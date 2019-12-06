Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant explains why she doesn’t dye her hair

I’ve been dyeing my hair for years now. I had so much premature grey in my 20s, and at this point, I have no idea how much grey I have. I’m probably about half-grey now? Something like that. Anyway, dyeing my hair is my body, my choice, and it makes me feel better about myself. I wish I could be one of those women who “pulls off” grey hair and looks like a boss, but I’m ridiculously vain about this one thing. Let me have this one thing. I don’t wear makeup, I rarely wear anything other than jeans or sweatpants, LET ME HAVE THIS. Anyway, Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant is a silver-haired lady and she really pulls it off. She’s only 46 years old and she’s all-silver. This week, she posted a message on Instagram about her hair:
Alexandra Grant, the artist who has lately hit the headlines for her romance with Keanu Reeves, has spoken out on her natural approach to beauty. On Wednesday the 46-year-old posted an Instagram grab of the Newsweek headline: ‘Breast Cancer Linked To Permanent Hair Dye And Chemical Hair Straighteners In Study Of Almost 50,000 Women.’
The artist explained why she hasn’t dyed her gray hair in years, writing: ‘Wow. Today’s news… The numbers are staggering, especially for womxn of color. I went gray prematurely in my early 20′s… and dyed my hair every color along the way until I couldn’t tolerate the toxicity of the dyes any more…In my 30′s I let my hair turn “blonde”… I love and support that every womxn can choose how she wants to look at every age. But/and, if womxn are perishing from beauty standards… then let’s talk about those beauty standards. Love to all womxn!’
We love a woke silver queen. I honestly didn’t know that hair dye was so f–king lethal and cancerous… but I’m still going to dye my hair. She’s right about beauty standards though – how many professional, working women feel like they *need* to have dyed hair to maintain some kind of “standard” of youth/beauty in an ageist, sexist and racist society? I think of that all the time when I watch some over-60 female journalists still maintaining the perfect ashy blonde. Anyway… Alexandra seems like an interesting person.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
Her choice and she should not need to explain, but of course…..
I’ve been letting my hair just go grey. Mostly because I don’t have the time and I just don’t want to spend the money anymore. I’d love it for my hair to go fully grey like hers. I don’t like this salt-pepper thing I have going. I find it annoying. I support women always have a choice. You want to dye your hair, dye it. You don’t, don’t. Worshipping youth is just getting to be exhausting after a while.
If I was total grey I would be fine with it. But I agree with my hair dresser that the pepper part of my hair is an ugly brown color and not flattering at all. It’s the one thing I do for myself and am lucky I pay under $100 for color and cut.
goofpuff, how are you conditioning/maintaining it? I’m getting those ridiculous hairs at the crown that stick straight up like wires!!! I want to let it go but right now i’m just plucking like crazy – obviously a bad idea.
went silver after a struggle. shaved my head and started clean. it’s so beautiful and i get compliments all the time. once you are free you don’t really understand how you did it to yourself. i literally hated every appointment. also: the first year was hard (self doubt, self esteem, ageism). age is beautiful! i like being a role model for confidence, beauty, and self esteem for all my sisters.
I’m jealous, lol! I started getting white hair in my early 20′s but now it’s 20 years later and my hair is – at most – sort of salt and pepper. I love the idea of having it all white but my hairdresser says it might not ever progress enough to where I’ll really have a full head of grey or white. I mean it has been a long time. and I’m still probably 70-75% dark brown.
My mom actually had to have her head shaved a few years ago for surgery and her hair was so spectacular when it grew back in…my aunt and I thought she was so gorgeous with her white hair but she hated it, so she dyed it as soon as she could.
i bet your salt and pepper is spectacular!
I was prepared to go gray ( I hoped for your silver) but mine turned out to be pure white and I love it and get so many compliments. My hair is a white pixie now, and I have never had such freedom. The most fun thing is when younger women ask me how I got it so white!
in my humble: all shades are beautiful. when i shaved my head so many women said oh i wish i could do that but you know you’ve got a great face for it. it is never the case that there is a perfect face for bald. it is never the case that there is a perfect shade for going grey. we can’t always see our own beauty. i say shave it, wear the bikini, let it go salt and pepper, grey, silver, white. natural is beautiful if only we could see it i bet your white is gorgeous!
