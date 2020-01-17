Gwyneth Paltrow thinks she ‘rubbed people the wrong way’ because of ‘sexism’

Gwyneth Paltrow has been absolutely ridiculous in the first weeks of 2020. First there was her gross ass-exposing ruffled Fendi monstrosity at the Golden Globes. Then it was the Goop candle named, I kid you not, This Smells Like My Vagina. The candle sold out (at $75 a pop) and Gwyneth got all of the headlines she wanted. This candle story is like the jade-egg-up-the-vadge story: it will always be associated with Gwyneth and it will always be brought up and joked about. But the joke’s on us, because Gwyneth just keeps “winning.” She got more traffic on Goop, and she gets to assume an air of wounded grievance, because how dare the peasants make fun of her vagina-candle stunt-queenery?

You can sniff Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina-scented candle — but don’t you dare take her picture! The Goop founder kindly created a $75 candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina” so we can all get a sniff of her special sauce (or we could if the piquant product weren’t sold out). Proving her head is also up her proverbial pudenda, Paltrow made a public presentation at the National Retail Federation at the Javits Center Tuesday and promptly threw out all fotogs so she could wax lyrical to 2,000 people about her privates with privacy.

Gwynnie blamed sexism in the business world. Using an unfortunate turn of phrase, she said, “There are different kinds of controversy. First of all, I am a huge target because I was an actress, a very visible actress, and then I decided to be a founder and entrepreneur, and I think that really rubbed people the wrong way.” What really might have rubbed others the wrong way was that infamous jade egg incident when Goop was fined $145,000 for making “unsubstantiated” claims the product could fix hormone levels and bladder control.

Describing such malodorous moments as “headwinds,” she continued, “I think people have mixed reactions to me and to all women stepping outside the box that they are very comfortable with us being in and doing something else. I have been in the public eye for a long time, and I understood that was going to be something inherent in this journey. Sometimes I think of the headwinds I’ve had to face growing this business, and then I think of some male counterparts who started businesses at the same time, and it’s pretty incredible what we’ve come up against.”

Paltrow explained how she endured controversy when they made early mistakes, but there’s also “good controversy” — like her vagina-scented candle — that attracts new customers. “If you are in the news and it’s driving traffic to your site, it’s not a bad thing.”