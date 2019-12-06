Is anyone else in love with Emma Stone’s pearl & diamond engagement ring?

You know what I like about Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s engagement? So much! I like that they dated quietly for two solid years. I like that HE announced their engagement with a cute Instagram post. Emma doesn’t have an official IG, although I’d be willing to bet she probably has a finsta where she posts photos of all the cakes she bakes and photos of, like, cool, arty New York scenes. But most of all, what I like is that Dave went a bit offbeat and unconventional with the engagement ring. Considering the ring is sort of a blur in the engagement announcement, I didn’t pay much attention to what was really going on. As it turns out, Dave chose a very delicate pearl engagement ring from a hip (or hipster?) Brooklyn jewelry store, Catbird. From People Mag:

Though they haven’t shared a clearer shot of the ring yet, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that she’s wearing the Kataoka Winter Pearl ring from New York City jewelry store, Catbird. The trendy company has two locations in Brooklyn and a third in Lower Manhattan, and has a slew of celebrity fans including Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift and Emma Watson. The ring, which retails for $4,780, was made in the workshop of renowned Tokyo-based jeweler Yoshinobu Kataoka, and features 8 millimeters of “untreated Akoya pearl,” 0.37 carat diamonds and solid 18-karat gold, according to the brand’s website. “Milgrain edges, diamond cutting, and other finishing touches are all applied by hand,” the Winter Pearl Ring product description states. “Kataoka uses the highest quality conflict-free noble metals, diamonds, and natural untreated precious gems.”

[From People]

I’m including photos – taken from Catbird’s site – below. The ring is gorgeous and I love the delicacy of the gold with those tiny diamonds, and the surround of the pearl. I’ve always loved pearl jewelry, but I’ve always been wary of pearl rings just because… a pearl “sits up.” It can’t help but sit up, it’s round. But that means your ring will get snagged on everything and if you’re a klutz, you’ll probably bang it into half of the doors you encounter and more. I’m not trying to be negative! It’s a beautiful, unconventional choice and it “suits” Emma perfectly, and I’m happy she’s with a guy who knew what kind of ring would suit her personality. I’m just saying, she’s going to bang that poor pearl into a lot of things in the first year.

Also: I went hunting though Catbird’s Instagram, looking for any other photos of this ring and while I didn’t find that particular ring, I would be happy with about 90% of their selection. Whoever is curating Catbird’s collection has amazing taste. Really, really beautiful, small, gorgeously-made pieces.