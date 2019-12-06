“Kim Kardashian sends a sartorial message to the Snake Fam” links
  • December 06, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian grab a bite in sunny Miami with Jonathan Cheban

Kim Kardashian is sending a sartorial message to the Snake Fam. [Go Fug Yourself]
These photos of James Middleton with Spencer Matthews are… something. [Just Jared]
Woody Harrelson & Justin Theroux are doing an HBO movie about the “White House plumbers,” the guys who planned the Watergate break-in. [LaineyGossip]
Pantone’s color of 2020 is “classic blue.” [Dlisted]
This is the nerdiest analysis of Baby Yoda’s age. [Pajiba]
Peloton Husband wants people to know that he’s not creepy in real life. [Jezebel]
West Virginia correction officers are neo-Nazis. [Towleroad]
My 600 Lb Life star quits the show. [Starcasm]
Pink apparently got a buzzcut? [Seriously OMG]

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian attend a fashion VIP party at Art Basel Miami 2019

2 Responses to ““Kim Kardashian sends a sartorial message to the Snake Fam” links”

  1. Stacy Dresden says:
    December 6, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    IT HAD BETTER BE A MONGOOSE SHIRT I thought to myself before clicking on this link

    Reply
  2. ME says:
    December 6, 2019 at 1:32 pm

    She’s worn snake skin many times. I know she loves attention but I don’t think this has anything to do with the”snake fam”…but hey you never know. I still want someone to tell me how this girl has time to be EVERYWHERE while she’s supposedly studying “The Law”.

    Reply

