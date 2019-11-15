Princess Charlene looked sad as she gave gifts to Monaco’s disadvantaged

Here are some photos of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco. They visited the Monegasque Red Cross office and “presented gifts to disadvantaged people.” Which made me wonder, because Monaco is a tax-free playground for billionaires, tennis players, gamblers and gangsters. But I suppose there are disadvantaged people in even the wealthiest playgrounds.

Anyway, I just like to check in on poor Charlene every now and then. She’s not lighting the world on fire with her constant royal work, but she and Albert seem to have gotten to a more relaxed place. Since giving birth to twins Gabriella and Jacques, she has not been forced into the insemination dungeon and I believe Albert basically lets Charlene raise the kids outside of Monte Carlo. So why does Charlene still look so… I don’t know, drugged? I swear, she looks like she’s blitzed out on Quaaludes.

I was also going to say something about how we haven’t seen her out and about in a while, but really, I just don’t pay attention to the Grimaldis all the time and I’ve missed some of their appearances. I also missed the fact that Charlene posts cute photos of the twins on her Instagram! I’m sure this is operated by staff, but still – it’s very cute and I would love to see other royal women do their own individual Instagrams.