown yourself in vats of pasta and starch anyone would gain weight keto or not. The key is always moderation.
I saw on Instagram last night some crazy procedure called fox eyes that basically makes your eyebrows slant upwards ( think Bella Hadid) and her eyebrows look very similar. Does anyone eyebrows naturally go like that or is it just some new impossible beauty standard?
Yeah that photo is really…odd.
Looks like some s**tty IG filter, she has it on in other videos (I checked, so you don’t have to ). Her Keto obsession and obvious filter addiction bespeak image issues she’s not going to fix with dieting.
Mark Bittman tweeted this re: Keto and I think it’s something to consider: “Regarding keto: “We may safely conclude that the ‘health effects’ of a diet calamitous for the planet cannot be good.”
We’re just not naturally meant to run on that much carb energy – at least not without constant activity (more than just getting up to get a coffee). But I’ll be damned if I can do zero- essentially that is also not entirely natural. I guess we just need more energy spent/more muscle mass. Counting calories means nothing– the body is not a machine. Its a web of checks and balances and will do whatever it decides to do with the energy- regardless of what goes in or out…
I’m not sure what you mean. When it comes to weight loss, calories in, calories out is generally exactly what matters. People talk about hormones etc but with the exception of severe imbalances, if you want to lose weight you need to burn more calories than you consume. That’s just it.
But that doesn’t mean that if you eat less calories you will automatically be fit or healthy obviously haha
Counting calories totally works, at least for most people, but you have to make good choices for what your calories are.
I agree with the no zero thing though, I think it’s too hard, too restrictive, and unsustainable (unless it’s for an allergy or medical condition).
My brother has been doing the keto thing for a few months now, and he enjoys it, but he does allow himself some carbs (I think he said like 50g a day) and he does give himself days off as well. He has definitely lost weight, which he claims he needed to do.
Personally I’m not a fan of any diet that advocates cutting out something entirely, mainly because they’re rarely sustainable in the long term (never mind potential adverse health effects.) Keto reads to me like the 2018-2019 version of the Atkins diet that was everywhere about 15-20 years ago.
This is not Keto, it sounds like low card but not Keto. Keto requires 20g net carbs and you can’t take days off otherwise you effectively slip out of ketosis.
Yes. A woman I know has lost over 100 pounds so far with the keto diet. She was panicking the other day because a salad she ordered had breaded chicken instead of plain grilled chicken and she thought it would throw her out of ketosis.
I have a relative who’s hardcore into keto and they said it absolutely is Atkins. That was enough for me to just say nope to the whole thing. Atkins was an extremely unhealthy and unsustainable diet. Not interested in a round two version.
I think Keto works best if you cycle it, maybe a few weeks every couple of months. Eating lower carb (less than 100g) most of the time and doing some intermittent fasting really helps keep the weight off. We aren’t meant to eat a high carb diet, most of our evolution was meat/berries/seasonally leaves. Best way to get your carbs is lots of veggies and some fruit.
I tried Keto for a summer. I know I was not following it as religiously as I should for wait loss (checking for ketones, etc.) It was more a lazyketo. I found it extremely boring and repetative. However, I could eat all the cheese I wanted, which was extremely liberating.
This is why “diets” in general are a problem. The weight only stays off if you stay on the diet. It’s important to make what helps you lose weight sustainable. Keto isn’t.
I really hope the next trend will be intuitive eating with a healthy dose of rejecting diet culture. All diets are unnatural. Eat what feels good when you’re hungry. After the initial weight gain and metabolism readjustment you will ease into your natural weight. I ended up at about 7 pounds heavier than my diet “ideal” weight. It is worth it to not have to think about food anymore (beyond “what do I crave most right now?”) And my hair is thicker, my skin glows. Research backs up Intuitive Eating. For those interested, check out the book by Evelyn Tribole that started the movement. She goes through all the science and is extremely pragmatic in helping people recover from diet culture,
It’s so true… it’s amazing how a lot of us don’t listen to our bodies.. I’ve been in recovery for years now for an eating disorder, and through my therapy I had to ‘unlearn’ how I approach food which tbh I also realized that a lot of people do this too…. Sometimes, you just have to listen to your body and listen to what it wants – carbs, fat, veggies, salads, ice cream, whatever.. and also one of the things I noticed that really contributes to unhealthy eating is we never take the time to actually eat and enjoy our food!!! We eat on the go, we eat the whole plat at a restaurant (which is usually bigger than what your body can handle), we eat watching TV, etc. Distraction often leads to overeating… And I understand that not all lifestyles can give us that space and time to enjoy your food…
Now I eat everything… not all the time and not every day, I just don’t ban myself from eating anything and I eat so slow now, people are always waiting for me to finish lol, but I think tbh it’s actually the best way to do it, I noticed that I get fuller (in a good way, not in a I can’t breath way) and with less food. Your body knows, and I guess this is what intuitive eating is!
