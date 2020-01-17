Gwyneth Paltrow thinks she ‘rubbed people the wrong way’ because of ‘sexism’

Gwyneth Paltrow has been absolutely ridiculous in the first weeks of 2020. First there was her gross ass-exposing ruffled Fendi monstrosity at the Golden Globes. Then it was the Goop candle named, I kid you not, This Smells Like My Vagina. The candle sold out (at $75 a pop) and Gwyneth got all of the headlines she wanted. This candle story is like the jade-egg-up-the-vadge story: it will always be associated with Gwyneth and it will always be brought up and joked about. But the joke’s on us, because Gwyneth just keeps “winning.” She got more traffic on Goop, and she gets to assume an air of wounded grievance, because how dare the peasants make fun of her vagina-candle stunt-queenery?
You can sniff Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina-scented candle — but don’t you dare take her picture! The Goop founder kindly created a $75 candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina” so we can all get a sniff of her special sauce (or we could if the piquant product weren’t sold out). Proving her head is also up her proverbial pudenda, Paltrow made a public presentation at the National Retail Federation at the Javits Center Tuesday and promptly threw out all fotogs so she could wax lyrical to 2,000 people about her privates with privacy.
Gwynnie blamed sexism in the business world. Using an unfortunate turn of phrase, she said, “There are different kinds of controversy. First of all, I am a huge target because I was an actress, a very visible actress, and then I decided to be a founder and entrepreneur, and I think that really rubbed people the wrong way.” What really might have rubbed others the wrong way was that infamous jade egg incident when Goop was fined $145,000 for making “unsubstantiated” claims the product could fix hormone levels and bladder control.
Describing such malodorous moments as “headwinds,” she continued, “I think people have mixed reactions to me and to all women stepping outside the box that they are very comfortable with us being in and doing something else. I have been in the public eye for a long time, and I understood that was going to be something inherent in this journey. Sometimes I think of the headwinds I’ve had to face growing this business, and then I think of some male counterparts who started businesses at the same time, and it’s pretty incredible what we’ve come up against.”
Paltrow explained how she endured controversy when they made early mistakes, but there’s also “good controversy” — like her vagina-scented candle — that attracts new customers. “If you are in the news and it’s driving traffic to your site, it’s not a bad thing.”
You know how I always joke about Gwyneth thinking she invents sh-t that’s been around forever? Like, she thinks she invented yoga, juice cleanses, extreme dieting, jade eggs, vagina candles, and cooking. Well, now it seems like Gwyneth thinks she invented stunt-queening? Like, it’s very obvious what she did: pull some manufactured-controversy (like naming a candle that) and then bitch and whine about SEXISM. Goop, we see your ass. Literally.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Sure, Goopy, if that makes you feel better.
It has nothing to do with sexism. It’s because she is an entitled, snobby, out-of-touch-with-reality bitch.
*and being just awful
Nah – its just cause you’re a clueless entitled insufferable snotty b!tch.
No, you bloody twit. You rub people up the wrong way because you’re a con artist, a rewrites of history, a narcissist, a liar with a superiority complex and a massive twat. Just shut up and lie down.
+ 1,000
Couldn’t have said it better!
Everything you said, Annakist, but Paltrow spins out opinions of her methods as jealousy and sexism.
Narcissistic people aren’t interested in processing the truth about why people dislike them, and plenty of people buy her vagina candles, so she doesn’t have to.
For a second act how about a candle scented “this smells like my privilege”
Honestly, I feel like she alienates women more than men. I personally cannot stand her or anything she stands for. She personifies the judgey mom that drinks coffee and does yoga all day between spa appointments, then rams you down in the school pick up line with her Range Rover. It’s a lifestyle I can’t afford, but also don’t want, and it seems like she’s trying to convince me that I do… Anyway, rant over. Can’t stand her.
Perfectly said.
Personally she’s always rubbed me the wrong way because of nepotism not sexism.
I find it incredible /hilarious how absolutely clueless she is about her narcissism. I’ll give her credit though for building her company to where it is now. Just because you are a celebrity or rich doesn’t mean you’ll be a successful entrepreneur. So kudos to her. Now she just needs to cut down her inflated ego and stop saying stupid stuff.
Negative. She rubbed me the wrong way when she said women with “an office job” had it easier than her. I work from 8 to 630, pay for childcare, no help at home from nannies, take a bus to work, etc etc. Also my pay is a fraction of what she makes. So I’m not sure how I have it easier?
Quit using sexism as a jump off to explain away why people can’t fucking stand you and your obnoxious, tone deaf and frankly, dangerous white woman privilege dilettante advice.
Not only is it wrong, it is a massive disservice to women everywhere who AREN’T actually being heard because they don’t have a platform provided to them to do so.
No, it’s because she’s one of those “why didn’t you just upgrade??” people.
Must she always stand so limp?