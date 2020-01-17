Kanye West will cozy up to anti-LGBTQ Evangelical leaders this weekend

Something just occurred to me: you know how Beyonce sent pieces from her Ivy Park X Adidas collection to so many of her celebrity friends (Laverne Cox, Diplo, Reese Witherspoon, Janelle Monae, Yara Shahidi, Cardi B)? Even Hailey Bieber got a package from Beyonce!! Well… it’s funny that Beyonce didn’t send sh-t to any of the Kardashians, right? I mean, Beyonce’s goal was to send clothes to “Instagram influencer” celebrities, people who would give her free promotion on social media and in pap strolls. That’s what the Kardashian-Jenners were built for. But it looks like Kendall was the only one who got a package… and that might just be because Kendall is already an Adidas model. Kanye West didn’t get sh-t and he has, like, a billion dollar contract with ADIDAS!! And Beyonce still didn’t send him anything.
Anyway, this post was supposed to be about Kanye, I just thought I’d mention that mysterious Kardashian absence from the Ivy Park promo. The Kanye story is about how Kanye has gone so far into his Fake Preacher Mode that he’s now cozying up to some of the biggest homophobic bigots in the country:
Kanye West will be featured as the headliner of Awaken 2020, a 10-hour-long prayer rally in Arizona, which is being billed as the “first epic evangelical stadium event of the decade.” West has announced that he will bring his gospel choir Sunday Service to the Jan. 18 event, which will take place at the Sun Devil Stadium in Phoenix, Ariz.
The appearance by the hip-hop mogul is being seen by many in the Evangelical community as a way which will be used by God to “help spark the next national spiritual awakening in the United States,” according to Arizona-based conservative news site The Western Journal.
According to the event’s page, organizers of Awaken 2020 are inviting participants to “open the door and enter into a new era, a new decade, of revival that is bringing a movement of signs and wonders, healing of the sick, and preaching of the gospel.” West will join a roster of high profile anti-LGBTQ cusaders in the “monumental movement launching a new decade of awakening America back to God at a critical time in our nation’s history.”
According to the Daily Beast, the roster of evangelicals includes various preachers who have spoken about the “spirit of lawlessness” of homosexuality, and worked towards discriminatory LGBTQ legislation. That’s who Kanye is cozying up to these days. We knew he was a misogynist already, and now he’s making anti-LGBTQ moves. What next, racism? Or did that already happen when he hugged a white supremacist in the Oval Office?
How does Kim feel about this? She’s very pro-LGBTQ. How can you be married to man that shares ZERO beliefs as you?
Maybe the Kardashians did get an IVY PARK promo package but refuse to promote it? We don’t know.
I firmly believe that Kardashians are encouraging Kanye in all of this shit to give Kim an excuse to dump him now that she’s taken all she can get from him. That’s not to say that Kanye isn’t responsible for every vile and disgusting thing he says and does but once upon a time the Kardashians would have ALL been covering for him.
Well, God-willing one of his children will be gay. Then Kanye will have to be accountable for his actions.
How do these “preachers” sleep at night when they promote discrimination and hate?? They are the opposite of what Christianity is suppose to be.
It makes my blood boil!
Kanye is just expressing the beliefs of a lot of church going Christians in the Black community. I mean, he’s also an arrogant narcissist, but being Black and gay is hard. Anyone who grows up Christian from any community gets this.
I’m not gay, but when I told a “friend” that I was no longer Catholic nor Christian, he told me, “Awe. You are a great person, but you are going to burn in hell.” So supportive.
As opposed to White Christians who have opened their arms and churches wide open for the LBTQ community?
The canard that Black Christians are more homophobic than the rest of the world is racist bullshit. Are Latinos, who tend to be Catholic, known to be pro-LBTQ? What about Asian Americans. If every Black man, woman and child in the United States was a homophobe, they would STILL be unable to enact the hateful legislation that WHITE homophobes have enacted.
I’d tell that “Christian” friend that only G-D and judge and what he said was blasphemy. dude thinks he knows more than GOD?! isn’t arrogance/pride one of the seven deadly sins?
methinks that your “Christian” friend will be in hell before you will.
I can’t wait to hear how his grifter wife and her family spin this one.
I’m going to assume either some manufactured drama is on its way, or Kim will suddenly deign to bestow her attention on some appropriately downtrodden soul and pretend to be a justice crusader again so there will be a positive PR spin about how woke she is in hopes that it will deflect from how she is signing off on all this.
People can say all they want about how she isn’t responsible for his actions, but at the end of the day, he’s using her PR machine to push this religious zealotry and they’re all okay with it because it brings them what they most want – attention. Their marriage may have put her back on the map, but without their PR muscle supporting this insanity, people would have written him off a couple years ago and this new mania would not have had anywhere near as much of a foothold.
How people support either of these megalomaniacs is beyond me.
Yeah and he says KK goes to Church every week hahahahaha his backyard is a church now just like all the basement evangelicals 👌again they’re just like the Trumps and people don’t care how disgusting or selfish they get – some people still keep giving them money and writing articles about them
Yep already happened they SUCK
This is going to be a hot mess. A bunch of christians who want Kanye to address lawlessness??!!?? Pot meet Kettle.
Meanwhile in the Kardashian bunker, marketing minions and writers are furiously crafting Kim’s divorce from Kanye…they thought they had 2 more years to build drama, but his recent right turn has accelerated the timeline.
Bingo!
He’s disgusting.
Given all the rumors about Kanye it is both ironic and not at all surprising that he would cozy up to an anti LGBTQ pastor.
Honestly, I’d not be shocked if he linked up with that vile Westboro mob next. He is such a plonker.
Sorry to say this, but as a black woman, I have to call this out as it is: Kanye West is a modern day Uncle Tom. Between wearing the Confederate flag to his blatant embracing of an administration who has white supremacists at their most gleeful in ages, I don’t know what else to call him.
I’m going to work on a painting of Kanye as Trump’s lapdog. I mean, what else is he?
It’s not surprising because for *whatever reason* Beyoncé really has never seemed close to Kim. She’s never done anything with her that I know of. I think they sat next to each other at a fashion show once or something. I always assumed she disliked Kim on a personal level but who knows? maybe she didn’t feel comfortable with how public Kim was with her personal life because Beyoncé is typically very private. Maybe she didn’t like the constant cultural appropriation. Maybe Kim is the one who doesn’t like Beyoncé. Who knows. I would honestly be more surprised if they actually ever did do something together.