Keto was a great platform for me to re-evaluate my eating habits. For example, I went Strictly keto for 2 months and then slowly started adding things back in. That was 2 years ago but I still eat far less carbs/sugar than I did Prior to trying it. My problem is how we made it so…AMERICAN. You shouldn’t be needing bacon wrapped butter to maintain a “diet”. Try salmon, avocado, etc. I can’t abide by a mentality that says bananas and apples are bad but fat bombs are good.
TL;DR – everything in moderation. The less your food is “touched” the better. Do it because it makes you feel better, not for how you look.
Absolutely to your first point. Paying attention to the carbs that hide in everything is what really helped me. I can’t believe how little I knew about what I was eating. It showed me I actually do have self control too. And the lack of sugar cravings since I went keto has been amazing. Ultimately, it hasn’t been the miracle diet some people say it is, but it’s helped me so much. I’m not a big meat eater, so it’s actually been a super healthy change for me, even if the weight isn’t melting off anymore.
I am a big fan of keto, but I didn’t just do it for vanity. I was getting sick from my high carb lifestyle and was most likely pre-diabetic and had all the symptoms of fibromyalgia. I don’t eat all bacon or anything, but I do eat lots of guac, eggs, chicken thighs, and green veggies. I had a little bit of pumpkin pie on thanksgiving, and a scoop of mashed potatoes, but I know for me it’s a treat and not an every day thing. Yes I lost weight, but I also lost the pukey migraines and inflammation in my body, so it’s not always vanity that makes people try and stay on a keto diet.
I did Keto for months and lost 64 lbs! It was hard but I loved the results. BUT there were side effects. After about 2 months I began to bruise easily, my legs would randomly go numb, and my hair began to fall out.
Oh, and it knocked my cycle off! My husband and I had basically just used the rhythm method for years because my cycle was clockwork. But dieting knocked it off and I was pregnant before I realized it…. anyway we love our daughter very much and I gained back the 64 plus 20 more. No offense but I am very fat. •_• I cant return to keto and I don’t have the first clue what to do about it now.
People will give you 100 different “you HAVE to do this” if you want to lose weight. My experience says different things work for different people. So i have no advice for you. But that is kind of a great story and congratulations on your daughter!
Thank you!:)
Um, isn’t she a right wing porn star?
I couldn’t care less about her being a porn star. But yes she is a VERY racist right wing Trumper. And it bugs that she’s being covered on CB tbh.
Okay so then this is who I thought it was. I am so out of it, I only have a very bare knowledge of her. I thought she was a trumpster. I don’t know anything else about her. But that’s all I really ever need to know. Oh you know what, I think one of her tweets must have crossed into my TL, and that’s what I am remembering.
She wrote her memoir many years ago which I actually read and was actually really interesting and she famously had a run-in with Bill O’Reilly in his old Fox News show. But in 2015/2016 she started tweeting and saying really vile racist white supremacist crap and came out as a Trump supporter. I couldn’t care less about her damn Keto diet. She’s a vile human being.
Anything that cuts out an entire food group is not sustainable and not healthy. Type 1 here who has to watch my sugar intake and literally everything has sugar even healthy foods that are essential to your body (fruit) but dieticians do not tell you to completely cut it out because to do so would be dangerous medical advice. Instead they tell you to Read labels, become informed what exactly you’re eating and eat items in moderation that are carb heavy and sugar loaded… be smarter about what you’re putting in your body and exercise to ensure your body is using that fuel efficiently. But nobody wants to hear that. They want an easy out and if it involves bacon and butter even better! Also the beyond burger is not healthier than real burgers, the calorie and fat is equal to or more than a regular meat patty. Do your research ppl and stop letting marketing fool you into thinking the latest fad is the answer… do what works for you.
Keto is totally unsustainable and it’s good that she took a break I think the break she really needs is from social media and her fans, though. She strikes me as someone who can’t get healthy in the spotlight at all.
I have been on very low to zero carbs for months and lost a shit ton of weight. I did not enjoy the fatty foods so much so have been just doing baked or boiled chicken and veggies. It is boring as hell but I love chicken so not too bad. I give myself a carb cheat day a couple times per month but I actually don’t miss it much. Since I eat no sugar at all I can barely tolerate it. Tried to eat a small piece of chocolate and could not handle the sweetness. Strange cause I loved chocolate. It must change something in your chemistry
Yes, something about ketosis curbs sugar cravings.
Ugh, I’m so tired of these conversations when so many people all over the world are malnourished and are lucky to eat something once a day.