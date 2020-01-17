‘Friends’ reunion is on hold due to ‘eight figure gap’ in negotiations

In November, we heard that a Friends reunion special was possibly in the works at HBO Max, though no one would officially confirm it. I’d written, “I’ll believe it when I see it.”. The Hollywood Reporter cautioned that “a deal is far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out. When and if deals are completed, the challenge then becomes sorting out everyone’s schedules. Of course, the talks could fizzle and the whole concept could fall apart.” Well, it looks like the talks have indeed fizzled, at least for now:

After years of mini reunions on TV and a selfie that almost broke Instagram, the Friends cast several months ago started conversations for a full-blown unscripted reunion special on the upcoming streaming platform HBO Max. The negotiations had recently come to a standstill, I hear, with the cast and producing studio Warner Bros. TV far apart on money. Because of the impasse and the big, eight-figure gap between what the cast is seeking money-wise and what the studio is willing to pay, sources close to the situation consider the special not happening as of right now.

“There is interest all around and yet we can’t get the interests all alighted to push the button on it,” HBO Max’s Chief Creative Officer Kevin Reilly said about the reunion special at TCA. “Today it’s just maybe.”

This doesn’t surprise me at all. I knew that the cast and the creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, would want big bucks for whatever they agreed to do. (I’m sitting here trying to wrap my brain around being able to ask for an eight-figure paycheck.) David and Marta also have never seemed interested in doing anything new with Friends, unlike the cast, who’ve all come around over the years. I’m slightly disappointed, but I think the creative bar would also have been impossibly high to clear. I don’t know that they could have come up with a show or special that wouldn’t have annoyed a large portion of the fans for whatever reason. We’ll just have to be content to follow Jen, Courteney, Lisa and Matt on Instagram for now. (Davidhas an account, but doesn’t seem to be very active.) In fact, Jen’s most recent post was two photos of her, Courteney and Lisa, So, reunions are happening, even if a full-blown one never makes it to television as a special.

Hi from the girls across the hall 👋🏼

  1. Becks1 says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:14 am

    I went back to read my comment on the other post, and my feelings haven’t changed. I’d watch a reunion, but I’m not dying for it. I’m just fine watching old episodes of the original (and I’m kind of laughing at everyone upset its off Netflix. I have them all on DVD! lol #old)

    I know there’s a lot of nostalgia right now for Friends, but I don’t think there’s a huge appetite in the public for this reunion special – but maybe I’m wrong.

    Reply
    • Seán says:
      January 17, 2020 at 7:20 am

      As much as Friends continues to endure in popularity, the show is very much of its time…a story about six white 20 somethings living in impossibly spacious Manhattan apartments in New York in the 1990s. I don’t think it would work in the 2020s. The spark was already fizzling when it morphed into a wacky comedy / soap opera in the early 2000s.

      Reply
      • Chaine says:
        January 17, 2020 at 8:04 am

        ITA. Any reunion would only further emphasize the show’s lack of diversity. I bet whatever comes out of it, if anything, will be the actors all sitting around in a reconstruction of the coffee house set with a host asking them predictable questions about their favorite moments from the show while liberally padding with episode clips so that viewers can relive the good times. The whole thing will be in very soft focus so that no one can contrast Courtney’s current face with her face from 25 years ago, and Matthew Perry will be kind of in the background not saying much since he can’t remember any of it.

      • Becks1 says:
        January 17, 2020 at 8:10 am

        Yes! I watch old episodes at times when I’m cleaning or whatever and I enjoy it for the nostalgia factor, bc it reminds me of a very particular time in my life (the series finale was the night of my final exam in college – senior year – so I feel kind of like I reached adulthood watching friends) – but I am taken aback by the lack of diversity, the sexism, and honestly the way some of them treat each other.

  2. Michelle says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:21 am

    Leave it in the past where it belongs. Stop messing around with something that will only be a disappointment. Where can they even go with the storyline? Cox looks like wax figure, perry isn’t well & at this rate….it will be filmed in a retirement home.

    Reply
  3. Eleonor says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:26 am

    Stop the reboot trend
    But I guess HBO is running out ideas too. Sad if I think this is the same company that gave us Sex and the city, Mad men and Got.

    Reply
    • Lucy2 says:
      January 17, 2020 at 8:05 am

      Mad Men wasn’t HBO, but I get your point.

      The numbers would be huge, but I don’t know if it be enough to justify that much money. Would HBO really make that much more in subscriptions? I kind of doubt it.

      Reply
  4. Sierra says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:31 am

    Jennifer is playing games with those latest 2 Instagram pictures.

    Kind of showing those studios how popular Friends still is and they deserve the big pay check.

    Good for them but I personally don’t want a reunion. Maybe 1 single thanksgiving episode or something but not full reboot.

    Reply
  5. SamC says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:36 am

    I’m also in the no reboot corner. They are all enough in the news that I really don’t need to watch them sitting around talking or being interviewed, nor am that vested to care about where their are characters now.

    Reply
  6. Prissa says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:38 am

    I feel so sad. Courtney Cox (IMO) was the most beautiful of the Friends ladies but she doesn’t even look like herself anymore.

    Reply
  7. Originaltessa says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:48 am

    Do a one off hour long Thanksgiving special. No one cares about a reunion special. Just pick up where the characters are, don’t try to explain everything, and just put them in a hilarious situation. Done. The entire world will watch it. Everybody wins… if it’s good. Get the script perfect before anything else happens.

    Reply
  8. Polyanna says:
    January 17, 2020 at 8:02 am

    How greedy can these people be? If they made a reboot it would employ a lot of people that actually need a paycheck.

    Reply
    • Jess says:
      January 17, 2020 at 8:20 am

      It’s not about greed, it’s about knowing your worth. Friends is one of the most popular shows of all time and it sold for almost half a BILLION dollars last year, and it’s been how long since new episodes aired, 15/16 years?! That’s an insane amount of money for something that old.

      Reply
    • Originaltessa says:
      January 17, 2020 at 8:27 am

      Yeah, no. The special would make money and just pad the pockets of the studio and producers. Nope. The FRIENDS are not spring chickens when it comes to negotiating salary, and understanding their worth. Whatever they’re asking is probably exactly right.

      Reply
  9. LadyLou says:
    January 17, 2020 at 8:06 am

    Just give them the money, they are worth it, they know it and everyone involved will make millions with that reunion.

    Reply
  10. Sarah says:
    January 17, 2020 at 8:22 am

    The show was already criticized back when it first aired for its glaring lack of diversity, which is why the producers caved and gave Ross a black love interest in the later seasons, but that sh$t is not gonna fly in the year 2020. A show taking place not just in NYC, but in Manhattan, with an all white-cast? KEEP IT. And watch Living Single!

    Reply

