Prince William says that Kate & Carole Middleton love ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Here are some photos of Prince William going solo at the Centrepoint 50th anniversary dinner/event/celebration. William wore a green velvet jacket, which just reminds me that Mariah Carey really did call it: this year, November 1st marked the beginning of the Christmas season. Everything feels so Christmas-y so early this year! Green velvet blazers, the weather turning snowy and cold, Christmas candy already in stores. It feels good. Anyway, while William was looking like a dull, velvet Christmas Bruh, he also confirmed something I’ve known for a while: both he and Kate watch a lot of television. Kate was a devotee of Downton Abbey for years, and now it seems that she and her mom watch Strictly Come Dancing, which is the British version of Dancing with the Stars (for our American readers who need a primer).

It’s TV night at the palace for Kate Middleton and Prince William! The royal dad of three revealed that wife Kate loves watching BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing — the equivalent to the U.S.’s Dancing with the Stars — while meeting some of the show’s stars at a charity gala on Wednesday night. Prince William chatted with head judge Shirley Ballas and host Claudia Winkleman while supporting Centrepoint, an organization focused on helping young adults combat homelessness, at their 50th anniversary gala. After Ballas asked the prince if he watched the television hit, he replied, “I have watched the show a couple of times.” William added that Kate and her mother, Carole Middleton, were the real fans in the family. “Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it,” he told them. Prince William even asked in a playful manner, “Why does Claudia never dance?” The host replied with a giggle: “I’m too creaky!”

[From People]

Here in America, the “cool people” don’t watch DWTS, it’s considered extremely gauche, middling faux entertainment. I think Strictly has a better audience though – some “cool people” watch it. The cool American people watch The Bachelor and The Bachelorette though. And I would bet that William and Kate watch Love Island. Anyway, now we know: Kate and Carole watch trashy dancing shows. And William spends his ample free time doing… what exactly?