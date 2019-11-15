An unscripted Friends reunion special could be happening at HBO Max

Embed from Getty Images

A couple of weeks ago, Jennifer Aniston was a guest on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and when Ellen asked her about whether a Friends reboot, Jen said “No” to that, but added: “Listen we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So, we’re just trying. We’re working on something.” This, after years of hearing that Friends isn’t coming back. Well, it seems like Jen wasn’t bluffing, and we might be closer to hearing about the project that’s in the works: A reunion special could be coming to HBO Max!

Talks are currently underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, as well as series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. Sources caution that a deal is far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out. When and if deals are completed, the challenge then becomes sorting out everyone’s schedules. Of course, the talks could fizzle and the whole concept could fall apart. HBO Max and producers WBTV declined comment… Sources note that WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt has been the driving force pushing for the Friends reunion, which would pair well with HBO Max’s debut and the comedy’s new streaming home. Sources say that the cast is willing to do it is an accomplishment in and of itself. The cast and creators, for their part, have remained steadfast over the years since the series wrapped its 10-season run that they would not do any sort of scripted revival. NBC staged a mini-Friends reunion in 2016 as part of a special honoring legendary director and producer James Burrows. Five of the six stars — save for Perry — participated in the look back that also featured the casts of Will & Grace, Cheers and The Big Bang Theory.

I’ll believe it when I see it, given that no one is confirming the negotiations (not surprising) and they’ve likely only just started. I think the cast has warmed to the idea over the years. I can understand wanting to get far away from the characters with which they’ll be forever identified after the show wrapped. In more recent years, they’ve chalked up a reunion not happening to Marta and David and/or their busy schedules, rather than their own disinterest.

It seems, given that David Crane and Marta Kauffman are also in talks to participate, that the special would not feature the actors playing their respective characters (unless the show does something reminiscent of the conceit used in BH 90210, which I doubt). It sounds like this might be some sort of extended sit-down interview, which could be fun, as long as it’s not really an extended clip-show. Given everyone’s schedules, an inability to find time that works for everyone could be the reason that this falls apart, nevermind the talks. I guess we’ll see! I wonder whether they’d be able to get any of the recurring guest stars to come back, too. (Just not Tate Donovan.)