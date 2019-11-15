Princess Charlene looked sad as she gave gifts to Monaco’s disadvantaged

Here are some photos of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco. They visited the Monegasque Red Cross office and “presented gifts to disadvantaged people.” Which made me wonder, because Monaco is a tax-free playground for billionaires, tennis players, gamblers and gangsters. But I suppose there are disadvantaged people in even the wealthiest playgrounds.
Anyway, I just like to check in on poor Charlene every now and then. She’s not lighting the world on fire with her constant royal work, but she and Albert seem to have gotten to a more relaxed place. Since giving birth to twins Gabriella and Jacques, she has not been forced into the insemination dungeon and I believe Albert basically lets Charlene raise the kids outside of Monte Carlo. So why does Charlene still look so… I don’t know, drugged? I swear, she looks like she’s blitzed out on Quaaludes.
I was also going to say something about how we haven’t seen her out and about in a while, but really, I just don’t pay attention to the Grimaldis all the time and I’ve missed some of their appearances. I also missed the fact that Charlene posts cute photos of the twins on her Instagram! I’m sure this is operated by staff, but still – it’s very cute and I would love to see other royal women do their own individual Instagrams.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
Is it possible that it’s in part just how her face is? I don’t mean that as a joke, or an insult lol. Some people have ‘resting bitch face’, some people have features that look more forlorn than others.
There’s something about the photo of the twins that looks sort of sad, too, which is why I kind of think it’s at least in part just the combination of her features when she’s at a neutral state. At least, I do hope that it’s more along those lines than her actually living a life that unhappy.
I agree, I was thinking the same thing. She’s always had that ‘sad’ look about her face
I prefer her “resting sad face” to big toothy manic grins.
I thought the kids looked sad too
She doesn’t look sad. She’s just got that “recently jacked can’t move her face” look.
I think she has had so much plastic surgery and/or Botox that she is unable to smile.
Someone has to work in the shops, restaurants and hotels that make up the billionaires playground – and those billionaires didn’t become billionaires by paying their staff high wages.
She doesn’t look high to me. I honestly think that’s just her face. She has that same look all the time and I just think that’s how her face sits. People tell me I look angry or mad in photos but it’s just because I hate my smile and I have resting bitch face ala Victoria Beckham. And when I tru to make an effort to NOT look mad my face looks a lot like Charlene’s lol.