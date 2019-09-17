Lisa Kudrow on a ‘Friends’ reboot: ‘If everyone else was doing it, I would do it’



Friends’ 20th Anniversary means fun gifts for fans: There’s the pop-up exhibit currently running in New York (through October 9). Several of the show’s most popular episodes are playing in theaters (September 23, September 28, and October 2). And Pottery Barn is offering its Friends 25th Anniversary Collection (not an ad) for everyone who wants to imagine that they live in some of the most famous rent-controlled apartments in New York City. One wish that many fans have had over the years is for a reunion, and it’s always been nixed by members of the cast. Lisa Kudrow is the latest Friend to tell fans not to get their hopes up:

Given the immense popularity of Friends, the show’s stars have been asked numerous times over the years about a potential reboot or revival. The latest to weigh in was Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe. She said on Kevin Nealon’s hiking show that she would be interested in coming back for a new version of Friends, but it won’t happen. “If everyone else was doing it, I would do it; yeah. But it’s not happening,” she said, adding that she’s heard [creators Marta] Kauffman and [David] Crane talk about how Friends will never come back. In March this year, Kauffman talked about why bringing back Friends is a bad idea. “One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone,” she told Rolling Stone. “Two, I don’t know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. [A reunion] could only disappoint.”

I went looking in the archives because I could have sworn I read somewhere that Lisa was one of the people who wasn’t ever interested in a reunion. She basically said the same of Marta and David back in 2009, though she also wasn’t sure about it then. Everything that Marta said makes sense: The show was about people who were in a particular stage of their lives, and they aren’t there anymore. A reboot would disappoint. Plus, fans can still imagine that the 6 Friends and their children are all still hanging out together. (Joey has obviously come home from California.)

I understand why fans who enjoyed the show would like to see it brought back, especially in our currently chaotic times. The show took place in an alternate reality in which the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, didn’t happen. The Season 8 premiere was dedicated to “The people of New York City” (and Joey and Chandler’s Magna Doodle featured several relevant doodles). It would be nice for the show to take place in a world where Trump wasn’t president, for example. But, it’s probably better for Friends to stay in the past, and for people to binge the series on Netflix (through the end of the year), or with their DVDs.