She has a gorgeous silver and it suits her coloring. I still dye mine dark despite being about 40% bright white at this point; I think I think I could pull off a dove grey but my natural auburn only goes white and I’d be dying it to get that shade anyway. White or blonde makes me look like a Victorian ghost
Even though she is with my all time celebrity crush, I still love this woman! She seems so at peace and comfortable with herself.
I started going white at 18. I’m 38 now and embrace it after 20 years of dying it. I went white instead of silver (thanks mom!) and I get compliments all the time on it. Bonus: I save the time and money that I used to spend every 4 weeks at the salon! More shoes for me!
Laughing with this cognitive dissonance of this post!
It’s hard being a female human and a human. Period.
I was having a chat with my dad about food (I’m vegan for what I consider now obvious reasons and can’t take the debates anymore) and he was all about how it’s impossible to change from a certain age… your tastes. How about the planet? Some things are about higher life and death issues than mere tastes but we choose to reduce the scope and focus on what we are scared to lose. I GET IT and I try to be patient bc in some other areas I am like that too.
I don’t feel like I have the right words to say this but she shouldn’t have to explain herself. If a 40 something man goes grey, he looks “distinguished”. A woman of the same age goes grey? “Why would she make herself look older than she really is?”
Sean, not true about men necessarily. My ex works in the computer industry, where the pressure to keep up with all the young hotshots is enormous. By age 30 he was half grey and began dyeing it a few years later. He really does look good and he’s happy with it. He’s been laid off several times when companies went under and feels looking more youthful has helped him get hired in a youth-focused field.
I’m sorry to hear your husband has faced such discrimination. While I do agree men can face issues with ageism, I’ve always felt women receive the brunt of it.
I let go probably mid 40s? My luscious dark hair started turning early so I did dye. But it started driving me mental, the upkeep, so I committed to let it grow. Funny thing that happened however is that it isn’t silver. It’s the palest blonde with some touches of white platinum and some remaining dark chunks underneath. Now I get complimented for all the colors meshing and I don’t do anything! Yay.
You’re lucky. Mine is a weird stripped of color looking color lol. Started getting grey early because life. And I’m literally about to color my hair today and I go and read this so…sorry God I’m not taking the warning, going to dye until I die which, according to this article, May be sooner than expected.
It takes commitment to go through the rough phases of growing out the dye. It was no fun being approached by hairdressers to visit them so they could ‘fix’ me. I’m not lying. On several occasions that first year, strangers came to me saying they could help. :-/ I started going gray late 20s and early 30s. My grandmother used to push to dye very early on, and I did. But I always washed in a semi permanent solution every six to eight weeks with hair splurges twice a year or so. I just decided one day to commit to saying no lol. I suffered through it and now get compliments. And of course with menopause, I’m grateful for being dye free to help with hair loss. Getting old flat out sucks.
What are womxn? Kaiser, you don’t have to explain dying your hair! Do what you like.
I saw the explanation as being all inclusive, of transgender and every version of woman.
Hers is a lovely silver color. Do what you like and don’t worry what anyone else thinks!
I’m 43 and only have a few white strands here and there, but it’s coming! I’ve gotten subtle highlights for years so I’m hoping it continues to blend in because I like my color.
In my life I have never dyed my hair
The same reason I don’t wear makeup.
I AM LAZY.
Haha!
I would love to be able to say: I don’t do it because standards, self acceptance etc etc..
But the truth is my laziness. LOL.
That’s not what the study says though. This is another example of people reading headlines and not looking at anything else. Everyone in the study has a sister with breast cancer. They’re just looking at links. 50k women who have sisters with breast cancer use hair dye? Kind of like 50k women who have sisters with breast cancer drink water and use toilet paper.
