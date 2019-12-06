Is anyone else in love with Emma Stone’s pearl & diamond engagement ring?

You know what I like about Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s engagement? So much! I like that they dated quietly for two solid years. I like that HE announced their engagement with a cute Instagram post. Emma doesn’t have an official IG, although I’d be willing to bet she probably has a finsta where she posts photos of all the cakes she bakes and photos of, like, cool, arty New York scenes. But most of all, what I like is that Dave went a bit offbeat and unconventional with the engagement ring. Considering the ring is sort of a blur in the engagement announcement, I didn’t pay much attention to what was really going on. As it turns out, Dave chose a very delicate pearl engagement ring from a hip (or hipster?) Brooklyn jewelry store, Catbird. From People Mag:
Though they haven’t shared a clearer shot of the ring yet, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that she’s wearing the Kataoka Winter Pearl ring from New York City jewelry store, Catbird. The trendy company has two locations in Brooklyn and a third in Lower Manhattan, and has a slew of celebrity fans including Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift and Emma Watson.
The ring, which retails for $4,780, was made in the workshop of renowned Tokyo-based jeweler Yoshinobu Kataoka, and features 8 millimeters of “untreated Akoya pearl,” 0.37 carat diamonds and solid 18-karat gold, according to the brand’s website.
“Milgrain edges, diamond cutting, and other finishing touches are all applied by hand,” the Winter Pearl Ring product description states. “Kataoka uses the highest quality conflict-free noble metals, diamonds, and natural untreated precious gems.”
I’m including photos – taken from Catbird’s site – below. The ring is gorgeous and I love the delicacy of the gold with those tiny diamonds, and the surround of the pearl. I’ve always loved pearl jewelry, but I’ve always been wary of pearl rings just because… a pearl “sits up.” It can’t help but sit up, it’s round. But that means your ring will get snagged on everything and if you’re a klutz, you’ll probably bang it into half of the doors you encounter and more. I’m not trying to be negative! It’s a beautiful, unconventional choice and it “suits” Emma perfectly, and I’m happy she’s with a guy who knew what kind of ring would suit her personality. I’m just saying, she’s going to bang that poor pearl into a lot of things in the first year.
Also: I went hunting though Catbird’s Instagram, looking for any other photos of this ring and while I didn’t find that particular ring, I would be happy with about 90% of their selection. Whoever is curating Catbird’s collection has amazing taste. Really, really beautiful, small, gorgeously-made pieces.
Photos courtesy of Catbird’s site, Instagram and WENN.
Oh that ring IS gorgeous. I love it.
Yes! As soon as I saw the clear stock photo, I gasped. So, so classically beautiful!
Yes it reminds me of an engagement from the days of yore. I do love it too. But I am not a diamond girl. I hope this brings pearls back in a huge way!
I am definitely a pearl lover and have been breaking out my strands this fall with sweaters, and loving it. I never would’ve thought to get one for an engagement ring, but I think it’s lovely if that’s what you like.
No…. But I’m happy for them!
I don’t think diamonds are required for an engagement ring and I do like that he didn’t spend the equivalent of my annual income on a big sparkler but I don’t like this as an engagement ring.
Ohhh. I just went to their website and fell in love with a moonstone ring. What a beautiful line.
I like it but it looks like it would get snagged on things and that the pearl will probably get knocked around a bunch. I think it’s neat that the concept of engagement rings is changing and people are doing different things than a diamond, but I love my diamond
I agree, i can’t completely see the setting but pearls are often glued and that can make them vulnerable and the spikey edges of thw diamonds will snag everything
I just bought 2 pieces from Catbird for my Christmas present to me!! I love them! Fantastic choice.
I have been following Kataoka’s insta for over a year. I love their jewelry. Just delicate, beautiful and unique.
Pretty ring
Love it! But my engagement ring is also a pearl so I’m a tad biased!
My college roommate wanted a pearl ring for her engagement ring, and her future mother-in-law talked her out of it, saying that it would snag and catch on things and that it would eventually shatter from rough treatment. She always says that her MIL’s insistence that she forgo her first choice, and her future husband’s agreement with his mom, should have been the tip-off that the marriage wasn’t going to last, and sure enough, she and her husband split after seven years. About four years after their divorce, she met a lovely man to whom she’s now been married for sixteen years. He gave her a pearl ring at her request — a gorgeous ring, set in platinum with two small diamonds, one at each side. And that ring has lasted sixteen years and two rambunctious kids with nary a scratch or chip.
Love this story! I have a pushy MIL myself, but I luckily keep her at a safe distance. And I got a ring I love.
This is such a great story and flies in the face of everyone warning her ring is going to be ruined from daily wear.
I love this story.
I think the SNL boys taste for ‘off beat’ rings is not my own.
Pearls are not suitable for daily wear because they are too soft. It will be destroyed in about a year if she wears it everyday. I wonder if this is her main engagement ring and if so, they didn’t do enough research.
Pearls are lovely, but they are really sensitive to daily life. A pearl ring isn’t something you can “never take off”–it has to be kept free of perfume, soap, hot/cold water, getting knocked around. If it’s an engagement ring she’s willing to take off regularly, it’s really pretty, but it’s going to spend a lot of time off of her finger. But she probably has to take off jewelry a lot for her job anyway.
I love Catbird. They are a great company. I’ve ordered many pieces from them. Great customer service, too.
It’sa gorgeous ring, but retail. Everyone will have her ring.
No, the ring is not my cup of tea. BUT I am happy for them.
The pearl looks cool but I really prefer wider bands on rings. This tiny band fat pearl/diamond look does nothing for me.
It’s really pretty, but that Pearl’s gonna fall out, many many times. Needs prongs or something.
I like the look. Beautiful choice. However, with rings you should go with a Mohs hardness of at least 7.5. It is very likely the pearl will be damaged. Pearls are also sensitive to anything acidic and will be damaged in something as common as vinegar.
I wanted a pearl engagement ring but everyone said they were just too fragile for everyday wear on the hand. Now I’m regretting that, but it’s been 20 years so my husband probably would give me another ring as a gift. Probably not one for $4K. 😆 I love pearls and have about ten strands.
I think pearls are only for old ladies but whatever makes her happy ¯_(ツ)_/¯ plus they don’t last as rings and it will get caught on everything.