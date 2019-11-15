Celine Dion loves peanut butter so much she sings about it



Celine Dion is currently on a brief break during her Courage World Tour. The tour starts up again next week with shows in Montreal. She sat down with Gayle King in Cleveland to talk about her new album, Courage, that is being released today, her tour, how amazing her fans are, and what her life is like now, after Rene’s death. She also answered some fun questions from Gayle (and did some impromptu singing about peanut butter while she was at it):

Favorite song to perform live?

“Courage” Favorite song on your playlist that’s not yours?

Too many, but LP’s songs and Sia. A movie you can watch over and over?

All of them. Whatever my kids want, because I love them so much. They pick the movie. Even if I’ve watched them 65 times. Monsters, Inc. is so great, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Nanny McPhee. I can’t pick one.

Gayle also asks Celine what the last show was that she binged, and Celine asks what “binged” means. Gayle explains it, and Celine said that she “rarely watch[es] TV,” but she loves “Young Sheldon.” She seems to get choked up about the show, too!

Celine’s favorite meal?

It’s not really a meal. It’s different things. I love peanut butter so bad. [Singing] Peanut butter, jelly! Peanut butter jelly peanut butter jelly peanut butter jelly with a baseball bat! But [my favorite] meal would be, like, probably baba ganoush, hummus. Lebanese food.

Celine also says that the one word that describes her life is “perfect.” I’m very glad to hear it. I also am so happy that she mentions LP! I discovered her music by accident several months ago, and “Lost on You” and “Into the Wild” have ended up on several of my playlists. I’d also happily go to Celine’s for movie night, as I tend to enjoy a lot of so-called “kids’ movies,” and those three are great ones. Finally, I adore peanut butter, and buy it in huge jars, usually, because I could eat it all day, every day. Funny story: I once worked for a woman out of her home, and I brought lunch one day. Her husband, who was a 90-something-year-old Frenchman looked aghast when he saw my peanut butter sandwich. He said, “What’s on your sandwich?” I said, “Peanut butter.” He said, “Peanut butter doesn’t go on sandwiches! You cook with it!” I said, “One of the typical American sandwiches is peanut butter-and-jelly. I know you can cook with peanut butter, sure, but lots of people put it on their sandwiches.” He looked, not just confused, but deeply offended that someone would put peanut butter on a sandwich. Awell. I know that Celine would love it if I brought a peanut butter sandwich to her house for lunch and a movie, and that’s all that matters.