Science literacy is important. Your comment leads me to believe you do not understand the study. They studied 50,000 women total. Those that used hair dye had cancer at a higher rate than those who did not, particularly black women. They also explained why it doesn’t impact the findings that the data came from the Sister Study.
Nah, I think you don’t understand it. The study does not specify whether the dyes themselves are to blame or if there are additional factors that mesh. Reading comprehension is important.
“Black women are already at an increased risk of breast cancer, and drawing a clear line to hair products is difficult,” Stephanie Bernik, MD, Chief of Breast Surgery at Mount Sinai West in New York told Newsweek.
As far as their advice for women who dye or chemically straighten their hair goes, Dale Sandler, Ph.D., chief of the NIEHS Epidemiology Branch who was involved in the research, points to the numerous other carcinogenic chemicals people are regularly exposed to.
Brawley advises women use hair dye and chemical hair straighteners very carefully but says there are other things that will have more of an impact on whether someone will develop cancer or not.
“I would also point out that the combination of obesity, consuming too many calories and lack of physical activity has a much higher relative risk for breast cancer in both black and white women,” said Brawley, a former Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of the American Cancer Society.
Michael Jones, Senior Staff Scientist in Epidemiology at The Institute of Cancer Research, said: “It is too early to make a firm recommendation on the basis of one study, and further research is needed. The whole literature needs to be evaluated by expert groups, bringing together the evidence to make recommendations” he told Newsweek. He adds there are limitations to the study”
But thanks, anyway. 👍🏻
She is amazing and I hope Keanu will eventually stop dying his hair, too
Yes!!! Thank you!!
This is such a struggle for me. I want to start letting it go–I’m 43 and definitely going very gray at this point. But I work in tech and already feel old compared to my colleagues (this is a second career for me so I’m still trying to climb the ladder).
Plus, I’m (re) married to a wonderful guy but he’s 7 years younger and we have a 19-month-old, and I just… Ugh. I hate that those things make me feel pressured to look younger.
It’s such a hassle to keep up with the gray roots and I probably should start thinking about whether I can get on board with going natural. This woman is gorgeous and an inspiration:-)
I’m late 30s and so far no grey hair, but I’m already sort of anxious about it. Not going grey in general, but how I’m going to handle it – I don’t want to dye it, I don’t think? My mom didn’t go grey until her 50s but my aunt’s hair turned grey in her 20s (she dyes it blonde.) So right now I’m thinking I’ll stay natural, but we’ll see what happens when the first few grey hairs pop through lol.
Yes, Kaiser, Alexandra is an interesting person. I’ve followed her IG for years now. It’s devoted to art, both hers and others. And she engages with her followers. If you ask a question or remark on a post, she’ll respond to you with a gracious answer. She seems very centered, calm, but with a sense of humor. If they’re serious, Keanu is a lucky guy.
I have curly hair and been straightening it for 10 years now, 1-2 times a year. I stopped this year and am in the process of transitioning back to my curls due to thyroid medication thinning my hair considerably. I could permanently damage my hair if I keep straightening it.
I wish curly hair was not deemed “messy” and “unkept”. Yes, it takes a lot of work to maintain curly hair, but even at our best “hair days” we’re called out for being messy and unpolished. I bet women of colour have it worse.
I have been told by my MIL and some random lady at the gym that “it’s time” to start dyeing my hair. Ummmm…no. I’m good. I quite like my wisdom highlights thank you very much. Gotta love those “helpful” comments.
If you want to dye your hair, do it! If you don’t, that’s awesome! Do what makes *you* feel best, and periodically check in with yourself about that.
I love the term “wisdom highlights”!!
She’s beautiful and seems super cool. And her hair color is my hair goal. I started with a gray streak on my temple in my 20′s and it’s a pretty silver white. I stopped dying my hair almost 3 years ago because I’m lazy. I’ve embraced my streak and the little grays that have come since. I’m hoping that as I slowly go gray, I get her hair color. I’m turning 40 in a couple months and I’m totally okay with my gray.
My mom and aunt both turned salt and pepper with wiry grays, not pretty shiny silver hair. I sadly do not see sexy silver queen in my future…