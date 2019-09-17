Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney probably got married at City Hall?

I swear, about three days ago, I realized that summer is coming to an end and we still hadn’t heard one word about Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding. The rumor earlier this year was that J-Law and Cooke Maroney would marry in the late summer, possibly in Kentucky, possibly in Vermont (where Cooke’s parents own a large property). But we haven’t heard anything about it in a few months, and I thought to myself “I bet they got lowkey married and didn’t tell anyone right away.” But no. They didn’t. They got lowkey married this week:

Did J Law tie the knot? The Oscar winner and fiancé Cooke Maroney were spotted at New York City’s marriage bureau on Monday, where they were seen with two security guards, a photographer and another friend. The “Silver Linings Playbook” beauty and her art dealer beau were beaming and dressed down, with Maroney in a white sweatshirt and J Law in gray blazer and jeans and clutching a piece of paper. One stunned onlooker wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!” Adding to the speculation that Lawrence and Maroney got hitched, insiders told Page Six on Monday that the photographer with the couple was Mark Seliger — the top celebrity lensman known for shooting Vanity Fair and GQ covers. He’s also shot the portraits at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscar party studio, and is known for photographing stars such as Lawrence, Mick Jagger, Gisele Bundchen, Bob Dylan, Bono, Iggy Pop and Miley Cyrus. Just last month, Seliger posted a portrait of Lawrence with the caption: “Working with inspired talent like Jennifer is never dull, nor unentertaining.”

Yeah. My guess is that this is just the legal, let’s-just-go-to-City-Hall wedding and they’ll still do a big blowout wedding in a few weeks. It’s the first marriage for both, so I’ve been assuming this whole time that they would both want a big to-do, considering they both believe it will be their only wedding (we’ll see). Also: now that they’re (probably) legally married, we can start calling her Jenna Maroney, right? And what if the bachelorette party theme was “sluts”?